This component helps you to control transitions defined with inline styles. Built with ReactTransitionHooks, the goal is to supply a more up-to-date alternative to ReactCSSTransitionGroup.
Check out the demo.
npm install react-inline-transition-group
Import the component to your project and then wrap the nodes you want to control the transition with it. Example:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Transition from 'react-inline-transition-group';
export default class Demo extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {count: 1};
}
handleAdd = () => {
this.setState((previousState) => {
return {count: previousState.count + 1};
});
};
handleRemove = () => {
this.setState((previousState) => {
return {count: Math.max(previousState.count - 1, 0)};
});
};
handlePhaseEnd = (phase, id) => {
if (phase === 'leave') console.log(id + ' left');
};
render() {
const styles = {
container: {
width: '500px',
},
base: {
width: '100%',
height: '50px',
background: '#4CAF50',
opacity: 0,
},
appear: {
opacity: 1,
transition: 'all 500ms',
},
leave: {
opacity: 0,
transition: 'all 250ms',
},
custom: {
background: '#3F51B5',
},
};
const elems = [];
// Don't forget that for most React components use array indexes as
// keys is a bad idea (but not for this example).
for (let i = 0; i < this.state.count; i++)
elems.push(<div key={i} id={i} style={i % 2 ? styles.custom : {}}>{i}</div>);
return (
<div>
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleAdd}>Add</button>
<button onClick={this.handleRemove}>Remove</button>
</div>
<Transition
childrenStyles={{
base: styles.base,
appear: styles.appear,
enter: styles.appear,
leave: styles.leave,
}}
onPhaseEnd={this.handlePhaseEnd}
style={styles.container}
>
{elems}
</Transition>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Demo />, document.getElementById('container'));
Notice above that
{elems} are divs, but they could be any other React component, just remember to pass the property style that your React component is receiving down to the HTML element that will get these styles. Example:
const SomeComponent = (props) => (
<div style={props.style}>
{props.children}
</div>
);
const App = () => {
const elems = [];
// Don't worry, you can still apply custom styles to each element.
const otherStyle = { ... };
for (let i = 0; i < this.state.count; i++)
elems.push(<SomeComponent style={otherStyle} key={i} id={i}>{i}</SomeComponent>);
return (
<Transition
childrenStyles={{ ... }}
>
{elems}
</Transition>
);
};
|Property name
|Description
|component
|String. The component that will wrap all the children. Default:
div.
|childrenStyles
|Object. This object has the properties:
base,
appear,
enter and
leave. Each of these properties is another object containing the styles for the respective phase. The
base styles are applied to all children in all phases.
|onPhaseStart
|Function. Callback that will be called with the current phase (
appear,
enter or
leave) and the child
id when the phase begins, in this order.
|onPhaseEnd
|Function. Callback that will be called with the current phase (
appear,
enter or
leave) and the child
id when the phase ends, in this order.
You can pass an
id property to your children components and the callback will be called with it so you know exactly for which child the event happened. This
id is optional.
The
onPhaseStart callback will be called sooner a node is being added or removed to/from the group. If you have a delay in your CSS transition the component will not wait until the delay is complete to call the callback.
The
onPhaseEnd callback will be called when the longest transition time (delay + duration) completes. Notice that if a transition is interrupted this callback will not be called.
There are three phases in this component (the same as in ReactCSSTransitionGroup):
appear: happens to any child component that is already inside of ReactInlineTransitionGroup at the moment of its creation, or in other words, at the time the ReactInlineTransitionGroup component just mounted.
enter: happens to any child component that is inserted in ReactInlineTransitionGroup after its creation.
leave: happens to any child component that is being removed from ReactInlineTransitionGroup.
BSD-3