react-input-slider

by swiftcarrot
6.0.1 (see all)

React input slider component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.1K

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

react-input-slider

npm npm Build Status codecov styled with prettier

React slider component

Installation

yarn add react-input-slider
npm install react-input-slider --save

Storybook Demo

http://react-input-slider.caitouyun.com

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Slider from 'react-input-slider';

function App() {
  const [state, setState] = useState({ x: 10, y: 10 });

  return (
    <div>
      ({state.x}, {state.y})
      <Slider axis="xy" x={state.x} y={state.y} onChange={setState} />
      <Slider
        axis="x"
        x={state.x}
        onChange={({ x }) => setState(state => ({ ...state, x }))}
      />
      <Slider axis="y" y={state.y} onChange={({ y }) => setState(state => ({ ...state, y }))} />
    </div>
  );
}

Styling

v5 introduces a new styling api powered by emotion

<Slider
  styles={{
    track: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue'
    },
    active: {
      backgroundColor: 'red'
    },
    thumb: {
      width: 50,
      height: 50
    },
    disabled: {
      opacity: 0.5
    }
  }}
/>

Props

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
axisstringtype of slider ('x', 'y', 'xy')'x'
xnumbervalue of x50
xmaxnumbermax of x100
xminnumbermin of x0
ynumbervalue of y50
ymaxnumbermax of y100
yminnumbermin of y0
xstepnumberstep of x1
ystepnumberstep of y1
onChangefunctionhandleChangenull
onDragStartfunctionhandleDragStartnull
onDragEndfunctionhandleDragEndnull
disabledbooleaninput disabledfalse
xreversebooleanreverse on xfalse
yreversebooleanreverse on yfalse

License

MIT

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sayak Sarkar - 5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation

Another great package that I used just this week within a form UI that I was workin upon. Very easy to install and use, and highly customizable. I was looking for a slider input web component preferably in React which would allow me to get input in a 2 dimensional plan (i.e. both X & Y axis) with customizable styling. This package checked all the boxes! Needless to say I am quite happy with the outcome. The documentation, even though it might initially look sparse, is actually quite good and covers all the options. Highly recommended from me!

0
Emad Kheir - 5 months ago
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

I've just used this package recently and it's a really simple way to quickly incorporate a value slider into your project as its API and UI are both easy to use and highly customizable with smooth and natural animations!

0

