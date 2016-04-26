react infinite grid is a React component which renders a grid of React elements. It's different because it only renders the elements that the user can see (and a small buffer) meaning that it is well suited for displaying a large number of elements.
npm install react-infinite-grid
The example below renders a grid with 100,000 items.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import InfiniteGrid from '../src/grid';
class ExampleItem extends React.Component {
static get propTypes() {
return {
index: React.PropTypes.number
};
}
render() {
return(
<div className='example'>
This is {this.props.index}
</div>
);
}
}
// Create 100,000 Example items
let items = [];
for (let i = 0; i <= 100000; i++) {
items.push(<ExampleItem index={i} />);
}
ReactDOM.render(<InfiniteGrid itemClassName={"item"} entries={items} />, document.getElementById('grid'));
React.PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.element) - The only required property is an array of React elements that you want to render.
React.PropTypes.number - The height of the grid item
React.PropTypes.number - The width of the grid item
React.PropTypes.number - The padding around your items
React.PropTypes.number - The height of the grid.
React.PropTypes.func - A function that takes no arguments which is called when a user reaches the end of the grid. Useful if you want to lazy load your data.
You can find a demo here.