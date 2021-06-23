Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.

5 months ago

Easy to Use Highly Customizable Performant Great Documentation

Another great package that I used just this week within a form UI that I was workin upon. Very easy to install and use, and highly customizable. I was looking for a slider input web component preferably in React which would allow me to get input in a 2 dimensional plan (i.e. both X & Y axis) with customizable styling. This package checked all the boxes! Needless to say I am quite happy with the outcome. The documentation, even though it might initially look sparse, is actually quite good and covers all the options. Highly recommended from me!