openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-input-placeholder

by enigma-io
1.2.0 (see all)

Input is a small wrapper around React's <input> that shims in placeholder functionality for browsers that don't natively support it.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
react-input-placeholder is no longer being maintained by the enigma.io dev team. If you're interested in taking over this project, please fork the GitHub repository and send an email to evan.jacobs@enigma.io to have ownership of the npm entry transferred.

Readme

React Input and Textarea with Placeholder Shim

PlaceholderShim provides Input and Textarea, small wrappers around React.createElement('input') and React.createElement('textarea') respectively that shims in placeholder functionality for browsers that don't natively support it. Currently only tested with IE9.

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/69z2wepo/16498/

Getting Started

Browserify

Install: npm install react-input-placeholder

Require:

Input = require('react-input-placeholder')(React).Input;
Textarea = require('react-input-placeholder')(React).Textarea;

No module

The compiled bundle sits in the dist/ folder.

<script src='dist/react-input-placeholder.min.js'></script>
<script>
  var Input = PlaceholderShim.Input;
  var Textarea = PlaceholderShim.Textarea;
</script>

Usage

You can use Input or Textarea exactly the same way you'd use React.createElement('input') or <input /> in JSX. All attributes will be passed on, and all event callbacks will be called. However, please note that the placeholder shim only works on controlled inputs (i.e., you must provide a value or valueLink prop).

When the placeholder text is visible, the placeholder CSS class will be added to the input element so you can style it, e.g.

input.placeholder,
textarea.placeholder {
  color: gray;
  font-style: italic;
}

Before

Placeholder doesn't show on IE9.

<input placeholder="Enter text here..." value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} />

After

Works on IE9!

<Input placeholder="Enter text here..." value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} />

Building yourself

npm install
grunt dist

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial