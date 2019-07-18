This is an inline, editable text/label component built in React.
The
<EditableLabel /> allows the user to simply click and edit text inline. It consists of a
<label> element to display the unedited text and an
<input /> element to allow editing.
npm install --save react-inline-editing
* Required
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|text (*)
|string
|Text to be displayed on both the label and initially in the editor
|isEditing
|bool
|Flags whether the label should be in editor mode
|emptyEdit
|bool
|Flags whether the label should be in editor mode when text is empty('' or undefined)
|labelPlaceHolder
|string
|Label value to display when text is not present
|labelClassName
|string
|Class name for the text styling
|labelFontSize
|string
|Font size for the text
|labelFontWeight
|string
|Font weight for the text
|inputMaxLength
|number
|Max length for the input in editing mode
|inputPlaceHolder
|string
|Placeholder for the input in editing mode
|inputWidth
|string
|Width of the input in editing mode
|inputHeight
|string
|Height of the input in editing mode
|inputFontSize
|string
|Font size for the input in editing mode
|inputFontWeight
|string
|Font weight for the input in editing mode
|inputClassName
|string
|Class name for the input editor's styling
|inputBorderWidth
|string
|Border width for the input in editing mode
|onFocus
|function
|Callback for text focusing. Parameter(s):
text
|onFocusOut
|function
|Callback for focus leaving editor. Parameter(s):
text
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import EditableLabel from 'react-inline-editing';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props){
super(props);
this._handleFocus = this._handleFocus.bind(this);
this._handleFocusOut = this._handleFocusOut.bind(this);
}
_handleFocus(text) {
console.log('Focused with text: ' + text);
}
_handleFocusOut(text) {
console.log('Left editor with text: ' + text);
}
render() {
return <div>
<EditableLabel text='Hello!'
labelClassName='myLabelClass'
inputClassName='myInputClass'
inputWidth='200px'
inputHeight='25px'
inputMaxLength='50'
labelFontWeight='bold'
inputFontWeight='bold'
onFocus={this._handleFocus}
onFocusOut={this._handleFocusOut}
/>
</div>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('container')
);