react-innertext

by Charles Stover
1.1.5 (see all)

Returns the innerText of a React JSX object.

Documentation
20.8K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React innerText

version minzipped size downloads

Returns the innerText of a React JSX object, similar to the innerText property of DOM elements.

Install

  • npm install react-innertext or
  • yarn add react-innertext

Use

Client-Side Rendering (ES6)

import innerText from 'react-innertext';
innerText(
  <div>
    Hello <strong>world</strong>!
    I am <span children={3} /> years old!
  </div>
) // 'Hello world! I am 3 years old!'

Server-Side Rendering (CommonJS)

const innerText = require('react-innertext');
innerText(
  <div>
    Hello <strong>world</strong>!
    I am <span children={3} /> years old!
  </div>
) // 'Hello world! I am 3 years old!'

Real World Example

In the below example, the title attribute of the <th> element sanitizes the children prop. This allows the children to contain HTML or other React Elements, while providing a safe, plain text string for the title.

function MyTableHeader() {
  return (
    <thead>
      <tr>
        <MyTableHeaderCell>
          <b>Username</b>
          <SortButton />
        </MyTableHeaderCell>
      </tr>
    </thead>
  );
}

// title="Username"
function MyTableHeaderCell({ children }) {
  return (
    <th
      children={children}
      title={innerText(children)}
    />
  );
}

If you are a fan of this project, you may become a sponsor via GitHub's Sponsors Program.

