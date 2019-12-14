React Instagram Login

An Instagram oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React

Install

npm install react-instagram-login

How to use

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import InstagramLogin from 'react-instagram-login' ; const responseInstagram = ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ReactDOM.render( < InstagramLogin clientId = "5fd2f11482844c5eba963747a5f34556" buttonText = "Login" onSuccess = {responseInstagram} onFailure = {responseInstagram} /> , document.getElementById('instagramButton') );

onSuccess callback

Callback will return a code for use on your server to get a full access_token.

If implicitAuth is set to true it will return the full access_token directly.

onFailure callback

Callback will return an error object.

property name value error string error_reason string error_description string

Parameters

params value default value clientId string REQUIRED scope string basic onSuccess function REQUIRED onFailure function REQUIRED buttonText string Login with Instagram cssClass string - tag string button type string button implicitAuth boolean false

Instagram API Docs: https://www.instagram.com/developer/

You can now also pass child components such as icons into the button component.

<InstagramLogin clientId= "5fd2f11482844c5eba963747a5f34556" onSuccess={responseInstagram} onFailure={responseInstagram} > < FontAwesome name = "instagram" /> < span > Login with Instagram </ span > </ InstagramLogin >

Dev Server

npm run start

Run Tests

npm run test :watch

Production Bundle

npm run bundle

Follow me on Twitter: @anthonyjgrove