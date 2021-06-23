React slider component
yarn add react-input-slider
npm install react-input-slider --save
http://react-input-slider.caitouyun.com
import React from 'react';
import Slider from 'react-input-slider';
function App() {
const [state, setState] = useState({ x: 10, y: 10 });
return (
<div>
({state.x}, {state.y})
<Slider axis="xy" x={state.x} y={state.y} onChange={setState} />
<Slider
axis="x"
x={state.x}
onChange={({ x }) => setState(state => ({ ...state, x }))}
/>
<Slider axis="y" y={state.y} onChange={({ y }) => setState(state => ({ ...state, y }))} />
</div>
);
}
v5 introduces a new styling api powered by emotion
<Slider
styles={{
track: {
backgroundColor: 'blue'
},
active: {
backgroundColor: 'red'
},
thumb: {
width: 50,
height: 50
},
disabled: {
opacity: 0.5
}
}}
/>
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|axis
|string
|type of slider (
'x',
'y',
'xy')
'x'
|x
|number
|value of x
50
|xmax
|number
|max of x
100
|xmin
|number
|min of x
0
|y
|number
|value of y
50
|ymax
|number
|max of y
100
|ymin
|number
|min of y
0
|xstep
|number
|step of x
1
|ystep
|number
|step of y
1
|onChange
|function
|handleChange
null
|onDragStart
|function
|handleDragStart
null
|onDragEnd
|function
|handleDragEnd
null
|disabled
|boolean
|input disabled
|false
|xreverse
|boolean
|reverse on x
|false
|yreverse
|boolean
|reverse on y
|false
MIT
Another great package that I used just this week within a form UI that I was workin upon. Very easy to install and use, and highly customizable. I was looking for a slider input web component preferably in React which would allow me to get input in a 2 dimensional plan (i.e. both X & Y axis) with customizable styling. This package checked all the boxes! Needless to say I am quite happy with the outcome. The documentation, even though it might initially look sparse, is actually quite good and covers all the options. Highly recommended from me!
I've just used this package recently and it's a really simple way to quickly incorporate a value slider into your project as its API and UI are both easy to use and highly customizable with smooth and natural animations!