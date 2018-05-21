Quickly build interfaces that look great with your brand colors.

Styling Components

'button.color' : colors.gray[ 4 ] 'button.color' : darken( 1 / 20 , props.theme[ 'button.background' ]) const CustomButton = Button.extend` color: ${props => darken( 1 / 20 , props.theme[ 'button.color' ])}; ` <Button color= "gray.4" > <Button color= "button" > <Button color= "#fff" > <Button color={darken}>

Note that properties unrelated to color (radius, spacing, etc) are better served as props to the component or done through composition/defaults. Color properties are often better configured in the theme to reduce boilerplate and improve consistency. This is particularly true if you plan to offer multiple themes, such as a dark and light option.