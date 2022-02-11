Demos

A React component for magnifying an image within its original container. Zoom behavior can be triggered on click or hover and the zoomed image can be moved by dragging on touch devices and either dragging or pan on hover on non-touch devices. The component supports responsive images, loading placeholders, optional fullscreen zoom on mobile, and more.

Installation

Note: Version 2.0.0 introduces React hooks and requires React v16.8.0 or above. To use this package with older versions of React, install with npm install react-inner-image-zoom@1.3.0 or yarn add react-inner-image-zoom@1.3.0 instead of the instructions below.

NPM

npm install react-inner-image-zoom

Yarn

yarn add react- inner -image-zoom

TypeScript

For TypeScript users, type definitions are available through DefinitelyTyped and can be installed with:

npm install --save-dev @ types / react - inner - image - zoom

Styling

I was originally importing the CSS directly into the component but I've recently realized that makes too many assumptions about the wider build process. You can now download the raw CSS file at:

/src/InnerImageZoom/styles.css

or the minified raw minified version at:

/src/InnerImageZoom/styles.min.css

to include however you see fit. Or, if your setup supports it, import the files directory from your node_modules using:

import 'react-inner-image-zoom/lib/InnerImageZoom/styles.css' ;

or:

import 'react-inner-image-zoom/lib/InnerImageZoom/styles.min.css' ;

Usage

Import and render the component:

import InnerImageZoom from 'react-inner-image-zoom' ; ... <InnerImageZoom src= "/path/to/image.jpg" zoomSrc= "/path/to/zoom-image.jpg" />

This is the simplest usage. For additional examples, visit the demo page.

Props

Prop Type Default Description src String (Required) URL for the original image. sources Array A list of image sources for using the picture tag to serve the appropriate original image (see below for more details). width Number Width attribute for original image. height Number Height attribute for original image. hasSpacer Boolean false If true, gets the original image's aspect ratio based on the width and height props and creates a spacer to prevent cumulative layout shift. imgAttributes Object Img and global attributes for the original image (excluding src , width , height , and style which are set elsewhere). The imgAttributes keys should follow the React DOM element naming conventions. zoomSrc String URL for the larger zoom image. Falls back to original image src if not defined. zoomScale Number 1 Multiplied against the natural width and height of the zoomed image. This will generally be a decimal (example, 0.9 for 90%). zoomPreload Boolean false If set to true, preloads the zoom image instead of waiting for mouseenter and (unless on a touch device) persists the image on mouseleave. moveType String pan pan or drag . The user behavior for moving zoomed images on non-touch devices. zoomType String click click or hover . The user behavior for triggering zoom. When using hover , combine with zoomPreload to avoid flickering on rapid mouse movements. fadeDuration Number 150 Fade transition time in milliseconds. If zooming in on transparent images, set this to 0 for best results. fullscreenOnMobile Boolean false Enables fullscreen zoomed image on touch devices below a specified breakpoint. mobileBreakpoint Number 640 The maximum breakpoint for fullscreen zoom image when fullscreenOnMobile is true. hideCloseButton Boolean false Hides the close button on touch devices. If set to true, zoom out is triggered by tap. hideHint Boolean false Hides the magnifying glass hint. className String Custom classname for styling the component. afterZoomIn Function Function to be called after zoom in. afterZoomOut Function Function to be called after zoom out.

Sources

This prop accepts an array of objects which it uses to create a picture tag and source elements. The component looks for the following optional properties and you can find additional details on responsive images here:

Prop Type Default Description srcSet String Srcset attribute for source tag. sizes String Sizes attribute for source tag. media String An attribute containing a media condition for use with the srcset. type String An image MIME type. This is useful for using newer formats like WebP.

Issues

Please submit issues or requests here.

Most of the implementation choices for this component are based on use cases I've encountered in the past. For example, I chose click to zoom as the default because it's been the most requested on product detail pages I've worked on. If there's a demand for additional triggers or other functionality, I'd be open to looking into it so feel free to ask. And if you want to talk through ideas first, check out the discussions page.

If you're interested in contributing, check out the guidelines here.

License

MIT