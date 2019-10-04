The infinite-tree library for React.
Demo: http://cheton.github.io/react-infinite-tree
Chrome
Edge
Firefox
IE
Opera
Safari
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|9+
|Yes
|Yes
npm install --save react-infinite-tree
A tree structure can either be a node object or an array of node objects, and each node should have a unique
id. Note that
id,
state,
children, and
parent are reserved keys for defining a node. See below for a basic tree structure:
{
id: 'fruit',
name: 'Fruit',
children: [{
id: 'apple',
name: 'Apple'
}, {
id: 'banana',
name: 'Banana',
children: [{
id: 'cherry',
name: 'Cherry',
loadOnDemand: true
}]
}]
}
You can use
rowRenderer or pass a child function for rendering tree nodes. The child function will be supplied with the following properties:
tree - https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Tree
node - https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Node
import React from 'react';
import InfiniteTree from 'react-infinite-tree';
export default (props) => (
<InfiniteTree
width="100%"
height={400}
rowHeight={30}
data={props.data}
>
{({ node, tree }) => {
// Determine the toggle state
let toggleState = '';
const hasChildren = node.hasChildren();
if ((!hasChildren && node.loadOnDemand) || (hasChildren && !node.state.open)) {
toggleState = 'closed';
}
if (hasChildren && node.state.open) {
toggleState = 'opened';
}
return (
<TreeNode
selected={node.state.selected}
depth={node.state.depth}
onClick={event => {
tree.selectNode(node);
}}
>
<Toggler
state={toggleState}
onClick={() => {
if (toggleState === 'closed') {
tree.openNode(node);
} else if (toggleState === 'opened') {
tree.closeNode(node);
}
}}
/>
<span>{node.name}</span>
</TreeNode>
);
}}
</InfiniteTree>
);
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
const defaultRowHeight = 30;
const TreeNode = styled.div`
cursor: default;
position: relative;
line-height: ${({ rowHeight = defaultRowHeight }) => rowHeight - 2}px;
background: ${props => props.selected ? '#deecfd' : 'transparent'};
border: ${props => props.selected ? '1px solid #06c' : '1px solid transparent'};
padding-left: ${props => props.depth * 18}px;
.dropdown {
visibility: hidden;
}
&:hover {
background: #f2fdff;
.dropdown {
visibility: inherit;
}
}
`;
export default TreeNode;
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
const Toggler = styled(({ state, ...props }) => (
<a {...props}>
{(state === 'closed') &&
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-chevron-right" />
}
{(state === 'opened') &&
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-chevron-down" />
}
</a>
))`
color: #333;
display: inline-block;
text-align: center;
margin-right: 2px;
`;
export default Toggler;
https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/Tree.jsx
https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/components/TreeNode.jsx
https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/blob/master/examples/components/Toggler.jsx
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoOpen
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to open all nodes when tree is loaded.
|selectable
|Boolean
|true
|Whether or not a node is selectable in the tree.
|tabIndex
|Number
|0
|Specifies the tab order to make tree focusable.
|data
|Array or Object
|[]
|Tree data structure, or a collection of tree data structures.
|width
|Number or String
|'100%'
|The tree width. It can be a number or string like "auto" or "100%".
|height
|Number
|The tree height. Setting 100% height is currently not supported. See https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree/issues/8.
|rowHeight *
|Number, Array, or Function({ node: Node, tree: Tree, index: Number }): Number
|Either a fixed height, an array containing the heights of all the rows, or a function that returns the height of the given node.
|rowRenderer
|Function({ node: Node, tree: Tree, index: Number }): React Node
|A row renderer for rendering a tree node.
|loadNodes
|Function(parentNode: Node, done: Function)
|Loads nodes on demand.
|shouldSelectNode
|Function(node: Node): Boolean
|Provides a function to determine if a node can be selected or deselected. The function must return
true or
false. This function will not take effect if
selectable is not
true.
|scrollOffset
|Number
|Controls the scroll offset.
|scrollToIndex
|Number
|Node index to scroll to.
|onScroll
|Function(scrollTop: Number, event: React.UIEvent)
|Callback invoked whenever the scroll offset changes.
|onContentWillUpdate
|Function()
|Callback invoked before updating the tree.
|onContentDidUpdate
|Function()
|Callback invoked when the tree is updated.
|onOpenNode
|Function(node: Node)
|Callback invoked when a node is opened.
|onCloseNode
|Function(node: Node)
|Callback invoked when a node is closed.
|onSelectNode
|Function(node: Node)
|Callback invoked when a node is selected or deselected.
|onWillOpenNode
|Function(node: Node)
|Callback invoked before opening a node.
|onWillCloseNode
|Function(node: Node)
|Callback invoked before closing a node.
|onWillSelectNode
|Function(node: Node)
|Callback invoked before selecting or deselecting a node.
https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Tree
https://github.com/cheton/infinite-tree/wiki/Functions:-Node
|Name
|Type
|Description
|depth
|Number
|The depth of a node.
|open
|Boolean
|Whether the node is expanded.
|path
|String
|A unique path string representing a node.
|prefixMask
|String
|The prefix mask.
|total
|Number
|The total number of child nodes.
https://github.com/cheton/flattree/blob/master/examples/tree1.js
<root>: path=".0", parent="", children=2, total=11, depth=0, prefix="0", open=1, lastChild=1
Alpha: path=".0.0", parent=".0", children=0, total=0, depth=1, prefix="00", open=0, lastChild=0
Bravo: path=".0.1", parent=".0", children=3, total=9, depth=1, prefix="00", open=1, lastChild=1
Charlie: path=".0.1.0", parent=".0.1", children=2, total=4, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0
Delta: path=".0.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.0", children=2, total=2, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=0
Echo: path=".0.1.0.0.0", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=0
Foxtrot: path=".0.1.0.0.1", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=1
Golf: path=".0.1.0.1", parent=".0.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=0, lastChild=1
Hotel: path=".0.1.1", parent=".0.1", children=1, total=2, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0
India: path=".0.1.1.0", parent=".0.1.1", children=1, total=1, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=1
Juliet: path=".0.1.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00010", open=0, lastChild=1
Kilo: path=".0.1.2", parent=".0.1", children=0, total=0, depth=2, prefix="000", open=0, lastChild=1
MIT