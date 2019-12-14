An Instagram oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React
npm install react-instagram-login
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import InstagramLogin from 'react-instagram-login';
const responseInstagram = (response) => {
console.log(response);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<InstagramLogin
clientId="5fd2f11482844c5eba963747a5f34556"
buttonText="Login"
onSuccess={responseInstagram}
onFailure={responseInstagram}
/>,
document.getElementById('instagramButton')
);
Callback will return a code for use on your server to get a full access_token.
If
implicitAuth is set to
true it will return the full access_token directly.
Callback will return an error object.
|property name
|value
|error
|string
|error_reason
|string
|error_description
|string
|params
|value
|default value
|clientId
|string
|REQUIRED
|scope
|string
|basic
|onSuccess
|function
|REQUIRED
|onFailure
|function
|REQUIRED
|buttonText
|string
|Login with Instagram
|cssClass
|string
|-
|tag
|string
|button
|type
|string
|button
|implicitAuth
|boolean
|false
Instagram API Docs: https://www.instagram.com/developer/
You can now also pass child components such as icons into the button component.
<InstagramLogin
clientId="5fd2f11482844c5eba963747a5f34556"
onSuccess={responseInstagram}
onFailure={responseInstagram}
>
<FontAwesome
name="instagram"
/>
<span> Login with Instagram</span>
</InstagramLogin>
npm run start
npm run test:watch
npm run bundle