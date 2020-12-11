A text input for React that resizes itself to the current content.
Live demo: jedwatson.github.io/react-input-autosize
To run the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use React-Input-Autosize is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, rollup, webpack, etc).
You can also use the umd build by including
dist/AutosizeInput.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included a umd React build.
npm install react-input-autosize --save
React-Input-Autosize generates an input field, wrapped in a
<div> tag so it can detect the size of its value. Otherwise it behaves very similarly to a standard React input.
import AutosizeInput from 'react-input-autosize';
<AutosizeInput
name="form-field-name"
value={inputValue}
onChange={function(event) {
// event.target.value contains the new value
}}
/>
The styles applied to the input are only copied when the component mounts. Because of this, subsequent changes to the stylesheet may cause size to be detected incorrectly.
To work around this, either re-mount the input (e.g. by providing a different
key prop) or call the
copyInputStyles() method after the styles change.
The input will automatically inject a stylesheet that hides IE/Edge's "clear" indicator, which otherwise breaks the UI. This has the downside of being incompatible with some CSP policies.
To work around this, you can pass the
injectStyles={false} prop, but if you do this I strongly recommend targeting the
input element in your own stylesheet with the following rule:
input::-ms-clear {display: none;}
If your input uses custom font sizes, you will need to provide the custom size to
AutosizeInput.
<AutosizeInput
name="form-field-name"
value={inputValue}
inputStyle={{ fontSize: 36 }}
onChange={function(event) {
// event.target.value contains the new value
}}
/>
AutosizeInput is a controlled input and depends on the
value prop to work as intended. It does not support being used as an uncontrolled input.
Copyright (c) 2018 Jed Watson. MIT License.