Downloads/wk

895

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Infinite Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-infinite-tree build status Coverage Status

NPM

The infinite-tree library for React.

Demo: http://cheton.github.io/react-infinite-tree

react-infinite-tree

Features

Browser Support

Chrome
Chrome		Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		IE
IE		Opera
Opera		Safari
Safari
YesYesYes9+YesYes

Installation

npm install --save react-infinite-tree

Usage

Tree Structure

A tree structure can either be a node object or an array of node objects, and each node should have a unique id. Note that id, state, children, and parent are reserved keys for defining a node. See below for a basic tree structure:

{
    id: 'fruit',
    name: 'Fruit',
    children: [{
        id: 'apple',
        name: 'Apple'
    }, {
        id: 'banana',
        name: 'Banana',
        children: [{
            id: 'cherry',
            name: 'Cherry',
            loadOnDemand: true
        }]
    }]
}

Rendering Tree Nodes

You can use rowRenderer or pass a child function for rendering tree nodes. The child function will be supplied with the following properties:

import React from 'react';
import InfiniteTree from 'react-infinite-tree';

export default (props) => (
    <InfiniteTree
        width="100%"
        height={400}
        rowHeight={30}
        data={props.data}
    >
    {({ node, tree }) => {
        // Determine the toggle state
        let toggleState = '';
        const hasChildren = node.hasChildren();
        if ((!hasChildren && node.loadOnDemand) || (hasChildren && !node.state.open)) {
            toggleState = 'closed';
        }
        if (hasChildren && node.state.open) {
            toggleState = 'opened';
        }
        
        return (
            <TreeNode
                selected={node.state.selected}
                depth={node.state.depth}
                onClick={event => {
                    tree.selectNode(node);
                }}
            >
                <Toggler
                    state={toggleState}
                    onClick={() => {
                        if (toggleState === 'closed') {
                            tree.openNode(node);
                        } else if (toggleState === 'opened') {
                            tree.closeNode(node);
                        }
                    }}
                />
                <span>{node.name}</span>
            </TreeNode>
        );
    }}
    </InfiniteTree>
);

Components

TreeNode Component

import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';

const defaultRowHeight = 30;

const TreeNode = styled.div`
    cursor: default;
    position: relative;
    line-height: ${({ rowHeight = defaultRowHeight }) => rowHeight - 2}px;
    background: ${props => props.selected ? '#deecfd' : 'transparent'};
    border: ${props => props.selected ? '1px solid #06c' : '1px solid transparent'};
    padding-left: ${props => props.depth * 18}px;
    .dropdown {
        visibility: hidden;
    }
    &:hover {
        background: #f2fdff;
        .dropdown {
            visibility: inherit;
        }
    }
`;

export default TreeNode;

Toggler Component

import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';

const Toggler = styled(({ state, ...props }) => (
    <a {...props}>
        {(state === 'closed') &&
        <i className="fa fa-fw fa-chevron-right" />
        }
        {(state === 'opened') &&
        <i className="fa fa-fw fa-chevron-down" />
        }
    </a>
))`
    color: #333;
    display: inline-block;
    text-align: center;
    margin-right: 2px;
`;

export default Toggler;

Example

https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/Tree.jsx

TreeNode

https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/components/TreeNode.jsx

Toggler

https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/components/Toggler.jsx

API

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
autoOpenBooleanfalseWhether to open all nodes when tree is loaded.
selectableBooleantrueWhether or not a node is selectable in the tree.
tabIndexNumber0Specifies the tab order to make tree focusable.
dataArray or Object[]Tree data structure, or a collection of tree data structures.
widthNumber or String'100%'The tree width. It can be a number or string like "auto" or "100%".
heightNumberThe tree height. Setting 100% height is currently not supported. See https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/issues/8.
rowHeight *Number, Array, or Function({ node: Node, tree: Tree, index: Number }): NumberEither a fixed height, an array containing the heights of all the rows, or a function that returns the height of the given node.
rowRendererFunction({ node: Node, tree: Tree, index: Number }): React NodeA row renderer for rendering a tree node.
loadNodesFunction(parentNode: Node, done: Function)Loads nodes on demand.
shouldSelectNodeFunction(node: Node): BooleanProvides a function to determine if a node can be selected or deselected. The function must return true or false. This function will not take effect if selectable is not true.
scrollOffsetNumberControls the scroll offset.
scrollToIndexNumberNode index to scroll to.
onScrollFunction(scrollTop: Number, event: React.UIEvent)Callback invoked whenever the scroll offset changes.
onContentWillUpdateFunction()Callback invoked before updating the tree.
onContentDidUpdateFunction()Callback invoked when the tree is updated.
onOpenNodeFunction(node: Node)Callback invoked when a node is opened.
onCloseNodeFunction(node: Node)Callback invoked when a node is closed.
onSelectNodeFunction(node: Node)Callback invoked when a node is selected or deselected.
onWillOpenNodeFunction(node: Node)Callback invoked before opening a node.
onWillCloseNodeFunction(node: Node)Callback invoked before closing a node.
onWillSelectNodeFunction(node: Node)Callback invoked before selecting or deselecting a node.

Tree Methods

https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Tree

Node Methods

https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Node

Node State

NameTypeDescription
depthNumberThe depth of a node.
openBooleanWhether the node is expanded.
pathStringA unique path string representing a node.
prefixMaskStringThe prefix mask.
totalNumberThe total number of child nodes.

Flat Tree Structure

https://github.com/cheton/flattree/blob/master/examples/tree1.js

<root>: path=".0", parent="", children=2, total=11, depth=0, prefix="0", open=1, lastChild=1
Alpha: path=".0.0", parent=".0", children=0, total=0, depth=1, prefix="00", open=0, lastChild=0
Bravo: path=".0.1", parent=".0", children=3, total=9, depth=1, prefix="00", open=1, lastChild=1
Charlie: path=".0.1.0", parent=".0.1", children=2, total=4, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0
Delta: path=".0.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.0", children=2, total=2, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=0
Echo: path=".0.1.0.0.0", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=0
Foxtrot: path=".0.1.0.0.1", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=1
Golf: path=".0.1.0.1", parent=".0.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=0, lastChild=1
Hotel: path=".0.1.1", parent=".0.1", children=1, total=2, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0
India: path=".0.1.1.0", parent=".0.1.1", children=1, total=1, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=1
Juliet: path=".0.1.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00010", open=0, lastChild=1
Kilo: path=".0.1.2", parent=".0.1", children=0, total=0, depth=2, prefix="000", open=0, lastChild=1

License

MIT

