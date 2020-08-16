react-instagram-zoom-slider is a slider component with pinch to zoom capabilities inspired by Instagram.
yarn add react-instagram-zoom-slider react-spring react-use-gesture styled-components
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ZoomSlider from 'react-instagram-zoom-slider'
function App() {
const slides = [<img src="..." alt="First slide" />, <img src="..." alt="Second slide" />]
return <ZoomSlider slides={slides} />
}
Common props you may want to specify include:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
slides
|List of slides to render
|Required
initialSlide
|Index of the slide to be rendered by default
|0
maxScale
|Maximum zoom level
|4
minScale
|Minimum zoom level
|1
slideOverlay
|Content to overlay on the slider
|null
slideIndicatorTimeout
|Time in milliseconds until the slide indicator fades out.
Set to
null to disable this behavior.
|5000
activeDotColor
|Pagination dot color for the active slide
|#4e99e9
dotColor
|Pagination dot color for all other slides
|#dadbdc
If you need to customize the slider components beyond what is available
via props, you can use the
useSlider and
useZoom hooks to build your
own components with slide and zoom functionality.
