ric

react-input-calendar

by Sergii Rudenko
0.5.4

Datepicker widget react component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Calendar, React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Input Calendar

React component for calendar widget.

Installation

React Input Calendar is available as an npm package.

npm install react-input-calendar

Use browserify and reactify for dependency management and JSX transformation.

All styles written in CSS and are in style/index.css

Demo

http://rudeg.github.io/react-input-calendar

Usage

import Calendar from 'react-input-calendar'
<Calendar format='DD/MM/YYYY' date='4-12-2014' />

Dependencies

React

Moment-range

API

props.format

  • String
  • default: 'MM-DD-YYYY'
  • Allowed Keys: All formats supported by moment.js
  • Format of date, which display in input and set in date property

props.parsingFormat

  • String or Array
  • default: 'props.format'
  • Allowed Keys: All formats supported by moment.js
  • This property allows the parsing format to be different to the display format.
  • Format or Formats could be used to parse manually entered dates. The parsing does only happen if the date was entered manually and on blur of the input field gets called.

props.date

  • String or Date
  • default: Current date
  • set initial date value

props.minDate

  • String or Date
  • default: null
  • set the selectable minimum date

props.maxDate

  • String or Date
  • default: null
  • set the selectable maximum date

props.defaultView

  • Int (from 0 to 2)
  • default: 0 (DaysView)
  • Set default view displayed. Values:
    • 0 - days
    • 1 - months
    • 2 - years

props.minView

  • Int (from 0 to 2)
  • default: 0 (DaysView)
  • Set minimal view. Values:
    • 0 - days
    • 1 - months
    • 2 - years

props.displayYrWithMonth

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • If set true, the day view's header will show an abbreviated month and full year. Example: Instead of the header displaying 'December', it will display 'Dec 2016'

props.computableFormat

  • String
  • default: 'MM-DD-YYYY'
  • Allowed Keys: All formats supported by moment.js
  • Format of date for the onChange event. Default on the date format (ISO 8601) to ease the save of data

props.strictDateParsing

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • If set true, the parsing process will catch bad dates and does not try to parse the date with the native js date function and does not set the date to now either. Therefore the computed date will be reported as 'Invalid date'.

props.onChange

  • Function

  • default: null

  • Set a function that will be triggered whenever there is a change in the selected date. It will return the date in the props.computableFormat format.

    props.onInputChange

  • Function

  • default: null

  • Set a function that will be triggered within the input box's onChange handler, before the new value is set. It will take the event object and return a modified value.

props.onBlur

  • Function
  • default: null
  • Set a function that will be triggered when the input field is blurred. It will return the event and the date in the props.computableFormat format.

props.hideOnBlur

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • Setting this value to true will hide the calendar, this works best in conjunction with onBlur prop.

props.onFocus

  • Function
  • default: null
  • Set a function that will be triggered when the input field is focused.

props.onInputKeyDown

  • Function
  • default: null
  • Set a function that will be triggered when a key is pressed down with the input field focused.

props.onInputKeyUp

  • Function
  • default: null
  • Set a function that will be triggered when a key is released with the input field focused.

props.closeOnSelect

  • Boolean
  • Default: undefined
  • Define state when date picker would close once the user has clicked on a date.

props.openOnInputFocus

  • Boolean
  • Default: undefined
  • Setting this value to true makes the calendar widget open when the input field is focused.

props.hideIcon

  • Boolean
  • Default: false
  • If true, the icon next to the input field will not be shown. Make sure you set openOnInputFocus to true if using this.

props.hideTouchKeyboard

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • If true, the keyboard won't be shown on touch devices.

props.placeholder

  • String
  • default: undefined
  • Value to show in the input text box if no date is set.

props.todayText

  • String
  • default: 'today'
  • 'Today' button text.

props.inputName

  • String
  • default: null
  • Define the name of the input field where the date picker represents its value.

props.inputFieldId

  • String
  • default: null
  • Define the ID of the input field where the date picker represents it's value. This can be useful when the date picker is used with a label element. The label element can be bound to the input field using the label for attribute.

props.inputFieldClass

  • String
  • default: 'input-calendar-value'
  • Define the class name of the input field where the date picker represents its value.

props.disabled

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • If true, the input field gets disabled and the icon next to it disappears.

props.customIcon

  • String
  • default: null
  • Define the className of the calendar icon. If you need to customize the calendar icon, I would recommend using FontAwesome's fa fa-calendar icon. Then, update the css style for the icon.
.fa-calendar {
    color: white;
}

  • If null, then the default calendar icon is used

    props.focused

  • Boolean

  • default: false

  • If true, the date picker's input field will be focused.

    props.locale

  • String

  • default: en

  • Change locale of the moment in the date picker.

props.hideTodayButton

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • If true, the date picker's today button will be hidden.

props.keyboardDisabled

  • Boolean
  • default: false
  • If true, the keyboard handler will be disabled

License

MIT

