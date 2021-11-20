Infinite Viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling up, down, left and right.

Demo / API / Main Project

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm install infinite-viewer

scripts

< script src = "//daybrush.com/infinite-viewer/release/latest/dist/infinite-viewer.min.js" > </ script >

🚀 How to use

In chrome, the scroll event is used instead of the wheel event due to the backward and forward swipe gesture. If you set overscroll-behavior: none; on the body, you can use useForceWheel option.

< div class = "viewer" > < div class = "viewport" > AAAA </ div > </ div >

import InfiniteViewer from "infinite-viewer" ; const infiniteViewer = new InfiniteViewer( document .querySelector( ".viewer" ), document .querySelector( ".viewport" ), { margin : 0 , threshold : 0 , zoom : 1 , rangeX : [ 0 , 0 ], rangeY : [ 0 , 0 ], }, ); infiniteViewer.on( "scroll" , () => { console .log(infiniteViewer.getScrollLeft(), infiniteViewer.getScrollTop()); });

Structure

Before

< div class = "viewer" > < div class = "viewport" > AAAA </ div > </ div >

After

< div class = "container" > < div class = "infinite-viewer-wrapper" > < div class = "infinite-viewer-scroll-area" > </ div > < div class = "viewport" > AAA </ div > </ div > < div class = "infinite-viewer-scroll-bar infinite-viewer-vertical-scroll-bar" > < div class = "infinite-viewer-scroll-thumb" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "infinite-viewer-scroll-bar infinite-viewer-horizontal-scroll-bar" > < div class = "infinite-viewer-scroll-thumb" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

📦 Packages

Package Name Version Description react-infinite-viewer A React Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. ngx-infinite-viewer An Angular Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. vue-infinite-viewer A Vue Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. vue3-infinite-viewer A Vue 3 Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. preact-infinite-viewer A Preact Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. svelte-infinite-viewer A Svelte Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. lit-infinite-viewer A Lit Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

⭐️ Show Your Support

Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to infinite-viewer or other packages, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issue on GitHub.

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.