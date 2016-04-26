react infinite grid is a React component which renders a grid of React elements. It's different because it only renders the elements that the user can see (and a small buffer) meaning that it is well suited for displaying a large number of elements.

Installation

npm install react-infinite-grid

Example

The example below renders a grid with 100,000 items.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import InfiniteGrid from '../src/grid' ; class ExampleItem extends React . Component { static get propTypes() { return { index : React.PropTypes.number }; } render() { return ( < div className = 'example' > This is {this.props.index} </ div > ); } } let items = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i <= 100000 ; i++) { items.push(<ExampleItem index={i} />); } ReactDOM.render(<InfiniteGrid itemClassName={"item"} entries={items} />, document.getElementById('grid'));

Required props

entries React.PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.element) - The only required property is an array of React elements that you want to render.

Optional props

height React.PropTypes.number - The height of the grid item

- The height of the grid item width React.PropTypes.number - The width of the grid item

- The width of the grid item padding React.PropTypes.number - The padding around your items

- The padding around your items wrapperHeight React.PropTypes.number - The height of the grid.

- The height of the grid. lazyCallback React.PropTypes.func - A function that takes no arguments which is called when a user reaches the end of the grid. Useful if you want to lazy load your data.

Demo

You can find a demo here.