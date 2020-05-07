React toggle switch component

Installation

npm install react-input-switch --save yarn add react-input-switch

Demo

https://swiftcarrot.dev/react-input-switch/

Custom styles

<Switch styles={{ track : { backgroundColor : 'blue' }, trackChecked : { backgroundColor : 'red' }, button : { backgroundColor : 'yellow' }, buttonChecked : { backgroundColor : 'blue' } }} />

Controlled example (with hook)

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import Switch from 'react-input-switch' ; const App = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState( 0 ); return < Switch value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> ; };

Custom on/off value

The default on/off value is 1/0 and default value is 1. This component will also render a hidden input ( <input type="hidden"/> ) with current value and the name prop.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import Switch from 'react-input-switch' ; const App = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState( 'yes' ); return < Switch on = "yes" off = "no" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> ; };

License

MIT