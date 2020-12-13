React Input Calendar
React component for calendar widget.
Installation
React Input Calendar is available as an npm package.
npm install react-input-calendar
Use browserify and reactify for dependency management and JSX transformation.
All styles written in CSS and are in style/index.css
Demo
http://rudeg.github.io/react-input-calendar
Usage
import Calendar from 'react-input-calendar'
<Calendar format='DD/MM/YYYY' date='4-12-2014' />
Dependencies
React
Moment-range
API
props.format
-
String
- default: 'MM-DD-YYYY'
- Allowed Keys: All formats supported by moment.js
- Format of date, which display in input and set in date property
props.parsingFormat
-
String or
Array
- default: 'props.format'
- Allowed Keys: All formats supported by moment.js
- This property allows the parsing format to be different to the display format.
- Format or Formats could be used to parse manually entered dates. The parsing does only happen if the date was entered manually and
on blur of the input field gets called.
props.date
-
String or
Date
- default:
Current date
- set initial date value
props.minDate
-
String or
Date
- default:
null
- set the selectable minimum date
props.maxDate
-
String or
Date
- default:
null
- set the selectable maximum date
props.defaultView
-
Int (from 0 to 2)
- default:
0 (DaysView)
- Set default view displayed. Values:
- 0 - days
- 1 - months
- 2 - years
props.minView
-
Int (from 0 to 2)
- default:
0 (DaysView)
- Set minimal view. Values:
- 0 - days
- 1 - months
- 2 - years
props.displayYrWithMonth
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- If set
true, the day view's header will show an abbreviated month and full year. Example: Instead of the header displaying 'December', it will display 'Dec 2016'
props.computableFormat
-
String
- default: 'MM-DD-YYYY'
- Allowed Keys: All formats supported by moment.js
- Format of date for the onChange event. Default on the date format (ISO 8601) to ease the save of data
props.strictDateParsing
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- If set
true, the parsing process will catch bad dates and does
not try to parse the date with the native js date function and does not set
the date to now either. Therefore the computed date will be reported as 'Invalid date'.
props.onChange
-
Function
-
default:
null
-
Set a function that will be triggered whenever there is a change in the selected date. It will return the date in the
props.computableFormat format.
props.onInputChange
-
Function
-
default:
null
-
Set a function that will be triggered within the input box's onChange handler, before the new value is set. It will take the event object
and return a modified value.
props.onBlur
-
Function
- default:
null
- Set a function that will be triggered when the input field is blurred. It will return the event and the date in the
props.computableFormat format.
props.hideOnBlur
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- Setting this value to true will hide the calendar, this works best in conjunction with onBlur prop.
props.onFocus
-
Function
- default:
null
- Set a function that will be triggered when the input field is focused.
props.onInputKeyDown
-
Function
- default:
null
- Set a function that will be triggered when a key is pressed down with the input field focused.
props.onInputKeyUp
-
Function
- default:
null
- Set a function that will be triggered when a key is released with the input field focused.
props.closeOnSelect
-
Boolean
- Default:
undefined
- Define state when date picker would close once the user has clicked on a date.
props.openOnInputFocus
-
Boolean
- Default:
undefined
- Setting this value to true makes the calendar widget open when the input field is focused.
props.hideIcon
-
Boolean
- Default:
false
- If true, the icon next to the input field will not be shown. Make sure you set openOnInputFocus to true if using this.
props.hideTouchKeyboard
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- If true, the keyboard won't be shown on touch devices.
props.placeholder
-
String
- default:
undefined
- Value to show in the input text box if no date is set.
props.todayText
-
String
- default:
'today'
- 'Today' button text.
props.inputName
-
String
- default:
null
- Define the name of the input field where the date picker represents its value.
props.inputFieldId
-
String
- default: null
- Define the ID of the input field where the date picker represents it's value. This can be useful when the date picker is
used with a label element. The label element can be bound to the input field using the
label for attribute.
props.inputFieldClass
-
String
- default:
'input-calendar-value'
- Define the class name of the input field where the date picker represents its value.
props.disabled
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- If true, the input field gets disabled and the icon next to it disappears.
props.customIcon
-
String
- default:
null
- Define the className of the calendar icon. If you need to customize the calendar icon, I would recommend using FontAwesome's
fa fa-calendar icon. Then, update the css style for the icon.
.fa-calendar {
color: white;
}
-
If null, then the default calendar icon is used
props.focused
-
Boolean
-
default:
false
-
If
true, the date picker's input field will be focused.
props.locale
-
String
-
default:
en
-
Change locale of the moment in the date picker.
props.hideTodayButton
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- If
true, the date picker's today button will be hidden.
props.keyboardDisabled
-
Boolean
- default:
false
- If
true, the keyboard handler will be disabled
License
MIT