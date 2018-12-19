React Inline Transition Group

This component helps you to control transitions defined with inline styles. Built with ReactTransitionHooks, the goal is to supply a more up-to-date alternative to ReactCSSTransitionGroup.

Advantages

You don't need to decouple your styles from the component.

You don't need to supply timeout properties as in ReactCSSTransitionGroup.

You have callbacks to control the start and end of your transitions for each child.

ReactCSSTransitionGroup uses timeouts to control the animations which means some situations can break its behavior, like in frame rates lower than 60fps.

ReactCSSTransitionGroup uses ReactTransitionGroup which means you can't interrupt animations.

Live Demo

Check out the demo.

How to install

npm install react- inline -transition- group

How to use

Import the component to your project and then wrap the nodes you want to control the transition with it. Example:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Transition from 'react-inline-transition-group' ; export default class Demo extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { count : 1 }; } handleAdd = () => { this .setState( ( previousState ) => { return { count : previousState.count + 1 }; }); }; handleRemove = () => { this .setState( ( previousState ) => { return { count : Math .max(previousState.count - 1 , 0 )}; }); }; handlePhaseEnd = ( phase, id ) => { if (phase === 'leave' ) console .log(id + ' left' ); }; render() { const styles = { container : { width : '500px' , }, base : { width : '100%' , height : '50px' , background : '#4CAF50' , opacity : 0 , }, appear : { opacity : 1 , transition : 'all 500ms' , }, leave : { opacity : 0 , transition : 'all 250ms' , }, custom : { background : '#3F51B5' , }, }; const elems = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < this .state.count; i++) elems.push( < div key = {i} id = {i} style = {i % 2 ? styles.custom : {}}> {i} </ div > ); return ( < div > < div > < button onClick = {this.handleAdd} > Add </ button > < button onClick = {this.handleRemove} > Remove </ button > </ div > < Transition childrenStyles = {{ base: styles.base , appear: styles.appear , enter: styles.appear , leave: styles.leave , }} onPhaseEnd = {this.handlePhaseEnd} style = {styles.container} > {elems} </ Transition > </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < Demo /> , document.getElementById('container'));

Notice above that {elems} are divs, but they could be any other React component, just remember to pass the property style that your React component is receiving down to the HTML element that will get these styles. Example:

const SomeComponent = ( props ) => ( < div style = {props.style} > {props.children} </ div > ); const App = () => { const elems = []; const otherStyle = { ... }; for ( let i = 0 ; i < this .state.count; i++) elems.push( < SomeComponent style = {otherStyle} key = {i} id = {i} > {i} </ SomeComponent > ); return ( < Transition childrenStyles = {{ ... }} > {elems} </ Transition > ); };

Properties

Property name Description component String. The component that will wrap all the children. Default: div . childrenStyles Object. This object has the properties: base , appear , enter and leave . Each of these properties is another object containing the styles for the respective phase. The base styles are applied to all children in all phases. onPhaseStart Function. Callback that will be called with the current phase ( appear , enter or leave ) and the child id when the phase begins, in this order. onPhaseEnd Function. Callback that will be called with the current phase ( appear , enter or leave ) and the child id when the phase ends, in this order.

Notes

You can pass an id property to your children components and the callback will be called with it so you know exactly for which child the event happened. This id is optional. The onPhaseStart callback will be called sooner a node is being added or removed to/from the group. If you have a delay in your CSS transition the component will not wait until the delay is complete to call the callback. The onPhaseEnd callback will be called when the longest transition time (delay + duration) completes. Notice that if a transition is interrupted this callback will not be called.

What is meant by phase

There are three phases in this component (the same as in ReactCSSTransitionGroup):

appear : happens to any child component that is already inside of ReactInlineTransitionGroup at the moment of its creation, or in other words, at the time the ReactInlineTransitionGroup component just mounted.

enter : happens to any child component that is inserted in ReactInlineTransitionGroup after its creation.

leave: happens to any child component that is being removed from ReactInlineTransitionGroup.

LICENSE

BSD-3