riv

react-infinite-viewer

by Daybrush (Younkue Choi)
0.13.0 (see all)

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

Overview

Readme

Infinite Viewer

npm version React Preact Angular Vue Vue 3 Svelte Lit

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling up, down, left and right.

Demo / API / Main Project

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm install infinite-viewer

scripts

<script src="//daybrush.com/infinite-viewer/release/latest/dist/infinite-viewer.min.js"></script>

🚀 How to use

  • In chrome, the scroll event is used instead of the wheel event due to the backward and forward swipe gesture. If you set overscroll-behavior: none; on the body, you can use useForceWheel option.
<div class="viewer">
    <div class="viewport">
        AAAA
    </div>
</div>

import InfiniteViewer from "infinite-viewer";

const infiniteViewer = new InfiniteViewer(
    document.querySelector(".viewer"),
    document.querySelector(".viewport"),
    {
        margin: 0,
        threshold: 0, 
        zoom: 1,
        rangeX: [0, 0],
        rangeY: [0, 0],
    },
);

infiniteViewer.on("scroll", () => {
    console.log(infiniteViewer.getScrollLeft(), infiniteViewer.getScrollTop());
});

Structure

  • Before
<div class="viewer">
    <div class="viewport">
        AAAA
    </div>
</div>
  • After
<div class="container">
    <div class="infinite-viewer-wrapper">
        <div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-area"></div>
        <div class="viewport">AAA</div>
    </div>
    <div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-bar infinite-viewer-vertical-scroll-bar">
        <div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-thumb"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-bar infinite-viewer-horizontal-scroll-bar">
        <div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-thumb"></div>
    </div>
</div>

📦 Packages

Package Name Version Description
react-infinite-viewerA React Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
ngx-infinite-viewerAn Angular Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
vue-infinite-viewerA Vue Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
vue3-infinite-viewerA Vue 3 Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
preact-infinite-viewerA Preact Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
svelte-infinite-viewerA Svelte Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
lit-infinite-viewerA Lit Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

⭐️ Show Your Support

Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to infinite-viewer or other packages, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issue on GitHub.

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Daybrush

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

