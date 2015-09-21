React Input and Textarea with Placeholder Shim

PlaceholderShim provides Input and Textarea , small wrappers around React.createElement('input') and React.createElement('textarea') respectively that shims in placeholder functionality for browsers that don't natively support it. Currently only tested with IE9.

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/69z2wepo/16498/

Getting Started

Browserify

Install: npm install react-input-placeholder

Require:

Input = require ( 'react-input-placeholder' )(React).Input; Textarea = require ( 'react-input-placeholder' )(React).Textarea;

No module

The compiled bundle sits in the dist/ folder.

<script src= 'dist/react-input-placeholder.min.js' > </ script > < script > var Input = PlaceholderShim.Input; var Textarea = PlaceholderShim.Textarea; </ script >

Usage

You can use Input or Textarea exactly the same way you'd use React.createElement('input') or <input /> in JSX. All attributes will be passed on, and all event callbacks will be called. However, please note that the placeholder shim only works on controlled inputs (i.e., you must provide a value or valueLink prop).

When the placeholder text is visible, the placeholder CSS class will be added to the input element so you can style it, e.g.

input .placeholder , textarea .placeholder { color : gray; font-style : italic; }

Before

Placeholder doesn't show on IE9.

< input placeholder = "Enter text here..." value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.handleChange} />

After

Works on IE9!

< Input placeholder = "Enter text here..." value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.handleChange} />

Building yourself

npm install grunt dist

License

MIT