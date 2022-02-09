Infinitely load a grid or list of items in React. This component allows you to create a simple, lightweight infinite scrolling page or element by supporting both window and scrollable elements.
npm install react-infinite-scroller --save
yarn add react-infinite-scroller
import InfiniteScroll from 'react-infinite-scroller';
<InfiniteScroll
pageStart={0}
loadMore={loadFunc}
hasMore={true || false}
loader={<div className="loader" key={0}>Loading ...</div>}
>
{items} // <-- This is the content you want to load
</InfiniteScroll>
<div style="height:700px;overflow:auto;">
<InfiniteScroll
pageStart={0}
loadMore={loadFunc}
hasMore={true || false}
loader={<div className="loader" key={0}>Loading ...</div>}
useWindow={false}
>
{items}
</InfiniteScroll>
</div>
You can define a custom
parentNode element to base the scroll calulations on.
<div style="height:700px;overflow:auto;" ref={(ref) => this.scrollParentRef = ref}>
<div>
<InfiniteScroll
pageStart={0}
loadMore={loadFunc}
hasMore={true || false}
loader={<div className="loader" key={0}>Loading ...</div>}
useWindow={false}
getScrollParent={() => this.scrollParentRef}
>
{items}
</InfiniteScroll>
</div>
</div>
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
|Yes
Node
|Anything that can be rendered (same as PropType's Node)
loadMore
|Yes
Function
|A callback when more items are requested by the user. Receives a single parameter specifying the page to load e.g.
function handleLoadMore(page) { /* load more items here */ } }
element
Component
'div'
|Name of the element that the component should render as.
hasMore
Boolean
false
|Whether there are more items to be loaded. Event listeners are removed if
false.
initialLoad
Boolean
true
|Whether the component should load the first set of items.
isReverse
Boolean
false
|Whether new items should be loaded when user scrolls to the top of the scrollable area.
loader
Component
|A React component to render while more items are loading. The parent component must have a unique key prop.
pageStart
Number
0
|The number of the first page to load, With the default of
0, the first page is
1.
getScrollParent
Function
|Override method to return a different scroll listener if it's not the immediate parent of InfiniteScroll.
threshold
Number
250
|The distance in pixels before the end of the items that will trigger a call to
loadMore.
useCapture
Boolean
false
|Proxy to the
useCapture option of the added event listeners.
useWindow
Boolean
true
|Add scroll listeners to the window, or else, the component's
parentNode.
loadMore
If you experience double or non-stop calls to your
loadMore callback, make
sure you have your CSS layout working properly before adding this component in.
Calculations are made based on the height of the container (the element the
component creates to wrap the items), so the height of the container must equal
the entire height of the items.
.my-container {
overflow: auto;
}
Some people have found success using react-infinite-scroll-component.
isLoading prop!
This component doesn't make any assumptions about what you do in terms of API calls. It's up to you to store whether you are currently loading items from an API in your state/reducers so that you don't make overlapping API calls.
loadMore() {
if(!this.state.isLoading) {
this.props.fetchItems();
}
}