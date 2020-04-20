InputChildren is a replacement for the base input react component capable of rendering a child (link, button...) inside the input itself. It supports the same props of react input.
import InputChildren from 'react-input-children';
React.renderComponent(
<div>
<InputChildren {...inputProps}>
<a href="/forgot-password">Forgot?</a>
</InputChildren>
</div>,
document.body);
npm install --save react-input-children
The JSX is structured as follows:
<div>
<input/>
<div>
{children}
</div>
</div>
Inside componentDidMount
InputChildren gets height and width of the child div wrapper and uses them to position it correctly inside the input and to give the correct right padding to the input itself.