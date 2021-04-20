A component to make all your infinite scrolling woes go away with just 4.15 kB! Pull Down to Refresh feature added. An infinite-scroll that actually works and super-simple to integrate!

Install

npm install --save react-infinite-scroll-component or yarn add react-infinite-scroll-component // in code ES6 import InfiniteScroll from 'react-infinite-scroll-component' ; // or commonjs var InfiniteScroll = require( 'react-infinite-scroll-component' );

Using

<InfiniteScroll dataLength={items.length} next={fetchData} hasMore={ true } loader={<h4>Loading...< /h4>} endMessage={ <p style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}> <b>Yay! You have seen it all</ b> </ p > } refreshFunction={ this .refresh} pullDownToRefresh pullDownToRefreshThreshold={ 50 } pullDownToRefreshContent={ <h3 style={{ textAlign : 'center' }}>&# 8595 ; Pull down to refresh< /h3> } releaseToRefreshContent={ <h3 style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>↑ Release to refresh</ h3> } > {items} < /InfiniteScroll>

Using scroll on top

<div id= "scrollableDiv" style={{ height : 300 , overflow : 'auto' , display : 'flex' , flexDirection : 'column-reverse' , }} > { } <InfiniteScroll dataLength={ this .state.items.length} next={ this .fetchMoreData} style={{ display : 'flex' , flexDirection : 'column-reverse' }} inverse={ true } hasMore={ true } loader={<h4>Loading...< /h4>} scrollableTarget="scrollableDiv" > {this.state.items.map((_, index) => ( <div style={style} key={index}> div - #{index} </ div> ))} < /InfiniteScroll> </ div>

The InfiniteScroll component can be used in three ways.

Specify a value for the height prop if you want your scrollable content to have a specific height, providing scrollbars for scrolling your content and fetching more data.

prop if you want your content to have a specific height, providing scrollbars for scrolling your content and fetching more data. If your scrollable content is being rendered within a parent element that is already providing overflow scrollbars, you can set the scrollableTarget prop to reference the DOM element and use it's scrollbars for fetching more data.

content is being rendered within a parent element that is already providing overflow scrollbars, you can set the prop to reference the DOM element and use it's scrollbars for fetching more data. Without setting either the height or scrollableTarget props, the scroll will happen at document.body like Facebook's timeline scroll.

docs version wise

3.0.2

live examples

infinite scroll (never ending) example using react (body/window scroll)

infinte scroll till 500 elements (body/window scroll)

infinite scroll in an element (div of height 400px)

infinite scroll with scrollableTarget (a parent element which is scrollable)

props

name type description next function a function which must be called after reaching the bottom. It must trigger some sort of action which fetches the next data. The data is passed as children to the InfiniteScroll component and the data should contain previous items too. e.g. Initial data = [1, 2, 3] and then next load of data should be [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]. hasMore boolean it tells the InfiniteScroll component on whether to call next function on reaching the bottom and shows an endMessage to the user children node (list) the data items which you need to scroll. dataLength number set the length of the data.This will unlock the subsequent calls to next. loader node you can send a loader component to show while the component waits for the next load of data. e.g. <h3>Loading...</h3> or any fancy loader element scrollThreshold number | string A threshold value defining when InfiniteScroll will call next . Default value is 0.8 . It means the next will be called when user comes below 80% of the total height. If you pass threshold in pixels ( scrollThreshold="200px" ), next will be called once you scroll at least (100% - scrollThreshold) pixels down. onScroll function a function that will listen to the scroll event on the scrolling container. Note that the scroll event is throttled, so you may not receive as many events as you would expect. endMessage node this message is shown to the user when he has seen all the records which means he's at the bottom and hasMore is false className string add any custom class you want style object any style which you want to override height number optional, give only if you want to have a fixed height scrolling content scrollableTarget node or string optional, reference to a (parent) DOM element that is already providing overflow scrollbars to the InfiniteScroll component. You should provide the id of the DOM node preferably. hasChildren bool children is by default assumed to be of type array and it's length is used to determine if loader needs to be shown or not, if your children is not an array, specify this prop to tell if your items are 0 or more. pullDownToRefresh bool to enable Pull Down to Refresh feature pullDownToRefreshContent node any JSX that you want to show the user, default={<h3>Pull down to refresh</h3>} releaseToRefreshContent node any JSX that you want to show the user, default={<h3>Release to refresh</h3>} pullDownToRefreshThreshold number minimum distance the user needs to pull down to trigger the refresh, default=100px , a lower value may be needed to trigger the refresh depending your users browser. refreshFunction function this function will be called, it should return the fresh data that you want to show the user initialScrollY number set a scroll y position for the component to render with. inverse bool set infinite scroll on top

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

LICENSE

MIT