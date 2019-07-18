A simple React inline editing component.

This is an inline, editable text/label component built in React.

The <EditableLabel /> allows the user to simply click and edit text inline. It consists of a <label> element to display the unedited text and an <input /> element to allow editing.

Installation

npm install --save react-inline-editing

Component props

* Required

Prop Type Description text (*) string Text to be displayed on both the label and initially in the editor isEditing bool Flags whether the label should be in editor mode emptyEdit bool Flags whether the label should be in editor mode when text is empty('' or undefined) labelPlaceHolder string Label value to display when text is not present labelClassName string Class name for the text styling labelFontSize string Font size for the text labelFontWeight string Font weight for the text inputMaxLength number Max length for the input in editing mode inputPlaceHolder string Placeholder for the input in editing mode inputWidth string Width of the input in editing mode inputHeight string Height of the input in editing mode inputFontSize string Font size for the input in editing mode inputFontWeight string Font weight for the input in editing mode inputClassName string Class name for the input editor's styling inputBorderWidth string Border width for the input in editing mode onFocus function Callback for text focusing. Parameter(s): text onFocusOut function Callback for focus leaving editor. Parameter(s): text

Example