This project was originally thought to be an experiment and currently is unmaintained (and buggy)

Use it at your own risk

Set of enhancements for input control

The intention of creating this library was to bring input component out of the dropdown/autocomplete/whatever code, so it could be easily replaced with your custom component, and also to split independent functionality into different components, which could be combined with each other (still not quite sure it was worth it, though).

There are currently five components:

<Combobox /> is a combination of Dropdown , Autosize and/or Autocomplete components.

Demo

How it works

Each component is responsible for a corresponding behaviour ( <Autosize> resizes <input> according to it's content length, <Dropdown> adds popup with options, and so on).

resizes according to it's content length, adds popup with options, and so on). All components accept function as a child, providing props as a first argument, which you should pass to your input component. If there is nothing else except input , it could be passed as a child directly (for simplicity).

as a child, providing props as a first argument, which you should pass to your component. If there is nothing else except , it could be passed as a child directly (for simplicity). If you need to have combined behaviour in your component, let's say <Autosize> with <Autocomplete> just pass <Autocomplete> as a child to <Autosize> (see <Combobox> source code for reference)

Registering <input>

All components needs an access to <input> DOM element. To provide it, use getInputComponent prop:

let input; getInput() { return input; } <Autocomplete options={options} getInputComponent={getInput} > {props => < input ref = {c => input = c} {...props} /> } </ Autocomplete >

Or, if you don't want to store the node in your component:

<Autocomplete options={options} > {(props, otherProps, registerInput) => < input ref = {c => registerInput(c)} {...props} /> } </ Autocomplete >

The first option also allows you to use shorter form with implicit parameters passing:

let input; getInput() { return input; } <Autocomplete options={options} getInputComponent={getInput} > < input ref = {c => input = c} /> </ Autocomplete >

However, this is not preferable as there is too much magic happening.

If <input> element wasn't provided, component tries to find node automatically, however this behaviour is deprecated and will be removed in future versions.

Autosize

Autosize resizes component to fit it's content.

<Autosize defaultValue={value} minWidth={ 100 }> {(inputProps, { width, registerInput }) => < input type = 'text' { ...inputProps } ref = {c => registerInput(c)} /> } </ Autosize >

Autosize Props

value string - Input value (for a controlled component)

string - Input value (for a controlled component) defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)

string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component) getInputElement function() - Optional callback that provides <input> DOM element

function() - Optional callback that provides DOM element registerInput function - Registers <input> DOM element

function - Registers DOM element defaultWidth number - Minimum input width

Autocomplete

Autocomplete prompts a value based on provided options (see also react-autocomplete for the same behaviour)

<Autocomplete defaultValue={value} options={options}> {(inputProps, { matchingText, value, registerInput }) => < input type = 'text' { ...inputProps } ref = {c => registerInput(c)} /> } </ Autocomplete >

Autocomplete Props

value string - Input value (for a controlled component)

string - Input value (for a controlled component) defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)

string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component) getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides <input> DOM element

function - Optional callback that provides DOM element registerInput function - Registers <input> DOM element

function - Registers DOM element options array - Array of options that are used to predict a value

options is an array of strings or objects with a text or value string properties.

Dropdown

Dropdown shows a dropdown with a (optionally filtered) list of suitable options.

<Dropdown defaultValue={value} options={options}> {(inputProps, { textValue }) => < input type = 'text' { ...inputProps } /> } </ Dropdown >

Dropdown Props

value string - Input value (for a controlled component)

string - Input value (for a controlled component) defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)

string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component) options array - Array of shown options

array - Array of shown options onRenderOption function(className, style, option) - Renders option in list

function(className, style, option) - Renders option in list onRenderCaret function(className, style, isActive, children) - Renders a caret

function(className, style, isActive, children) - Renders a caret onRenderList function(className, style, isActive, listShown, children, header) - Renders list of options

function(className, style, isActive, listShown, children, header) - Renders list of options onRenderListHeader function(allCount, shownCount, staticCount) - Renders list header

function(allCount, shownCount, staticCount) - Renders list header dropdownProps object - Custom props passed to dropdown root element

object - Custom props passed to dropdown root element optionFilters array - List of option filters

array - List of option filters getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides <input> DOM element

function - Optional callback that provides DOM element registerInput function - Registers <input> DOM element

options is an array of strings or objects with a shape:

value - "real" value of on option

- "real" value of on option text - text used as input value when option is selected

- text used as input value when option is selected label - text or component rendered in list

- text or component rendered in list static - option is never filtered out or sorted

- option is never filtered out or sorted disabled - option is not selectable

null option is rendered as a separator

optionFilters is an array of filters for options (for convenience). By default, these filters are used:

filters.filterByMatchingTextWithThreshold(20) - filters options by matching value, if options length is more than 20

- filters options by matching value, if options length is more than 20 filters.sortByMatchingText - sorting by matching value

- sorting by matching value filters.limitBy(100) - cuts options longer than 100

- cuts options longer than 100 filters.notFoundMessage('No matches found') - shows option with 'No matches found' label if all options are filtered out

- shows option with 'No matches found' label if all options are filtered out filters.filterRedudantSeparators - removes redudant separators (duplicated or at the begin/end of the list)

Mask

Mask formats input value.

<Mask defaultValue={value} pattern= '0000-0000-0000-0000' > {(inputProps, { value }) => < input type = 'text' { ...inputProps } /> } </ Mask >

Mask Props

value string - Input value (for a controlled component)

string - Input value (for a controlled component) defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)

string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component) getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides <input> DOM element

function - Optional callback that provides DOM element registerInput function - Registers <input> DOM element

function - Registers DOM element pattern string - String formatting pattern. Only '0' (digit) or 'a' (letter) pattern chars are currently supported.

string - String formatting pattern. Only '0' (digit) or 'a' (letter) pattern chars are currently supported. emptyChar string - Character used as an empty symbol ( ' ' by default)

string - Character used as an empty symbol ( by default) placeholder string - If set, it is shown when unmaskedValue is empty

string - If set, it is shown when is empty onUnmaskedValueChange function(text) - Fires when value is changed, providing unmasked value

function(text) - Fires when value is changed, providing unmasked value onValuePreUpdate function - Optional callback to update value before it is parsed by Mask

DatePicker uses Mask to format date and shows calendar (react-date-picker by default) in popup.

<DatePicker defaultValue={moment(value).format( 'ddd DD/MM/YYYY' )} placeholder={moment().format( 'ddd DD/MM/YYYY' )} pattern= 'ddd DD/MM/YYYY' locale= 'en' > {(inputProps, { value }) => < input type = 'text' { ...inputProps } /> } </ DatePicker >

value string - Input value (for a controlled component)

string - Input value (for a controlled component) defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)

string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component) pattern string - Date formatting pattern. For now, only these tokens are supported: DD - day of month MM - month YYYY - year ddd - day of week (not editable)

string - Date formatting pattern. For now, only these tokens are supported: placeholder string - If set, it is shown when unmaskedValue is empty

string - If set, it is shown when is empty locale string - Date locale

string - Date locale todayButtonText string - Text for 'Go to Today' button label

string - Text for 'Go to Today' button label onRenderCalendar function({ styling, style, date, isActive, popupShown, onSelect, locale, todayButtonText }) - Returns calendar component shown in popup (react-day-picker-themeable by default)

function({ styling, style, date, isActive, popupShown, onSelect, locale, todayButtonText }) - Returns calendar component shown in popup (react-day-picker-themeable by default) onChange function(date) - Fires when date is selected, providing moment.js object

function(date) - Fires when date is selected, providing moment.js object getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides <input> DOM element

function - Optional callback that provides DOM element registerInput function - Registers <input> DOM element

function - Registers DOM element onValuePreUpdate function - Optional callback to update value before it is parsed by DatePicker . In this example, it parses inserted timestamp:

onValuePreUpdate={v => parseInt (v, 10 ) > 1e8 ? moment( parseInt (v, 10 )).format( 'ddd DD/MM/YYYY' ) : v }

Combobox

Combobox combines Dropdown , Autosize and/or Autocomplete components.

<Combobox defaultValue={value} options={options} autosize autocomplete> {(inputProps, { matchingText, width }) => < input type = 'text' { ...inputProps } /> } </ Combobox >

Autosize and Autocomlete are enabled with corresponding bool props, other properties are proxied to Dropdown component.

See demo for code examples.

