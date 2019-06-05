React component for handling character triggers inside textareas and input fields. 🐼
Useful for building applications that need Slack-like emoji suggestions (triggered by typing
:) or Github-like user mentions (triggered by typing
@).
The component provides the following hooks:
onStart: whenever the trigger is first activated (eg. when
@ is first typed).
onType: when something is being typed after it's been triggered.
onCancel: when the trigger is canceled.
The hooks pass some meta-data such as the cursor position and/or the text that has been typed since the trigger has been activated.
A live demo of this component can be found here.
A detailed guide on using this component to build a Github-style user mentions component can be found on CampVanilla.
$ npm install react-input-trigger
import InputTrigger from 'react-input-trigger';
<textarea /> or
<input /> element with
<InputTrigger />
<InputTrigger>
<textarea />
</InputTrigger>
Or get it in the browser directly via unpkg:
<script
src="https://unpkg.com/react-input-trigger@latest/build/lib/react-input-trigger.js"
type="text/javascript">
</script>
<InputTrigger> can take in the following props:
This prop takes an object that defines the trigger. The object can have the following properties
keyCode: This is the character code that will fire the trigger.
shiftKey: (Optional) Set this to
true if you need the shift key to be pressed along with the
keyCode to start the trigger. Ignore this property if it's not required.
ctrlKey: (Optional) Set this to
true if you need the ctrl key to be pressed along with the
keyCode to start the trigger. Ignore this property if it's not required.
metaKey: (Optional) Set this to
true if you need the cmd key to be pressed along with the
keyCode to start the trigger. Ignore this property if it's not required.
<InputTrigger
trigger={{
keyCode: 50,
shiftKey: true,
}}
>
This prop takes a function that will fire whenever trigger is activated. The function is passed some meta information about the cursor's position that you can use.
<InputTrigger
trigger={{
keyCode: 50,
shiftKey: true,
}}
onStart={(obj) => { console.log(obj); }}
>
The parameter
obj contains the following meta information
{
"hookType": "start",
"cursor": {
"selectionStart",
"selectionEnd",
"top",
"left",
"height"
}
}
This prop takes a function that will fire everytime the user presses backspace and removes the trigger from the input section. The function is passed some meta information about the cursor's position that you can use.
<InputTrigger
trigger={{
keyCode: 50,
shiftKey: true,
}}
onCancel={(obj) => { console.log(obj); }}
>
The parameter
obj contains the following meta information
{
"hookType": "cancel",
"cursor": {
"selectionStart",
"selectionEnd",
"top",
"left",
"height"
}
}
This prop takes a function that will trigger everytime the user continues typing after starting the trigger. The function is passed some meta information about the cursor's position, as well as the text that the user has typed after triggering that you can use.
<InputTrigger
trigger={{
keyCode: 50,
shiftKey: true,
}}
onType={(obj) => { console.log(obj); }}
>
The parameter
obj contains the following meta information
{
"hookType": "typing",
"cursor": {
"selectionStart",
"selectionEnd",
"top",
"left",
"height"
},
"text"
}
This prop takes a function that returns a function that you need to keep in your parent component. This returned method needs to be called manually by the parent component whenever you are done using the trigger and want to end the trigger.
<InputTrigger
endTrigger={
endTriggerHandler => {
this.endTriggerHandler = endTriggerHandler;
/*
Now you can call `this.endTriggerHandler`
anywhere inside the parent component
whenever you want to stop the trigger!
*/
}
}
>
Want to fix something, add a new feature or raise an issue? Please read the contributing guide to get started. 😄
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Abinav Seelan
💻 📖
Aditi Mohanty
💻 📖
Adam Goldman
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!