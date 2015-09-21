PlaceholderShim provides
Input and
Textarea, small wrappers around
React.createElement('input') and
React.createElement('textarea') respectively that shims in
placeholder functionality for browsers that don't natively support it. Currently only tested with IE9.
Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/69z2wepo/16498/
Install:
npm install react-input-placeholder
Require:
Input = require('react-input-placeholder')(React).Input;
Textarea = require('react-input-placeholder')(React).Textarea;
The compiled bundle sits in the
dist/ folder.
<script src='dist/react-input-placeholder.min.js'></script>
<script>
var Input = PlaceholderShim.Input;
var Textarea = PlaceholderShim.Textarea;
</script>
You can use
Input or
Textarea exactly the same way you'd use
React.createElement('input') or
<input /> in JSX. All attributes will be passed on, and all event callbacks will be called. However, please note that the placeholder shim only works on controlled inputs (i.e., you must provide a
value or
valueLink prop).
When the placeholder text is visible, the
placeholder CSS class will be added to the
input element so you can style it, e.g.
input.placeholder,
textarea.placeholder {
color: gray;
font-style: italic;
}
Placeholder doesn't show on IE9.
<input placeholder="Enter text here..." value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} />
Works on IE9!
<Input placeholder="Enter text here..." value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} />
npm install
grunt dist
MIT