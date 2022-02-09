react-infinite-scroller-with-scroll-element

React Infinite Scroller

Infinitely load a grid or list of items in React. This component allows you to create a simple, lightweight infinite scrolling page or element by supporting both window and scrollable elements.

⏬ Ability to use window or a scrollable element

📏 No need to specify item heights

💬 Support for "chat history" (reverse) mode

✅ Fully unit tested and used in hundreds of production sites around the world!

📦 Lightweight alternative to other available React scroll libs ~ 2.2KB minified & gzipped

Installation

npm install react-infinite-scroller --save

yarn add react-infinite-scroller

How to use

import InfiniteScroll from 'react-infinite-scroller' ;

Window scroll events

<InfiniteScroll pageStart={ 0 } loadMore={loadFunc} hasMore={ true || false } loader={<div className= "loader" key={ 0 }>Loading ...< /div>} > {items} / / <-- This is the content you want to load </ InfiniteScroll>

DOM scroll events

<div style= "height:700px;overflow:auto;" > < InfiniteScroll pageStart = {0} loadMore = {loadFunc} hasMore = {true || false } loader = { < div className = "loader" key = {0} > Loading ... </ div > } useWindow={false} > {items} </ InfiniteScroll > </ div >

Custom parent element

You can define a custom parentNode element to base the scroll calulations on.

<div style= "height:700px;overflow:auto;" ref={(ref) => this .scrollParentRef = ref}> < div > < InfiniteScroll pageStart = {0} loadMore = {loadFunc} hasMore = {true || false } loader = { < div className = "loader" key = {0} > Loading ... </ div > } useWindow={false} getScrollParent={() => this.scrollParentRef} > {items} </ InfiniteScroll > </ div > </ div >

Props

Name Required Type Default Description children Yes Node Anything that can be rendered (same as PropType's Node) loadMore Yes Function A callback when more items are requested by the user. Receives a single parameter specifying the page to load e.g. function handleLoadMore(page) { /* load more items here */ } } element Component 'div' Name of the element that the component should render as. hasMore Boolean false Whether there are more items to be loaded. Event listeners are removed if false . initialLoad Boolean true Whether the component should load the first set of items. isReverse Boolean false Whether new items should be loaded when user scrolls to the top of the scrollable area. loader Component A React component to render while more items are loading. The parent component must have a unique key prop. pageStart Number 0 The number of the first page to load, With the default of 0 , the first page is 1 . getScrollParent Function Override method to return a different scroll listener if it's not the immediate parent of InfiniteScroll. threshold Number 250 The distance in pixels before the end of the items that will trigger a call to loadMore . useCapture Boolean false Proxy to the useCapture option of the added event listeners. useWindow Boolean true Add scroll listeners to the window, or else, the component's parentNode .

Troubleshooting

Double or non-stop calls to loadMore

If you experience double or non-stop calls to your loadMore callback, make sure you have your CSS layout working properly before adding this component in. Calculations are made based on the height of the container (the element the component creates to wrap the items), so the height of the container must equal the entire height of the items.

.my-container { overflow : auto; }

Some people have found success using react-infinite-scroll-component.

But you should just add an isLoading prop!

This component doesn't make any assumptions about what you do in terms of API calls. It's up to you to store whether you are currently loading items from an API in your state/reducers so that you don't make overlapping API calls.