React InstantSearch is a library for building blazing fast search-as-you-type search UIs with Algolia.

React InstantSearch is a React library that lets you create an instant-search result experience using Algolia’s search API. It is part of the InstantSearch family:

React InstantSearch | InstantSearch.js | Angular InstantSearch | Vue InstantSearch | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS

Why

You should be using React InstantSearch if you want to:

Design search experiences with best practices

Customize your components at will

Follow React principles

Installation

React InstantSearch is available on the npm registry. It relies on algoliasearch to communicate with Algolia APIs.

yarn add react-instantsearch-dom algoliasearch npm install react-instantsearch-dom algoliasearch

Getting started

Using React InstantSearch is as simple as adding these components to your app:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import algoliasearch from 'algoliasearch/lite' ; import { InstantSearch, SearchBox, Hits } from 'react-instantsearch-dom' ; const searchClient = algoliasearch( 'latency' , '6be0576ff61c053d5f9a3225e2a90f76' ); const App = () => ( < InstantSearch indexName = "bestbuy" searchClient = {searchClient} > < SearchBox /> < Hits /> </ InstantSearch > );

To learn more about the library, follow the getting started guide.

Documentation

The documentation is available on algolia.com/doc.

Demos

E-commerce Media Travel

See more examples on the website.

Playground

You can get to know React InstantSearch on this playground.

Start by adding components and tweaking the display. Once you get more familiar with the library, you can learn more advanced concepts in our guides.

Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.

Contributing

We welcome all contributors, from casual to regular. You are only one command away to start the developer environment, read our CONTRIBUTING guide.

License

React InstantSearch is MIT licensed.