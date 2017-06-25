React Inline CSS

Make your React components visually predictable. React Inline CSS allows you to write traditional CSS stylesheets in your components, automatically namespacing them for you.

Inspired by the SUIT CSS methodology.

Demo

Mao-mao-mao!

Example

You write:

var Profile = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < InlineCss stylesheet = { ` & .card { cursor: pointer ; margin: 15px ; padding: 15px ; text-align: center ; height: 200px ; } & img { width: 130px ; height: 130px ; } & p { margin: 10px ; } `}> < div className = "card" > < img src = "mao.jpg" /> < p > Mao </ p > </ div > </ InlineCss > ); } });

You get namespaced CSS that works on sub-components (comparable to HTML5 <style scoped> ):

< div id = "InlineCss-1" > < div class = "card" > < img src = "mao.jpg" > < p > Mao </ p > </ div > < style > #InlineCss-1 .card { cursor : pointer; margin : 15px ; padding : 15px ; text-align : center; height : 200px ; } #InlineCss-1 img { width : 130px ; height : 130px ; } #InlineCss-1 p { margin : 10px ; } </ style > </ div >

For a cascaded effect, see the index.html demo.

Installation

npm install --save react-inline-css react

Usage

Run npm run watch in your terminal and play with example/ to get a feel of react-inline-css.

SASS / LESS

You can override the & as the selector to the current component. This is useful if you want to require precompiled stylesheets from an external file. Here's an example with SASS loader for Webpack:

UserComponent.js

import React from "react" ; import InlineCss from "react-inline-css" ; const stylesheet = require ( "!raw!sass!./UserComponent.scss" ); class UserComponent extends React . Component { render () { return ( < InlineCss componentName = "UserComponent" stylesheet = {stylesheet} > < div className = "facebook" > Mao is no longer red! </ div > < div className = "google" > Mao is no longer red! </ div > < div className = "twitter" > Mao is no longer red! </ div > </ InlineCss > ); } };

UserComponent.scss

UserComponent { color : red; .facebook { color : blue; } .google { color : blue; } .twitter { color : green; } }

result

Community

Let's start one together! After you ★Star this project, follow me @Rygu on Twitter.

Contributors

License

BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.