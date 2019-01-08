A dead simple way to get data from Instagram (inspired by Instafeed.js)

An Instagram friendly API URL and/or the data it returns. No {{templating}}.

🎁️ My suggestion is to use the buildUrl function with your options and fetch however you see fit.

😑️ If you do not want to do that, then you can use the default in this package ( isomorphic-unfetch ).

🤷️ And if you really don't want to do anything with the code, feel free to use react-instafeed which wraps this for react .

🚨️ You do not need this. 🚨️

⚠️ This is a direct port from instafeed-lite at the moment ⚠️

If you want assistance in creating the API URL you can use instafeed-lite .

The templating that this had should be handled by you after you grab your data.

I do not use this repo, but I did not want to delete it as other people do.

🚨️ Instagram is shutting down its current API in 2020. 🚨️

Read more here. Instagram Graph API is their new solution, which right now only is enabled for Business Accounts.

Support for Non-Business Profiles [FUTURE]: Basic permissioning for non-business profiles will be supported in early 2019.

Currently we are still using the v1 endpoints. (No real plan to move to Graph until Non-Business Profiles are ready.)

yarn add react-instafeed

Render

Options:

const options = { accessToken : 'access...' , clientId : 'client...' , get : 'user' , locationId : null , resolution : 'standard_resolution' , sortBy : 'none' , tagName : null , userId : 123 , }

REACT:

import React, { Fragment } from 'react' import { buildUrl } from 'react-instafeed' import useAbortableFetch from '@hooks/useAbortableFetch' import Image from '@components/Image' const Instagram = () => { const { json, loading, error, abort } = useAbortableFetch(buildUrl(options)) if (loading) return 'Loading...' if (error) return `Error: ${error} ` if (!json) return null const { data, meta, pagination } = json return ( < Fragment > {// eslint-disable-next-line no-unused-vars data && data.map(({ caption, id, images, tags }, index) => { const image = images[options.resolution] return ( < Image key = {index} url = {image.url} title = {caption.text} caption = {caption.text} width = {image.width} height = {image.height} /> </ div > ) })} </ Fragment > ) }

URL:

import { buildUrl } from 'react-instafeed' const instagramUrl = buildUrl(options)

Data:

import instafeed from 'react-instafeed' const data = instafeed(options)

Again, just use buildUrl and handle your own loading.

Variables

limit - Maximum number of Images to add. ( max: 60 )

- Maximum number of Images to add. ( ) resolution - Size of the images to get. Available options are:

- Size of the images to get. Available options are: low_resolution - 320x320

standard_resolution - 640x640

thumbnail ( default ) - 150x150

sortBy - Sort the images in a set order. Available options are:

- Sort the images in a set order. Available options are: least-commented - Lowest # of comments to highest.

least-liked - Lowest # likes to highest.

least-recent - Oldest to newest.

most-commented - Highest # of comments to lowest.

most-liked - Highest # of likes to lowest.

most-recent - Newest to oldest.

none ( default ) - As they come from Instagram.

random - Random order.



Further Documentation

