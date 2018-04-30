An unlimited deep side menu

Live Demo

Demo

Installation

npm install react-infinity-menu

How to use

import InfinityMenu from "react-infinity-menu" ; import "react-infinity-menu/src/infinity-menu.css" ; class Example extends React . Component { onNodeMouseClick(event, tree, node, level, keyPath) { this .setState({ tree : tree }); } onLeafMouseClick(event, leaf) { console .log( leaf.id ); console .log( leaf.name ); } onLeafMouseUp(event, leaf) { console .log( leaf.id ); console .log( leaf.name ); } onLeafMouseDown(event, leaf) { console .log( leaf.id ); console .log( leaf.name ); } render() { return ( < InfinityMenu tree = {this.state.tree} onNodeMouseClick = {this.onNodeMouseClick} onLeafMouseClick = {this.onLeafMouseClick}/*optional*/ onLeafMouseDown = {this.onLeafMouseDown}/*optional*/ onLeafMouseUp = {this.onLeafMouseUp}/*optional*/ maxLeaves = {5}/*optional*/ /> ); } }

Properties

A tree to represent the folder structure. Here is the example data you could pass into the tree props.

[ { name : "menu1" , id : 1 , isOpen : true , customComponent : YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_MENU, children : [ { name : "submenu1" , id : 1 , isOpen : true , customComponent : YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_SUB_MENU, children : [ { name : "item1-1" , id : 1 }, { name : "item1-2" , id : 2 } ] }, { name : "submenu2" , id : 2 , isOpen : true , customComponent : YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_SUB_MENU, children : [ { name : "item2-1" , id : 1 } ] } ] }, { name : "menu2" , id : 2 , isOpen : true , customComponent : YOUR_OWN_COMPONENT_FOR_MENU, children : [ { name : "item3-1" , id : 1 } ] } ];

disableDefaultHeaderContent (boolean)

A boolean to set if user want to display the default header search input. If user pass in headerContent, the default header will be disabled.

Subcomponent rendered above the tree.

headerContent is passed in to InfinityMenu . It is rendered above the tree subcomponent.

Additional props for headerContent.

headerProps is an optional prop of InfinityMenu. The props in this object are passed as props to a headerContent component. This is useful when extending InfinityMenu.

Passing the following into InfinityMenu as the headerProps prop sets the title prop on the headerContent component.

{ title : "my great title" }

customComponentMappings (object)

A mapping that let user to pass in customComponent as string.

var myComponentMappings = { "MyComponent1" : MyComponent1, "MyComponent2" : MyComponent2 }

A custom React component the user can pass in.

As the customComponent at the node level, you will receive props key , onClick , name , isOpen , data and isSearching .

As the customComponent at the leaf level, you will receive props key , onMouseDown , onMouseUp , onClick , name , icon and data . Example of customComponent class Node extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div key = {this.props.key} onClick = {this.props.onClick} > < label > {this.props.name} </ label > </ div > ); } }

By default, when the menu is in searching mode, it will filter all nodes by whether their name is equal to the current searchInput . If the node name is equal to the searchInput , then the node will pass the filter and be displayed in tree (if it fails the filter, it will not be displayed in the tree).

This allows the user to specify their own filtering criteria. When the menu is in search mode, every node will be run against the filter() function:

If the function returns true , the node will pass the filter, and be displayed in the tree.

, the node will pass the filter, and be displayed in the tree. If the function returns false , the node will fail the filter, and will not be displayed in the tree.

The function takes the following arguments:

node (object) is the folder(node) the user clicked on. Includes the following properties: id , name , isOpen and children .

is the folder(node) the user clicked on. Includes the following properties: , , and . searchInput (string) The current search term

emptyTreeComponent (React Component)

If the tree prop is an empty array or if the menu is in searching mode and no nodes match the filter, then the tree is considered "empty".

By default, nothing will be displayed in an empty tree.

However, if this prop is passed in, the specified component will be rendered when the tree is empty.

This allows you have a very customized "empty tree" message/image.

emptyTreeComponentProps (object)

Allows you to specify props to pass to the emptyTreeComponent .

By default, this is an empty object.

This function will get call when user click on the folder(node). The function arguments include event , tree , node and level .

event is the mouse click event.

is the mouse click event. tree is the updated tree, you should update your own tree accordingly.

is the updated tree, you should update your own tree accordingly. node is the folder(node) the user clicked on. Including the id, name, isOpen and children.

is the folder(node) the user clicked on. Including the id, name, isOpen and children. level is the distance from the root.

is the distance from the root. keyPath is the path from root to current node

Bind to the onClick on the leaf. This function will get call when user click on the item(leaf). The function arguments include event , leaf .

event is the click event.

is the click event. leaf is the item user clicked on. Includes name, id, keyPath and all data the user inputs when they pass in the tree.

Bind to the onMouseDown on the leaf. This function will get call when user mouse down on the item(leaf). The function arguments include event , leaf .

event is the click event.

is the click event. leaf is the item user clicked on. Includes name, id, keyPath and all data the user inputs when they pass in the tree.

Bind to the onMouseUp on the leaf. This function will get call when user mouse up on the item(leaf). The function arguments include event , leaf .

event is the click event.

is the click event. leaf is the item user clicked on. Includes name, id, keyPath and all data the user inputs when they pass in the tree.

Sets the maximum number of leaf to show initially. Also used as an increment when then load more is pressed.

A function that will be called inside shouldComponentUpdate. It's a good place to optimize update.

Styles

There is a default style sheet you can use if you so desire. /src/infinity-menu.css

License

Copyright (C) 2017 Social Tables, Inc. (https://www.socialtables.com) All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.