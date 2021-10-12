React input color component with hsv color picker

The color picker is inspired by the sketch color picker

Starting from v2, this component is rewritten with emotion and it doesnot require any external css file.

Installation

npm install react-input-color --save yarn add react-input-color

Storybook Demo

https://react-input-color.caitouyun.com

Usage

The initialValue property supports 6 ( #RRGGBB ) and 8 ( #RRGGBBAA ) digits hex value.

import React from 'react' ; import InputColor from 'react-input-color' ; function App ( ) { const [color, setColor] = React.useState({}); return ( <div> <InputColor initialValue="#5e72e4" onChange={setColor} placement="right" /> <div style={{ width: 50, height: 50, marginTop: 20, backgroundColor: color.rgba, }} /> </div> ); }

This component is built with react-input-slider and react-input-number.

License

MIT