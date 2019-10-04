The infinite-tree library for React.

Demo: http://cheton.github.io/react-infinite-tree

Features

High performance infinite scroll with large data set

Customizable renderer to render the tree in any form

Load nodes on demand

Native HTML5 drag and drop API

A rich set of APIs

Browser Support



Chrome

Edge

Firefox

IE

Opera

Safari Yes Yes Yes 9+ Yes Yes

Installation

npm install --save react-infinite-tree

Usage

Tree Structure

A tree structure can either be a node object or an array of node objects, and each node should have a unique id . Note that id , state , children , and parent are reserved keys for defining a node. See below for a basic tree structure:

{ id : 'fruit' , name : 'Fruit' , children : [{ id : 'apple' , name : 'Apple' }, { id : 'banana' , name : 'Banana' , children : [{ id : 'cherry' , name : 'Cherry' , loadOnDemand : true }] }] }

Rendering Tree Nodes

You can use rowRenderer or pass a child function for rendering tree nodes. The child function will be supplied with the following properties:

import React from 'react' ; import InfiniteTree from 'react-infinite-tree' ; export default (props) => ( < InfiniteTree width = "100%" height = {400} rowHeight = {30} data = {props.data} > {({ node, tree }) => { // Determine the toggle state let toggleState = ''; const hasChildren = node.hasChildren(); if ((!hasChildren && node.loadOnDemand) || (hasChildren && !node.state.open)) { toggleState = 'closed'; } if (hasChildren && node.state.open) { toggleState = 'opened'; } return ( < TreeNode selected = {node.state.selected} depth = {node.state.depth} onClick = {event => { tree.selectNode(node); }} > < Toggler state = {toggleState} onClick = {() => { if (toggleState === 'closed') { tree.openNode(node); } else if (toggleState === 'opened') { tree.closeNode(node); } }} /> < span > {node.name} </ span > </ TreeNode > ); }} </ InfiniteTree > );

Components

TreeNode Component

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const defaultRowHeight = 30 ; const TreeNode = styled.div ` cursor: default; position: relative; line-height: ${({ rowHeight = defaultRowHeight } ) => rowHeight - 2}px; background: ${props => props.selected ? '#deecfd' : 'transparent' } ; border: ${props => props.selected ? '1px solid #06c' : '1px solid transparent' } ; padding-left: ${props => props.depth * 18 } px; .dropdown { visibility: hidden; } &:hover { background: #f2fdff; .dropdown { visibility: inherit; } } ` ; export default TreeNode;

Toggler Component

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const Toggler = styled( ( { state, ...props } ) => ( <a {...props}> {(state === 'closed') && <i className="fa fa-fw fa-chevron-right" /> } {(state === 'opened') && <i className="fa fa-fw fa-chevron-down" /> } </a> ))` color: #333; display: inline-block; text-align: center; margin-right: 2px; `; export default Toggler;

Example

https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/Tree.jsx

TreeNode

https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/components/TreeNode.jsx

Toggler

https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/components/Toggler.jsx

API

Properties

Name Type Default Description autoOpen Boolean false Whether to open all nodes when tree is loaded. selectable Boolean true Whether or not a node is selectable in the tree. tabIndex Number 0 Specifies the tab order to make tree focusable. data Array or Object [] Tree data structure, or a collection of tree data structures. width Number or String '100%' The tree width. It can be a number or string like "auto" or "100%". height Number The tree height. Setting 100% height is currently not supported. See https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/issues/8. rowHeight * Number, Array, or Function({ node: Node, tree: Tree, index: Number }): Number Either a fixed height, an array containing the heights of all the rows, or a function that returns the height of the given node. rowRenderer Function({ node: Node, tree: Tree, index: Number }): React Node A row renderer for rendering a tree node. loadNodes Function(parentNode: Node, done: Function) Loads nodes on demand. shouldSelectNode Function(node: Node): Boolean Provides a function to determine if a node can be selected or deselected. The function must return true or false . This function will not take effect if selectable is not true . scrollOffset Number Controls the scroll offset. scrollToIndex Number Node index to scroll to. onScroll Function(scrollTop: Number, event: React.UIEvent) Callback invoked whenever the scroll offset changes. onContentWillUpdate Function() Callback invoked before updating the tree. onContentDidUpdate Function() Callback invoked when the tree is updated. onOpenNode Function(node: Node) Callback invoked when a node is opened. onCloseNode Function(node: Node) Callback invoked when a node is closed. onSelectNode Function(node: Node) Callback invoked when a node is selected or deselected. onWillOpenNode Function(node: Node) Callback invoked before opening a node. onWillCloseNode Function(node: Node) Callback invoked before closing a node. onWillSelectNode Function(node: Node) Callback invoked before selecting or deselecting a node.

Tree Methods

https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Tree

Node Methods

https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Node

Node State

Name Type Description depth Number The depth of a node. open Boolean Whether the node is expanded. path String A unique path string representing a node. prefixMask String The prefix mask. total Number The total number of child nodes.

Flat Tree Structure

https://github.com/cheton/flattree/blob/master/examples/tree1.js

<root>: path=".0", parent="", children=2, total=11, depth=0, prefix="0", open=1, lastChild=1 Alpha: path=".0.0", parent=".0", children=0, total=0, depth=1, prefix="00", open=0, lastChild=0 Bravo: path=".0.1", parent=".0", children=3, total=9, depth=1, prefix="00", open=1, lastChild=1 Charlie: path=".0.1.0", parent=".0.1", children=2, total=4, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0 Delta: path=".0.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.0", children=2, total=2, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=0 Echo: path=".0.1.0.0.0", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=0 Foxtrot: path=".0.1.0.0.1", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=1 Golf: path=".0.1.0.1", parent=".0.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=0, lastChild=1 Hotel: path=".0.1.1", parent=".0.1", children=1, total=2, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0 India: path=".0.1.1.0", parent=".0.1.1", children=1, total=1, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=1 Juliet: path=".0.1.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00010", open=0, lastChild=1 Kilo: path=".0.1.2", parent=".0.1", children=0, total=0, depth=2, prefix="000", open=0, lastChild=1

License

MIT