npm install react-infinity-menu
import InfinityMenu from "react-infinity-menu";
import "react-infinity-menu/src/infinity-menu.css";
class Example extends React.Component {
onNodeMouseClick(event, tree, node, level, keyPath) {
this.setState({
tree: tree
});
}
onLeafMouseClick(event, leaf) {
console.log( leaf.id ); // Prints the leaf id
console.log( leaf.name ); // Prints the leaf name
}
onLeafMouseUp(event, leaf) {
console.log( leaf.id ); // Prints the leaf id
console.log( leaf.name ); // Prints the leaf name
}
onLeafMouseDown(event, leaf) {
console.log( leaf.id ); // Prints the leaf id
console.log( leaf.name ); // Prints the leaf name
}
render() {
return (
<InfinityMenu
tree={this.state.tree}
onNodeMouseClick={this.onNodeMouseClick}
onLeafMouseClick={this.onLeafMouseClick}/*optional*/
onLeafMouseDown={this.onLeafMouseDown}/*optional*/
onLeafMouseUp={this.onLeafMouseUp}/*optional*/
maxLeaves={5}/*optional*/
/>
);
}
}
A tree to represent the folder structure. Here is the example data you could pass into the tree props.
[
{
name: "menu1", /*require*/
id: 1, /*require*/
isOpen: true, /*require*/
customComponent: YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_MENU,
children: [
{
name: "submenu1",
id: 1,
isOpen: true,
customComponent: YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_SUB_MENU,
children: [
{
name: "item1-1",
id: 1
},
{
name: "item1-2",
id: 2
}
]
},
{
name: "submenu2",
id: 2,
isOpen: true,
customComponent: YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_SUB_MENU,
children: [
{
name: "item2-1",
id: 1
}
]
}
]
},
{
name: "menu2", /*require*/
id: 2, /*require*/
isOpen: true, /*require*/
customComponent: YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_MENU,
children: [
{
name: "item3-1",
id: 1
}
]
}
];
A boolean to set if user want to display the default header search input. If user pass in headerContent, the default header will be disabled.
Subcomponent rendered above the tree.
headerContent is passed in to
InfinityMenu. It is rendered above the tree subcomponent.
Additional props for headerContent.
headerProps is an optional prop of InfinityMenu. The props in this object are passed as props to a
headerContent component. This is useful when extending InfinityMenu.
Passing the following into InfinityMenu as the
headerProps prop sets the
title prop on the headerContent component.
{
title: "my great title"
}
A mapping that let user to pass in customComponent as string.
var myComponentMappings = {
"MyComponent1": MyComponent1,
"MyComponent2": MyComponent2
}
A custom React component the user can pass in.
As the
customComponent at the node level, you will receive props
key,
onClick,
name,
isOpen,
data and
isSearching.
As the
customComponent at the leaf level, you will receive props
key,
onMouseDown,
onMouseUp,
onClick,
name,
icon and
data.
Example of
customComponent
class Node extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div key={this.props.key} onClick={this.props.onClick}>
<label>{this.props.name}</label>
</div>
);
}
}
By default, when the menu is in searching mode, it will filter all nodes by whether their
name is equal to the current
searchInput. If the node
name is equal to the
searchInput, then the node will pass the filter and be displayed in tree (if it fails the filter, it will not be displayed in the tree).
This allows the user to specify their own filtering criteria. When the menu is in search mode, every node will be run against the
filter() function:
true, the node will pass the filter, and be displayed in the tree.
false, the node will fail the filter, and will not be displayed in the tree.
The function takes the following arguments:
node (object) is the folder(node) the user clicked on. Includes the following properties:
id,
name,
isOpen and
children.
searchInput (string) The current search term
If the
tree prop is an empty array or if the menu is in searching mode and no nodes match the filter, then the tree is considered "empty".
By default, nothing will be displayed in an empty tree.
However, if this prop is passed in, the specified component will be rendered when the tree is empty.
This allows you have a very customized "empty tree" message/image.
Allows you to specify props to pass to the
emptyTreeComponent.
By default, this is an empty object.
This function will get call when user click on the folder(node).
The function arguments include
event,
tree,
node and
level.
event is the mouse click event.
tree is the updated tree, you should update your own tree accordingly.
node is the folder(node) the user clicked on. Including the id, name, isOpen and children.
level is the distance from the root.
keyPath is the path from root to current node
Bind to the onClick on the leaf.
This function will get call when user click on the item(leaf).
The function arguments include
event,
leaf.
event is the click event.
leaf is the item user clicked on. Includes name, id, keyPath and all data the user inputs when they pass in the tree.
Bind to the onMouseDown on the leaf.
This function will get call when user mouse down on the item(leaf).
The function arguments include
event,
leaf.
event is the click event.
leaf is the item user clicked on. Includes name, id, keyPath and all data the user inputs when they pass in the tree.
Bind to the onMouseUp on the leaf.
This function will get call when user mouse up on the item(leaf).
The function arguments include
event,
leaf.
event is the click event.
leaf is the item user clicked on. Includes name, id, keyPath and all data the user inputs when they pass in the tree.
Sets the maximum number of leaf to show initially. Also used as an increment when then load more is pressed.
A function that will be called inside shouldComponentUpdate. It's a good place to optimize update.
There is a default style sheet you can use if you so desire.
/src/infinity-menu.css
Copyright (C) 2017 Social Tables, Inc. (https://www.socialtables.com) All rights reserved.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.