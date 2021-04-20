A component to make all your infinite scrolling woes go away with just 4.15 kB!
Pull Down to Refresh feature
added. An infinite-scroll that actually works and super-simple to integrate!
npm install --save react-infinite-scroll-component
or
yarn add react-infinite-scroll-component
// in code ES6
import InfiniteScroll from 'react-infinite-scroll-component';
// or commonjs
var InfiniteScroll = require('react-infinite-scroll-component');
<InfiniteScroll
dataLength={items.length} //This is important field to render the next data
next={fetchData}
hasMore={true}
loader={<h4>Loading...</h4>}
endMessage={
<p style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>
<b>Yay! You have seen it all</b>
</p>
}
// below props only if you need pull down functionality
refreshFunction={this.refresh}
pullDownToRefresh
pullDownToRefreshThreshold={50}
pullDownToRefreshContent={
<h3 style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>↓ Pull down to refresh</h3>
}
releaseToRefreshContent={
<h3 style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>↑ Release to refresh</h3>
}
>
{items}
</InfiniteScroll>
<div
id="scrollableDiv"
style={{
height: 300,
overflow: 'auto',
display: 'flex',
flexDirection: 'column-reverse',
}}
>
{/*Put the scroll bar always on the bottom*/}
<InfiniteScroll
dataLength={this.state.items.length}
next={this.fetchMoreData}
style={{ display: 'flex', flexDirection: 'column-reverse' }} //To put endMessage and loader to the top.
inverse={true} //
hasMore={true}
loader={<h4>Loading...</h4>}
scrollableTarget="scrollableDiv"
>
{this.state.items.map((_, index) => (
<div style={style} key={index}>
div - #{index}
</div>
))}
</InfiniteScroll>
</div>
The
InfiniteScroll component can be used in three ways.
height prop if you want your scrollable content to have a specific height, providing scrollbars for scrolling your content and fetching more data.
scrollableTarget prop to reference the DOM element and use it's scrollbars for fetching more data.
height or
scrollableTarget props, the scroll will happen at
document.body like Facebook's timeline scroll.
scrollableTarget (a parent element which is scrollable)
|name
|type
|description
|next
|function
|a function which must be called after reaching the bottom. It must trigger some sort of action which fetches the next data. The data is passed as
children to the
InfiniteScroll component and the data should contain previous items too. e.g. Initial data = [1, 2, 3] and then next load of data should be [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6].
|hasMore
|boolean
|it tells the
InfiniteScroll component on whether to call
next function on reaching the bottom and shows an
endMessage to the user
|children
|node (list)
|the data items which you need to scroll.
|dataLength
|number
|set the length of the data.This will unlock the subsequent calls to next.
|loader
|node
|you can send a loader component to show while the component waits for the next load of data. e.g.
<h3>Loading...</h3> or any fancy loader element
|scrollThreshold
|number | string
|A threshold value defining when
InfiniteScroll will call
next. Default value is
0.8. It means the
next will be called when user comes below 80% of the total height. If you pass threshold in pixels (
scrollThreshold="200px"),
next will be called once you scroll at least (100% - scrollThreshold) pixels down.
|onScroll
|function
|a function that will listen to the scroll event on the scrolling container. Note that the scroll event is throttled, so you may not receive as many events as you would expect.
|endMessage
|node
|this message is shown to the user when he has seen all the records which means he's at the bottom and
hasMore is
false
|className
|string
|add any custom class you want
|style
|object
|any style which you want to override
|height
|number
|optional, give only if you want to have a fixed height scrolling content
|scrollableTarget
|node or string
|optional, reference to a (parent) DOM element that is already providing overflow scrollbars to the
InfiniteScroll component. You should provide the
id of the DOM node preferably.
|hasChildren
|bool
children is by default assumed to be of type array and it's length is used to determine if loader needs to be shown or not, if your
children is not an array, specify this prop to tell if your items are 0 or more.
|pullDownToRefresh
|bool
|to enable Pull Down to Refresh feature
|pullDownToRefreshContent
|node
|any JSX that you want to show the user,
default={<h3>Pull down to refresh</h3>}
|releaseToRefreshContent
|node
|any JSX that you want to show the user,
default={<h3>Release to refresh</h3>}
|pullDownToRefreshThreshold
|number
|minimum distance the user needs to pull down to trigger the refresh,
default=100px , a lower value may be needed to trigger the refresh depending your users browser.
|refreshFunction
|function
|this function will be called, it should return the fresh data that you want to show the user
|initialScrollY
|number
|set a scroll y position for the component to render with.
|inverse
|bool
|set infinite scroll on top
Exploring and evaluating similar libraries. This one seems popular and the documentation is clear enough. The scroller mostly worked as intended but there are several lingering issues that have yet to be resolved. One major downfall is the fact that if the initial load of data is smaller than the scroll (aka there's no scroll event) the data is stuck and you can't load more. That and a few other things like requiring the "loading" component that doesn't seem to work well in all situations (so you put `loading={null}` to avoid it) makes this component feel incomplete. Most code is 2 years old so I feel the updates are fading. With all the workarounds you would need for these bugs you may be better off just starting from scratch.
Are you fascinated about the scrolling which is implemented in giant applications like Facebook, Twitter, etc.., If you want to implement such scroll in your application this package will help you with all such features. The documentation will make you understand the ways to implement this package in your application or project.