React innerText

Returns the innerText of a React JSX object, similar to the innerText property of DOM elements.

Install

npm install react-innertext or

or yarn add react-innertext

Use

Client-Side Rendering (ES6)

import innerText from 'react-innertext' ; innerText( < div > Hello < strong > world </ strong > ! I am < span children = {3} /> years old! </ div > ) // 'Hello world! I am 3 years old!'

Server-Side Rendering (CommonJS)

const innerText = require ( 'react-innertext' ); innerText( < div > Hello < strong > world </ strong > ! I am < span children = {3} /> years old! </ div > ) // 'Hello world! I am 3 years old!'

Real World Example

In the below example, the title attribute of the <th> element sanitizes the children prop. This allows the children to contain HTML or other React Elements, while providing a safe, plain text string for the title .

function MyTableHeader ( ) { return ( < thead > < tr > < MyTableHeaderCell > < b > Username </ b > < SortButton /> </ MyTableHeaderCell > </ tr > </ thead > ); } function MyTableHeaderCell ( { children } ) { return ( < th children = {children} title = {innerText(children)} /> ); }

