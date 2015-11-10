A predictable gird layout based on flexbox for React applications using inline styles.

Install

npm install react-inline-grid --save

API

Sample Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Grid, Row, Cell } from 'react-inline-grid' ; const Layout = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < Grid > < Row is = "center" > < Cell is = "3 tablet-4 phone-4" > < div > content_a </ div > </ Cell > < Cell is = "3 tablet-4 phone-4" > < div > content_b </ div > </ Cell > </ Row > </ Grid > ); } }); ReactDOM.render( < Layout /> , document.body);

The library exports Grid , Row and Cell .

Grid wrap inner components with React Redux <Provider> .

Using Redux, Grid's inner components can react to store update. Here Redux is used to handle MediaQueryList changes and update components style property:

<div style= "...; width: calc(100% - 16px);" ><div> // tablet <div style="...; width: calc(50% - 16px);"><div> // desktop <div style="...; width: calc(25% - 16px);"><div>

Grid exposes the property options allowing you to define custom grid settings.

options shape:

{ columns : number gutter : number margin : number deaf : bool list : [ { name : string query : string gutter : number margin : number } ] }

If options is not provided, or invalid, it will be fixed to apply values inspired by Google Material Design Lite grid layout:

[ { name : 'phone' , gutter : 16 , margin : 16 , columns : 4 , query : '(max-width: 479px)' }, { name : 'tablet' , gutter : 16 , margin : 16 , columns : 8 , query : '(min-width: 480px) and (max-width: 839px)' }, { name : 'desktop' , gutter : 16 , margin : 16 , columns : 12 , query : '(min-width: 840px)' } ]

If no media match the queries, Grid will define the first options -> list -> value as default current media in order to match the "popular" mobile first approch.

Exposes the property is (string) to update the following default style object:

{ display : 'flex' , flexFlow : 'row wrap' , alignItems : 'stretch' }

is specify the justify-content style property as:

start

center

end

around

between

<Row is= "center phone-end" > < Cell > < div > Content </ div > </ Cell > </ Row > < div style = "...; justify-content:center;" > < Cell > < div > Content </ div > </ Cell > </ div > < div style = "...; justify-content:flex-end;" > < Cell > < div > Content </ div > </ Cell > </ div >

Exposes the property is (string) to update the following default style object:

{ boxSizing : 'border-box' }

is specify cell size and align-self style property as:

<value>

<media name?>-<value>

<media name?>-offset-<value>

top

middle

bottom

stretch

<Row> < Cell is = "middle 4 tablet-2 offset-1" > < div > Content </ div > </ Cell > </ Row > < Row > < div style = "...; width:calc(33.33...% - 16px);align-self:center;margin-left:calc(8.33...% - 8px);" > < div > Content </ div > </ div > </ Row > < Row > < div style = "...; width:calc(12.5% - 16px);align-self:center;margin-left:calc(25% - 8px);" > < div > Content </ div > </ div > </ Row > < Row > < div style = "...; width:calc(25% - 16px);align-self:center;margin-left:calc(100% - 8px);" > < div > Content </ div > </ div > </ Row >

For both <Row /> and <Cell /> , is property ask for an "already defined" values, the last one is used:

<Cell is= "3 2 1" > < div > Content </ div > </ Cell > < Cell is = "1" > < div > Content </ div > </ Cell >

Examples

The gh-pages page of this repository use some patterns as examples, but feel free to play and test your layouts using the examples folder.

Run the gh-pages example:

git clone https://github.com/broucz/react- inline -grid.git cd react- inline -grid npm install cd examples/react- transform -boilerplate npm install npm start open http://localhost: 3000 /

