hover,
active,
mouseActive,
touchActive,
keyActive
focus,
focusFromMouse,
focusFromTouch,
focusFromKey
:hover bug on touch devices
Code is in the
/demo folder, or open the demo in CodeSandbox
Basics ⚡️ Props ⚡️
createInteractive ⚡️
eventFrom ⚡️ TypeScript ⚡️ FAQ
Install,
as prop, Interactive state, CSS, CSS-in-JS, Inline styles, Interactive state changes, Interactive state in
children, Extending
<Interactive>
npm install --save react-interactive
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => <Interactive as="button">My Button</Interactive>;
as prop
React Interactive accepts a polymorphic
as prop that can be a string representing a DOM element (e.g.
"button",
"a",
"div", etc), or a React component (e.g. React Router's
Link, etc).
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';
const App = () => (
<>
<Interactive as="button">My Button</Interactive>
<Interactive as="a" href="https://rafgraph.dev">
My Link
</Interactive>
<Interactive as={Link} to="/some-page">
My React Router Link
</Interactive>
</>
);
The state object used by React Interactive to determine how the
<Interactive> component is rendered. The interactive state object is also passed to the
onStateChange callback and
children (when
children is a function).
interface InteractiveState {
hover: boolean;
active: 'mouseActive' | 'touchActive' | 'keyActive' | false;
focus: 'focusFromMouse' | 'focusFromTouch' | 'focusFromKey' | false;
}
hover Mouse on the element (unlike CSS pseudo classes the
hover state is only entered from mouse input which eliminates the CSS sticky
:hover bug on touch devices).
active
mouseActive Mouse on the element and mouse button down.
touchActive Touch point on the element.
keyActive Element has focus and the enter key is down (or space bar for some elements).
focus
focusFromMouse Element has focus and focus was entered from mouse input.
focusFromTouch Element has focus and focus was entered from touch input.
focusFromKey Element has focus and focus was entered from keyboard input (e.g. tab key).
CSS classes for the current state are automatically added for easy styling with CSS or CSS-in-JS libraries like Styled Components, Emotion, and Stitches.
hover class.
active class and an
[input]Active class, e.g.
mouseActive.
focus class and a
focusFrom[input] class, e.g.
focusFromKey.
className props (the class names for each state can be changed using props).
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => (
// add a className to target the element in CSS
<Interactive as="button" className="my-button">
My Button
</Interactive>
);
/* use compound selectors in CSS to style the interactive states */
.my-button.hover, .my-button.active: {
color: green;
}
.my-button.focusfromkey: {
outline: 2px solid green;
}
Use the added CSS classes to style the interactive states with CSS-in-JS libraries like Styled Components, Emotion, and Stitches. Live examples in CodeSandbox are available for Styled Components and Stitches (also the demo app is built using Stitches).
React Interactive includes a
createInteractive(as)function with some predefined DOM elements, for example
Interactive.Button, for easy use with CSS-in-JS. For more see Extending
<Interactive>.
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
import { styled } from '@stitches/react';
const StyledButton = styled(Interactive.Button, {
'&.hover, &.active': {
color: 'green',
},
'&.focusFromKey': {
outline: '2px solid green',
},
});
const App = () => <StyledButton>My Button</StyledButton>;
React Interactive uses a separate style prop for each state for easy inline styling.
hoverStyle prop.
activeStyle prop and an
[input]ActiveStyle prop.
focusStyle prop and a
focusFrom[input]Style prop.
style props.
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const hoverAndActiveStyle = {
color: 'green',
};
const focusFromKeyStyle = {
outline: '2px solid green',
};
const App = () => (
<Interactive
as="button"
hoverStyle={hoverAndActiveStyle}
activeStyle={hoverAndActiveStyle}
focusFromKeyStyle={focusFromKeyStyle}
>
My Button
</Interactive>
);
React Interactive accepts an
onStateChange prop callback that is called each time the state changes with both the current and previous states.
import * as React from 'react';
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => {
const handleInteractiveStateChange = React.useCallback(
({ state, prevState }) => {
// both state and prevState are of the shape:
// {
// hover: boolean,
// active: 'mouseActive' | 'touchActive' | 'keyActive' | false,
// focus: 'focusFromMouse' | 'focusFromTouch' | 'focusFromKey' | false,
// }
},
[],
);
return (
<Interactive as="button" onStateChange={handleInteractiveStateChange}>
My Button
</Interactive>
);
};
children
React Interactive uses the children as a function pattern to pass the current interactive state to its children.
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => (
<Interactive as="div" tabIndex={0}>
{({ hover, active, focus }) =>
`Current state - active: ${active}, hover: ${hover}, focus: ${focus}`
}
</Interactive>
);
<Interactive> component
Sometimes it is useful to extend the polymorphic
<Interactive> component with a predefined
as prop, but without additional logic. This is especially useful when using React Interactive with CSS-in-JS libraries and other polymorphic components.
React Interactive provides a
createInteractive(as) function that returns a fully typed
<Interactive> component with the
as prop predefined. Also, some common DOM elements are available using
Interactive.Tagname (for example
Interactive.Button). For more see Using
createInteractive.
// using with CSS-in-JS
import { Interactive, createInteractive } from 'react-interactive';
import { styled } from '@stitches/react';
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';
const StyledButton = styled(Interactive.Button, {});
const StyledRouterLink = styled(createInteractive(Link), {});
const App = () => (
<>
<StyledButton>Interactive Button</StyledButton>
<StyledRouterLink>Interactive Router Link</StyledRouterLink>
</>
);
// using with another polymorphic component
import { Interactive, createInteractive } from 'react-interactive';
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';
import { SomePolymorphicComponent } from '...';
const InteractiveRouterLink = createInteractive(Link);
const App = () => (
<>
<SomePolymorphicComponent as={Interactive.Button} />
<SomePolymorphicComponent as={InteractiveRouterLink} />
</>
);
as,
onStateChange,
children,
disabled, interactive
className, interactive
style,
useExtendedTouchActive,
ref
as:
string |
ReactComponent
Default value:
"button"
React Interactive accepts a polymorphic
as prop that can be a string representing a DOM element (e.g.
"button,
"a",
"div", etc), or a React component (e.g. React Router's
Link, etc).
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';
const App = () => (
<>
<Interactive as="button">My Button</Interactive>
<Interactive as={Link} to="/some-page">
My React Router Link
</Interactive>
</>
);
Note that if
asis a React component, then the component needs to pass through props to the element that it renders, including the
refprop using
React.forwardRef(). Most libraries designed for composability do this by default, including React Router's
<Link>component.
onStateChange:
function
Default value:
undefined
Callback function that is called each time the interactive state changes with both the current and previous interactive states (passed in as a single argument of the form
{ state, prevState }). See Reacting to interactive state changes.
children:
ReactNode |
function
Default value:
undefined
If
children is a
ReactNode (anything that React can render, e.g. an Element, Fragment, string, boolean, null, etc) then it is passed through to React to render normally.
If
children is a function then it is called with an object containing the current interactive state (note that the function must return a
ReactNode that React can render). See Using the interactive state in
children.
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => (
<Interactive as="div" tabIndex={0}>
{({ hover, active, focus }) => {
// hover: boolean,
// active: 'mouseActive' | 'touchActive' | 'keyActive' | false,
// focus: 'focusFromMouse' | 'focusFromTouch' | 'focusFromKey' | false,
// ...
// must return something that React can render
return `Current state - active: ${active}, hover: ${hover}, focus: ${focus}`;
}}
</Interactive>
);
disabled:
boolean
Default value:
false
Passing in a
disabled prop is an easy way to temporarily disable a React Interactive component without changing the other props. When
disabled is
true:
disabledClassName and
disabledStyle props will be used for styling the disabled component.
disabled will be passed through to the DOM element if it is a
<button>,
<input>,
<select>, or
<textarea> (elements that support the
disabled attribute).
href prop will not be passed through to
<a> and
<area> DOM elements (this disables links).
onClick,
onClickCapture,
onDoubleClick, and
onDoubleClickCapture props will not be passed through.
tabIndex prop will not be passed through.
className props:
string
Default values: see below table
CSS classes that are added to the DOM element when in an interactive state. These are merged with the standard
className prop which is always applied. See Styling with CSS.
|Prop
|Default value
hoverClassName
"hover"
activeClassName
"active"
mouseActiveClassName
"mouseActive"
touchActiveClassName
"touchActive"
keyActiveClassName
"keyActive"
focusClassName
"focus"
focusFromMouseClassName
"focusFromMouse"
focusFromTouchClassName
"focusFromTouch"
focusFromKeyClassName
"focusFromKey"
disabledClassName
"disabled"
Note that:
activeClassName is added when in any active state. This is in addition to the specific
[input]ActiveClassName.
focusClassName is added when in any focus state. This is in addition to the specific
focusFrom[input]ClassName.
disabledClassName is added when the
disabled boolean prop is true, in which case none of the other interactive
className props are applied.
style props:
style object
Default values:
undefined
Inline styles that are added to the DOM element when in an interactive state. These are merged with the standard
style prop which is always applied. See Styling with inline styles.
Inline style prop list:
hoverStyle
activeStyle
mouseActiveStyle
touchActiveStyle
keyActiveStyle
focusStyle
focusFromMouseStyle
focusFromTouchStyle
focusFromKeyStyle
disabledStyle
Style prop objects for each state are merged with the following precedence (last one wins):
style prop (styles that are always applied)
hoverStyle
activeStyle
[input]ActiveStyle
focusStyle
focusFrom[input]Style
disabledStyle (when disabled, only the
disabledStyle prop is merged with the
style prop)
useExtendedTouchActive:
boolean
Default value:
false
By default React Interactive only stays in the
touchActive state while a
click event (from the touch interaction) is still possible. To remain in the
touchActive state for as long as the touch point is on the screen, pass in the
useExtendedTouchActive prop. This can be useful for implementing functionality such as show on
touchActive, long press, etc.
Note that anchor tags,
<a>, on touch devices have their own device/browser specific behavior for long press (context/callout menu, dragging, etc). If you need to disable the native behavior for long press of links you can:
onContextMenu event listener and call
preventDefault(), to prevent the context menu from appearing.
-webkit-touch-callout: none style to prevent the iOS "context menu" from appearing (iOS doesn't support
contextmenu events).
draggable="false" on the
<a> element (by passing it in as a prop).
ref: object
ref | callback
ref
Default value:
undefined
React Interactive uses
React.forwardRef() to forward the
ref prop to the DOM element. Passing a
ref prop to an Interactive component will return the DOM element that the Interactive component is rendered as.
React Interactive supports both object refs created with
React.useRef() and callback refs created with
React.useCallback().
createInteractive
React Interactive exports a
createInteractive(as) function that returns a fully typed
<Interactive> component with the
as prop predefined.
This is the same as wrapping
<Interactive> and passing through props like
const MyWrappedInteractive = (props) => <Interactive {...props} as={SomeAs} ref={ref} />, but by the time you add ref forwarding and typing this can become verbose, and it may be something you need to do frequently in your app. So React Interactive provides a
createInteractive convenience function that makes extending
<Interactive> quick and easy.
Also, some commonly used DOM elements are available using
Interactive.Tagname, for example
Interactive.Button, to make things even easier (they are created using
createInteractive('tagname')).
You can use components with the
as prop predefined with JSX (instead of using the
as prop), or you can use them with CSS-in-JS libraries and other polymorphic components to avoid
as prop conflicts (this is where they are most useful). For more see Extending the
<Interactive> component
.
import { Interactive, createInteractive } from 'react-interactive';
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';
// these are the already defined DOM elements
<Interactive.Button />
<Interactive.A href="..." />
<Interactive.Input type="..." />
<Interactive.Select />
<Interactive.Div />
<Interactive.Span />
// for other DOM elements and components use createInteractive(as)
const InteractiveNav = createInteractive('nav');
const InteractiveRouterLink = createInteractive(Link);
<InteractiveNav />
<InteractiveRouterLink to="..." />
eventFrom
React Interactive uses Event From under the hood to determine if browser events are from mouse, touch or key input. The
eventFrom and
setEventFrom functions are re-exported from Event From and can be useful when building apps with React Interactive.
eventFrom(event)
The
eventFrom(event) function takes a browser event and returns 1 of 3 strings indicating the input type that caused the browser event:
'mouse',
'touch', or
'key'. For example, this can be useful to determine what input type generated a
click event.
import * as React from 'react';
import { Interactive, eventFrom } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => {
const handleClickEvent = React.useCallback((e) => {
switch (eventFrom(e)) {
case 'mouse':
// click event from mouse
break;
case 'touch':
// click event from touch
break;
case 'key':
// click event from key
break;
}
}, []);
return (
<Interactive as="button" onClick={handleClickEvent}>
My Button
</Interactive>
);
};
setEventFrom(inputType)
inputType: "mouse" | "touch" | "key"
This is useful when manually generating events. For example, when calling
focus() on an
<Interactive> component and you want it to enter the
focusFromKey state.
import * as React from 'react';
import { Interactive, setEventFrom } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => {
const myButtonRef = React.useRef(null);
const focusInteractiveButton = React.useCallback(() => {
if (myButtonRef.current) {
// so the <Interactive> component will enter the focusFromKey state
setEventFrom('key');
myButtonRef.current.focus();
}
}, []);
return (
<>
<button onClick={focusInteractiveButton}>Focus "My button"</button>
<Interactive
as="button"
ref={myButtonRef}
focusFromKeyStyle={{ outline: '2px solid green' }}
>
My Button
</Interactive>
</>
);
};
Basics, Exported
types,
onStateChange callback and
children as a function, Props passed to
<Interactive>, Components that wrap
<Interactive>
React Interactive is fully typed, including the polymorphic
as prop. The props that an
<Interactive> component accepts are a union of its own props and the props that the
as prop accepts. Live TypeScript examples are available in TypeScriptExamples.tsx in the demo app.
import { Interactive } from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => (
<Interactive
as="a" // render as an anchor link
href="https://rafgraph.dev" // TS knows href is a string b/c as="a"
>
My Link
</Interactive>
);
types from React Interactive
type ActiveState = 'mouseActive' | 'touchActive' | 'keyActive' | false;
type FocusState = 'focusFromMouse' | 'focusFromTouch' | 'focusFromKey' | false;
// type for the state object used by React Interactive
// InteractiveState is passed to children (when children is a function)
interface InteractiveState {
hover: boolean;
active: ActiveState;
focus: FocusState;
}
// type used for the argument passed to the onStateChange callback
interface InteractiveStateChange {
state: InteractiveState;
prevState: InteractiveState;
}
// type used for props passed to an <Interactive> component, see below for usage
type InteractiveProps<T extends React.ElementType = 'button'>
// type used when wrapping/extending an <Interactive> component, see below for usage
type InteractiveExtendableProps<T extends React.ElementType = 'button'>
onStateChange callback and
children as a function
Also see TypeScriptExamples.tsx in the demo app.
import {
Interactive,
InteractiveState,
InteractiveStateChange,
} from 'react-interactive';
const App = () => {
// use the InteractiveStateChange type to type the argument
// passed to the onStateChange callback
const handleInteractiveStateChange = React.useCallback(
({ state, prevState }: InteractiveStateChange) => {
// ...
},
[],
);
// use the InteractiveState type to type the argument
// passed to children (when children is a function)
const childrenAsAFunction = React.useCallback(
({ hover, active, focus }: InteractiveState) => {
// ...
},
[],
);
return (
<Interactive as="button" onStateChange={handleInteractiveStateChange}>
{childrenAsAFunction}
</Interactive>
);
};
<Interactive>
Sometimes you need to type the props object that is passed to an
<Interactive> component, to do this use the type
InteractiveProps<as>. Also see TypeScriptExamples.tsx in the demo app.
import { Interactive, InteractiveProps } from 'react-interactive';
// props object passed to <Interactive>
// InteractiveProps includes types for `as` and `ref`
const propsForInteractiveButton: InteractiveProps<'button'> = {
as: 'button',
type: 'submit', // button specific prop
// ...
};
// for as={Component} use InteractiveProps<typeof Component>
const propsForInteractiveAsComponent: InteractiveProps<typeof Component> = {
as: Component,
// ...
};
const App = () => (
<>
<Interactive {...propsForInteractiveButton} />
<Interactive {...propsForInteractiveAsComponent} />
</>
);
<Interactive>
When creating components that wrap an
<Interactive> component, sometimes you want to extend the
<Interactive> component and pass through props to
<Interactive>. To do this use the type
InteractiveExtendableProps<as>. Also see TypeScriptExamples.tsx in the demo app.
Note that if all you need to do is extend
<Interactive> with a predefined
as prop but without additional props and logic, use
createInteractive(as) instead.
import {
Interactive,
InteractiveExtendableProps,
createInteractive,
} from 'react-interactive';
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';
// this works fine, but it's not necessary
const InteractiveLink: React.VFC<InteractiveExtendableProps<typeof Link>> = (
props,
) => <Interactive {...props} as={Link} />;
// do this instead, createInteractive also includes ref forwarding
const InteractiveLink = createInteractive(Link);
import { Interactive, InteractiveExtendableProps } from 'react-interactive';
// the same props interface is used for wrapping with and without forwardRef
// note that InteractiveExtendableProps doesn't include `as` or `ref` props,
// when using forwardRef the ref prop type will be added by the forwardRef function
interface WrapperProps extends InteractiveExtendableProps<'button'> {
// OR extends InteractiveExtendableProps<typeof Component>
additionalProp?: string;
}
// without ref
const WrapperWithoutRef: React.VFC<WrapperProps> = ({
additionalProp,
...props
}) => {
// your logic here
return <Interactive {...props} as="button" />;
};
// with ref
const WrapperWithRef = React.forwardRef<
HTMLButtonElement, // OR React.ElementRef<typeof Component>
WrapperProps
>(({ additionalProp, ...props }, ref) => {
// your logic here
return <Interactive {...props} as="button" ref={ref} />;
});
:hover bug
The CSS sticky
:hover bug on touch devices occurs when you tap an element that has a CSS
:hover pseudo class. The
:hover state sticks until you tap someplace else on the screen. This causes
:hover styles to stick on touch devices and prevents proper styling of touch interactions (like native apps).
The reason for CSS sticky hover is that back in the early days of mobile the web relied heavily on hover menus, so on mobile you could tap to see the hover menu (it would stick until you tapped someplace else). Sites are generally no longer built this way, so now the sticky hover feature has become a bug.
React Interactive fixes the sticky hover bug by only entering the
hover state from mouse input and creating a separate
touchActive state for styling touch interactions.
<Interactive> component?
ref prop and call
focus() on the element (this is standard React). To enter a specific
focusFrom[Input] state use
setEventFrom.
<Interactive> component?
disabled boolean prop.
<Interactive> with another polymorphic component?
createInteractive function.
touchActive state is exited even though my finger is still on the button, how do I prevent this from happening?
useExtendedTouchActive boolean prop.
<Interactive> component including the TypeScript prop types?