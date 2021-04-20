openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ris

react-infinite-scroll-component

by Ankeet Maini
6.1.0 (see all)

An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

400K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Infinite Scroll, React Scroll

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/56
Read All Reviews
Kikketer
jsgiant

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

react-infinite-scroll-component npm npm

All Contributors

A component to make all your infinite scrolling woes go away with just 4.15 kB! Pull Down to Refresh feature added. An infinite-scroll that actually works and super-simple to integrate!

Install

  npm install --save react-infinite-scroll-component

  or

  yarn add react-infinite-scroll-component

  // in code ES6
  import InfiniteScroll from 'react-infinite-scroll-component';
  // or commonjs
  var InfiniteScroll = require('react-infinite-scroll-component');

Using

<InfiniteScroll
  dataLength={items.length} //This is important field to render the next data
  next={fetchData}
  hasMore={true}
  loader={<h4>Loading...</h4>}
  endMessage={
    <p style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>
      <b>Yay! You have seen it all</b>
    </p>
  }
  // below props only if you need pull down functionality
  refreshFunction={this.refresh}
  pullDownToRefresh
  pullDownToRefreshThreshold={50}
  pullDownToRefreshContent={
    <h3 style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>&#8595; Pull down to refresh</h3>
  }
  releaseToRefreshContent={
    <h3 style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>&#8593; Release to refresh</h3>
  }
>
  {items}
</InfiniteScroll>

Using scroll on top

<div
  id="scrollableDiv"
  style={{
    height: 300,
    overflow: 'auto',
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column-reverse',
  }}
>
  {/*Put the scroll bar always on the bottom*/}
  <InfiniteScroll
    dataLength={this.state.items.length}
    next={this.fetchMoreData}
    style={{ display: 'flex', flexDirection: 'column-reverse' }} //To put endMessage and loader to the top.
    inverse={true} //
    hasMore={true}
    loader={<h4>Loading...</h4>}
    scrollableTarget="scrollableDiv"
  >
    {this.state.items.map((_, index) => (
      <div style={style} key={index}>
        div - #{index}
      </div>
    ))}
  </InfiniteScroll>
</div>

The InfiniteScroll component can be used in three ways.

  • Specify a value for the height prop if you want your scrollable content to have a specific height, providing scrollbars for scrolling your content and fetching more data.
  • If your scrollable content is being rendered within a parent element that is already providing overflow scrollbars, you can set the scrollableTarget prop to reference the DOM element and use it's scrollbars for fetching more data.
  • Without setting either the height or scrollableTarget props, the scroll will happen at document.body like Facebook's timeline scroll.

docs version wise

3.0.2

live examples

  • infinite scroll (never ending) example using react (body/window scroll)
    • Edit yk7637p62z
  • infinte scroll till 500 elements (body/window scroll)
    • Edit 439v8rmqm0
  • infinite scroll in an element (div of height 400px)
    • Edit w3w89k7x8
  • infinite scroll with scrollableTarget (a parent element which is scrollable)
    • Edit r7rp40n0zm

props

nametypedescription
nextfunctiona function which must be called after reaching the bottom. It must trigger some sort of action which fetches the next data. The data is passed as children to the InfiniteScroll component and the data should contain previous items too. e.g. Initial data = [1, 2, 3] and then next load of data should be [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6].
hasMorebooleanit tells the InfiniteScroll component on whether to call next function on reaching the bottom and shows an endMessage to the user
childrennode (list)the data items which you need to scroll.
dataLengthnumberset the length of the data.This will unlock the subsequent calls to next.
loadernodeyou can send a loader component to show while the component waits for the next load of data. e.g. <h3>Loading...</h3> or any fancy loader element
scrollThresholdnumber | stringA threshold value defining when InfiniteScroll will call next. Default value is 0.8. It means the next will be called when user comes below 80% of the total height. If you pass threshold in pixels (scrollThreshold="200px"), next will be called once you scroll at least (100% - scrollThreshold) pixels down.
onScrollfunctiona function that will listen to the scroll event on the scrolling container. Note that the scroll event is throttled, so you may not receive as many events as you would expect.
endMessagenodethis message is shown to the user when he has seen all the records which means he's at the bottom and hasMore is false
classNamestringadd any custom class you want
styleobjectany style which you want to override
heightnumberoptional, give only if you want to have a fixed height scrolling content
scrollableTargetnode or stringoptional, reference to a (parent) DOM element that is already providing overflow scrollbars to the InfiniteScroll component. You should provide the id of the DOM node preferably.
hasChildrenboolchildren is by default assumed to be of type array and it's length is used to determine if loader needs to be shown or not, if your children is not an array, specify this prop to tell if your items are 0 or more.
pullDownToRefreshboolto enable Pull Down to Refresh feature
pullDownToRefreshContentnodeany JSX that you want to show the user, default={<h3>Pull down to refresh</h3>}
releaseToRefreshContentnodeany JSX that you want to show the user, default={<h3>Release to refresh</h3>}
pullDownToRefreshThresholdnumberminimum distance the user needs to pull down to trigger the refresh, default=100px , a lower value may be needed to trigger the refresh depending your users browser.
refreshFunctionfunctionthis function will be called, it should return the fresh data that you want to show the user
initialScrollYnumberset a scroll y position for the component to render with.
inverseboolset infinite scroll on top

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Ankeet Maini
💬 📖 💻 👀 🚧
Darsh Shah
🚇

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chris WeedOregon, WI3 Ratings3 Reviews
Frontend Developer that constantly experiments with new things. "Time is never wasted if you've learned something".
7 months ago

Exploring and evaluating similar libraries. This one seems popular and the documentation is clear enough. The scroller mostly worked as intended but there are several lingering issues that have yet to be resolved. One major downfall is the fact that if the initial load of data is smaller than the scroll (aka there's no scroll event) the data is stuck and you can't load more. That and a few other things like requiring the "loading" component that doesn't seem to work well in all situations (so you put `loading={null}` to avoid it) makes this component feel incomplete. Most code is 2 years old so I feel the updates are fading. With all the workarounds you would need for these bugs you may be better off just starting from scratch.

0
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Great Documentation

Are you fascinated about the scrolling which is implemented in giant applications like Facebook, Twitter, etc.., If you want to implement such scroll in your application this package will help you with all such features. The documentation will make you understand the ways to implement this package in your application or project.

0
initialresult3 Ratings0 Reviews
17 days ago
Santosh VijapureMARS4 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago
Alejandro Sandovalsantiago de chile1 Rating0 Reviews
December 1, 2020
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

rv
react-virtuosoThe most powerful virtual list component for React
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
pro-galleryBlazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
879K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rw
react-windowReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
140K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 44 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-infinite-scroll-component,ankeetmaini
githubhelp.comreact-infinite-scroll-component,ankeetmainireact-infinite-scroll-component,ankeetmaini | an awesome infinite scroll component in react.
Adding Infinite Scroll to NewsMonkey | Complete React Course in Hindi #35 | CodeWithHarry
www.codewithharry.comAdding Infinite Scroll to NewsMonkey | Complete React Course in Hindi #35 | CodeWithHarryIn this tutorial, we will learn to Add Infinite Scroll to NewsMonkey App.
react-infinite-scroll-component examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-infinite-scroll-component examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-infinite-scroll-component by viewing and forking react-infinite-scroll-component example apps on CodeSandbox
An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react. | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react. | BestofReactjsankeetmaini/react-infinite-scroll-component, react-infinite-scroll-component A component to make all your infinite scrolling woes go away with just 4.15 kB! Pull Down to Refresh feature added. An
Infinite scroll in React.js application
medium.com2 months agoInfinite scroll in React.js application“Infinite scroll in React.js application” is published by Gulnoza Muminova.