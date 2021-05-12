Load inline, local or remote SVGs in your React components.
src
npm i react-inlinesvg
And import it into your code:
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import SVG, { Props as SVGProps } from 'react-inlinesvg';
const Logo = React.forwardRef<SVGElement, SVGProps>((props, ref) => (
<SVG innerRef={ref} title="MyLogo" {...props} />
));
export function App() {
const logo = useRef<SVGElement>(null);
return (
<main>
<SVG src={`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}/menu.svg`} width={24} height="auto" title="Menu" />
<Logo ref={logo} src={`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}/logo.svg`} />
</main>
);
}
src {string} - required.
The SVG file you want to load. It can be a require, URL or a string (base64 or url encoded). If you are using create-react-app and your file resides in the
public directory you can use the path directly without require.
baseURL {string}
An URL to prefix each ID in case you are using the
<base> tag and
uniquifyIDs.
children {ReactNode}
The fallback content in case of a fetch error or unsupported browser.
<SVG src="...">
<img src="..." alt="fallback" />
</SVG>
cacheRequests {boolean} ▶︎
true
Cache remote SVGs.
description {string}
A description for your SVG. It will override an existing
<desc> tag.
fetchOptions {RequestInit}
Custom options for the request.
innerRef {React.Ref}
Set a ref in SVGElement.
loader {node}
A component to be shown while the SVG is loading.
onError {function}
A callback to be invoked if loading the SVG fails.
This will receive a single argument with:
FetchError with:
{
message: string;
type: string;
errno: string;
code: string;
}
InlineSVGError, which has the following properties:
{
name: 'InlineSVGError';
data: object; // optional
message: string;
}
onLoad {function}.
A callback to be invoked upon successful load.
This will receive 2 arguments: the
src prop and a
hasCache boolean
preProcessor {function} ▶︎
string
A function to process the contents of the SVG text before parsing.
title {string}
A title for your SVG. It will override an existing
<title> tag.
uniqueHash {string} ▶︎ a random 8 characters string
[A-Za-z0-9]
A string to use with
uniquifyIDs.
uniquifyIDs {boolean} ▶︎
false
Create unique IDs for each icon.
Any additional props will be passed down to the SVG element.
<SVG
baseURL="/home"
cacheRequests={true}
description="The React logo"
loader={<span>Loading...</span>}
onError={(error) => console.log(error.message)}
onLoad={(src, hasCache) => console.log(src, hasCache)}
preProcessor={(code) => code.replace(/fill=".*?"/g, 'fill="currentColor"')}
src="https://cdn.svgporn.com/logos/react.svg"
title="React"
uniqueHash="a1f8d1"
uniquifyIDs={true}
/>
The internal cache is exported as
cacheStore if you need to debug or pre-cache some files.
⚠️ Use it at your own risk.
Any browsers that support inlining SVGs and fetch will work.
If you need to support legacy browsers you'll need to include a polyfiil for
fetch and
Number.isNaN in your app. Take a look at react-app-polyfill or polyfill.io.
If you are loading remote SVGs, you'll need to make sure it has CORS support.
One of the reasons SVGs are awesome is because you can style them with CSS. Unfortunately, this winds up not being too useful in practice because the style element has to be in the same document. This leaves you with three bad options:
But there's an alternative that sidesteps these issues: load the SVG with a GET request and then embed it in the document. This is what this component does.
The SVG [
<use>][svg-use-external-source] element can be used to achieve something similar to this component. See [this article][use-article] for more information and [this table][use-support] for browser support and caveats.
Thanks to @matthewwithanm for creating this component and so kindly transfer it to me. I'll definitely keep the good work! ❤️