A React input with an option to pick emojis

About

InputEmoji provides a simple way to have an input element with emoji picker support. Click the picker button next to the input field and select an emoji from the popup window. Done!

Install

npm install --save react-input-emoji

Usage

After install import the react-input-emoji component to display your input with emoji support like so:

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import InputEmoji from "react-input-emoji" ; export default function Example ( ) { const [text, setText] = useState( "" ); function handleOnEnter ( text ) { console .log( "enter" , text); } return ( < InputEmoji value = {text} onChange = {setText} cleanOnEnter onEnter = {handleOnEnter} placeholder = "Type a message" /> ); }

Props

Prop Type Default Description value string "" The input value. onChange function - This function is called when the value of the input changes. The first argument is the current value. onResize function - This function is called when the width or the height of the input changes. The first argument is the current size value. onClick function - This function is called when the input is clicked. onFocus function - This function is called when the input has received focus. cleanOnEnter boolean false Clean the input value after the keydown event. onEnter function - This function is called after the keydown event is fired with the keyCode === 13 returning the last value. placeholder string "Type a message" Set the placeholder of the input. height number 40 The total height of the area in which the element is rendered. maxLength number - The maximum number of characters allowed in the element. borderRadius number 21 The border radius of the input container. borderColor string "#EAEAEA" The border color of the input container. fontSize number 15 The font size of the placeholder and input container. fontFamily string "sans-serif" The font family of the placeholder and input container.

License

MIT © cesarwbr