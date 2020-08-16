openbase logo
riz

react-instagram-zoom-slider

by Sean Kozer
1.4.0 (see all)

🌄↔️ A slider component with pinch to zoom capabilities inspired by Instagram

Popularity

Downloads/wk

443

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-instagram-zoom-slider is a slider component with pinch to zoom capabilities inspired by Instagram.

NPM npm bundle size

Example

react-instagram-zoom-slider demo

👉 View this interactive demo here

Install

yarn add react-instagram-zoom-slider react-spring react-use-gesture styled-components

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ZoomSlider from 'react-instagram-zoom-slider'

function App() {
  const slides = [<img src="..." alt="First slide" />, <img src="..." alt="Second slide" />]

  return <ZoomSlider slides={slides} />
}

Common Props

Common props you may want to specify include:

PropDescriptionDefault
slidesList of slides to renderRequired
initialSlideIndex of the slide to be rendered by default0
maxScaleMaximum zoom level4
minScaleMinimum zoom level1
slideOverlayContent to overlay on the slidernull
slideIndicatorTimeoutTime in milliseconds until the slide indicator fades out.
Set to null to disable this behavior.		5000
activeDotColorPagination dot color for the active slide#4e99e9
dotColorPagination dot color for all other slides#dadbdc

Building a custom slider

If you need to customize the slider components beyond what is available via props, you can use the useSlider and useZoom hooks to build your own components with slide and zoom functionality.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright © Sean Kozer 2020.

