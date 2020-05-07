React toggle switch component
npm install react-input-switch --save
yarn add react-input-switch
https://swiftcarrot.dev/react-input-switch/
<Switch
styles={{
track: {
backgroundColor: 'blue'
},
trackChecked: {
backgroundColor: 'red'
},
button: {
backgroundColor: 'yellow'
},
buttonChecked: {
backgroundColor: 'blue'
}
}}
/>
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Switch from 'react-input-switch';
const App = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(0);
return <Switch value={value} onChange={setValue} />;
};
The default on/off value is 1/0 and default value is 1. This component will also render a hidden input (
<input type="hidden"/>) with current value and the name prop.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Switch from 'react-input-switch';
const App = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState('yes');
return <Switch on="yes" off="no" value={value} onChange={setValue} />;
};
MIT