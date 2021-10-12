React input color component with hsv color picker
The color picker is inspired by the sketch color picker
Starting from v2, this component is rewritten with emotion and it doesnot require any external css file.
npm install react-input-color --save
yarn add react-input-color
https://react-input-color.caitouyun.com
The
initialValue property supports 6 (
#RRGGBB) and 8 (
#RRGGBBAA) digits hex value.
import React from 'react';
import InputColor from 'react-input-color';
function App() {
const [color, setColor] = React.useState({});
return (
<div>
<InputColor
initialValue="#5e72e4"
onChange={setColor}
placement="right"
/>
<div
style={{
width: 50,
height: 50,
marginTop: 20,
backgroundColor: color.rgba,
}}
/>
</div>
);
}
MIT