A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView.
React Infinite 0.7.1 only supports React 0.14 and above. Please pin your package to 0.6.0 for React 0.13 support.
When a long list of DOM elements are placed in a scrollable container, all of them are kept in the DOM even when they are out the user's view. This is highly inefficient, especially in cases when scrolling lists can be tens or hundreds of thousands of items long. React Infinite solves this by rendering only DOM nodes that the user is able to see or might soon see. Other DOM nodes are clustered and rendered as a single blank node.
The relevant files are
dist/react-infinite.js and
dist/react-infinite.min.js. You must have React available as a global variable named
React on the
window. Including either file, through concatenation or a script tag, will produce a global variable named
Infinite representing the component.
React Infinite uses a Universal Module Definition so you can use it in NPM as well.
npm install this package and
var Infinite = require('react-infinite');
If you want to use the source with Browserify, the ES5-compiled source is directly requirable from the
/build folder off NPM.
Otherwise, you can follow the instructions for NPM.
To use React Infinite with a list of elements you want to make scrollable, provide them to React Infinite as children.
<Infinite containerHeight={200} elementHeight={40}>
<div className="one"/>
<div className="two"/>
<div className="three"/>
</Infinite>
If not all of the children have the same height, you must provide an array of integers to the
elementHeight prop instead.
<Infinite containerHeight={200} elementHeight={[111, 252, 143]}>
<div className="111-px"/>
<div className="252-px"/>
<div className="143-px"/>
</Infinite>
useWindowAsScrollContainer mode)
To use the entire window as a scroll container instead of just a single
div (thus using
window.scrollY instead of a DOM element's
scrollTop), add the
useWindowAsScrollContainer prop.
<Infinite containerHeight={200} elementHeight={[111, 252, 143]}
useWindowAsScrollContainer>
<div className="111-px"/>
<div className="252-px"/>
<div className="143-px"/>
</Infinite>
displayBottomUpwards mode)
React Infinite now supports being used as a chat box, i.e. appended elements appear at the bottom when added, and the loading of the next page occurs when the user scrolls to the top of the container. To do so, simply add the
displayBottomUpwards prop. A sample implementation can be consulted for more information - run
gulp develop to compile the example files.
<Infinite containerHeight={200} elementHeight={[111, 252, 143]}
displayBottomUpwards>
// insert messages for subsequent pages at this point
<div className="third-latest-chat"/>
<div className="second-latest-chat"/>
<div className="latest-chat-message"/>
</Infinite>
A wrapper
div is applied that disables pointer events on the children for a default of 150 milliseconds after the last user scroll action for browsers with inertial scrolling. To configure this, set
timeScrollStateLastsForAfterUserScrolls.
Infinite.containerHeightScaleFactor(Number number)
This function allows a value to be specified for
preloadBatchSize and
preloadAdditionalHeight that is a relative to the container height. Please see the documentation for those two configuration options for further information on how to use it.
The children of the
<Infinite> element are the components you want to render. This gives you as much flexibility as you need in the presentation of those components. Each child can be a different component if you desire. If you wish to render a set of children not all of which have the same height, you must map each component in the children array to an number representing its height and pass it in as the
elementHeight prop.
By default, React Infinite renders a single element with the provided
containerHeight, and the list sticks to the top like a regular table. However, you can choose to use the entire window as the scroll container or make React Infinite like a chatbox with the following options. They can be used together if you wish.
useWindowAsScrollContainer
Defaults to
false. This option allows the window to be used as the scroll container, instead of an arbitrary
div, when it is set to
true. This means that scroll position is detected by
window.scrollY instead of the
scrollTop of the
div that React Infinite creates. Using this option is a way of achieving smoother scrolling on mobile before the problem is solved for container
divs.
displayBottomUpwards
Defaults to
false. This allows React Infinite to be used as a chatbox. This means that the scroll is stuck to the bottom by default, and the user scrolls up to the top of the container to load the next page. The
children are displayed in the same order.
elementHeight
If each child element has the same height, you can pass a number representing that height as the
elementHeight prop. If the children do not all have the same height, you can pass an array which is a map the children to numbers representing their heights to the
elementHeight prop.
containerHeight
The height of the scrolling container in pixels. This is a required prop if
useWindowAsScrollContainer is not set to
true.
preloadBatchSize
Defaults to
this.props.containerHeight * 0.5. Imagine the total height of the scrollable divs. Now divide this equally into blocks
preloadBatchSize pixels high. Every time the container's scrollTop enters each of these blocks the set of elements rendered in full are those contained within the block and elements that are within
preloadAdditionalHeight above and below it.
When working with the window as the scroll container, it is sometimes useful to specify a scale factor relative to the container height as the batch size, so your code does not need to know anything about the
window. To do this, use
Infinite.containerHeightScaleFactor. So, for example, if you want the preloaded batch size to be twice the container height, write
preloadBatchSize={Infinite.containerHeightScaleFactor(2)}.
preloadAdditionalHeight
Defaults to
this.props.containerHeight. The total height of the area in which elements are rendered in full is height of the current scroll block (see
preloadBatchSize) as well as
preloadAdditionalHeight above and below it.
When working with the window as the scroll container, it is sometimes useful to specify this relative to the container height. If you want the preloaded additional height to be twice the container height, write
preloadAdditionalHeight={Infinite.containerHeightScaleFactor(2)}. Please see
preloadBatchSize for more details.
handleScroll(DOMNode node)
Defaults to
function(){}. A function that is called when the container is scrolled, i.e. when the
onScroll event of the infinite scrolling container is fired. The only argument passed to it is the native DOM Node of the scrolling container.
infiniteLoadBeginEdgeOffset
Defaults to
undefined, which means that infinite loading is disabled. To disable infinite loading, do not provide this property or set it to undefined.
Regular Mode
When the user reaches this number of pixels from the bottom, the infinite load sequence will be triggered by showing the infinite load spinner delegate and calling the function
onInfiniteLoad.
displayBottomUpwards mode
When the user reaches this number of pixels from the top of the container, the infinite load sequence will be triggered by showing the infinite loading spinner delegate at the top of the container and calling
onInfiniteLoad.
onInfiniteLoad()
Defaults to
function(){}. This function is called when the scroll exceeds
infiniteLoadBeginEdgeOffset. Before this function is called, the infinite loading spinner is automatically turned on. You can set up infinite scrolling with this function like this:
isInfiniteLoading prop to
false to hide the loading spinner display
onInfiniteLoad relies heavily on passing props as a means of communication in the style of idiomatic React.
loadingSpinnerDelegate
Defaults to
<div/>. The element that is provided is used to render the loading view when React Infinite's
isInfiniteLoading property is set to
true. A React Node is anything that satisfies
React.PropTypes.node.
isInfiniteLoading
Defaults to
false. This property determines whether the infinite spinner is showing.
timeScrollStateLastsForAfterUserScrolls
Defaults to
150 (in milliseconds). On Apple and some other devices, scroll is inertial. This means that the window continues to scroll for several hundred milliseconds after an
onScroll event is fired. To prevent janky behavior, we do not want
pointer-events to reactivate before the window has finished moving. Setting this parameter causes the
Infinite component to think that the user is still scrolling for the specified number of milliseconds after the last
onScroll event is received.
className
Allows a CSS class to be set on the scrollable container.
Code samples are now available in the
/examples directory for your perusal. Two examples are provided, one for constant height with infinite loading and another with random variable heights with infinite loading. To generate the files necessary for the examples, execute
npm install && gulp build -E. You may need to first install
gulp with
npm install -g gulp.
To get you started, here is some sample code that implements an infinite scroll with an simulated delay of 2.5 seconds. A live demo of this example is available on our blog.
var createReactClass = require('create-react-class');
var ListItem = createReactClass({
render: function() {
return <div className="infinite-list-item">
List Item {this.props.num}
</div>;
}
});
var InfiniteList = createReactClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {
elements: this.buildElements(0, 20),
isInfiniteLoading: false
}
},
buildElements: function(start, end) {
var elements = [];
for (var i = start; i < end; i++) {
elements.push(<ListItem key={i} num={i}/>)
}
return elements;
},
handleInfiniteLoad: function() {
var that = this;
this.setState({
isInfiniteLoading: true
});
setTimeout(function() {
var elemLength = that.state.elements.length,
newElements = that.buildElements(elemLength, elemLength + 1000);
that.setState({
isInfiniteLoading: false,
elements: that.state.elements.concat(newElements)
});
}, 2500);
},
elementInfiniteLoad: function() {
return <div className="infinite-list-item">
Loading...
</div>;
},
render: function() {
return <Infinite elementHeight={40}
containerHeight={250}
infiniteLoadBeginEdgeOffset={200}
onInfiniteLoad={this.handleInfiniteLoad}
loadingSpinnerDelegate={this.elementInfiniteLoad()}
isInfiniteLoading={this.state.isInfiniteLoading}
>
{this.state.elements}
</Infinite>;
}
});
ReactDOM.render(<InfiniteList/>, document.getElementById('react-example-one'));
SeatGeek also currently uses React Infinite in production on our event pages; because we only have pages for events in the future, a link would not be appropriate. To see one, head to one of our team pages for the New York Giants, or the New York Mets, or the New York Knicks, and click on the green button for an event to see them in action in the Omnibox.
Useful notes for how to contribute are available.