React Input Children

InputChildren is a replacement for the base input react component capable of rendering a child (link, button...) inside the input itself. It supports the same props of react input.

import InputChildren from 'react-input-children' ; React.renderComponent( < div > < InputChildren { ...inputProps }> < a href = "/forgot-password" > Forgot? </ a > </ InputChildren > </ div > , document .body);

Live Examples

Install

npm install --save react-input-children

Under the hood

The JSX is structured as follows:

< div > < input /> < div > {children} </ div > </ div >