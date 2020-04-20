openbase logo
react-input-children

by buildo
5.0.0 (see all)

InputChildren is a replacement for the base input react component capable of rendering a child (link, button ..) inside the input itself.

Documentation
181

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Input Children

InputChildren is a replacement for the base input react component capable of rendering a child (link, button...) inside the input itself. It supports the same props of react input.

import InputChildren from 'react-input-children';

React.renderComponent(
  <div>
    <InputChildren {...inputProps}>
      <a href="/forgot-password">Forgot?</a>
    </InputChildren>
  </div>,
  document.body);

Screenshot

Live Examples

Install

npm install --save react-input-children

Under the hood

The JSX is structured as follows:

<div>
  <input/>
  <div>
    {children}
  </div>
</div>

Inside componentDidMount InputChildren gets height and width of the child div wrapper and uses them to position it correctly inside the input and to give the correct right padding to the input itself.

