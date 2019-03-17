React Infinite Calendar

Currently looking for maintainers to help maintain this project, please reach out if you would be interested

Features

Infinite scroll – Just keep scrollin', just keep scrollin'

– Just keep scrollin', just keep scrollin' Flexible – Min/max date, disabled dates, disabled days, etc.

– Min/max date, disabled dates, disabled days, etc. Extensible – Add date range-selection, multiple date selection, or create your own HOC!

– Add date range-selection, multiple date selection, or create your own HOC! Localization and translation – En français, s'il vous plaît!

– En français, s'il vous plaît! Customizeable – Customize and theme to your heart's content.

– Customize and theme to your heart's content. Year selection – For rapidly jumping from year to year

– For rapidly jumping from year to year Keyboard support – ⬆️ ⬇️ ⬆️ ⬇️ ⬅️ ➡️ ⬅️ ➡️ ↩️

– ⬆️ ⬇️ ⬆️ ⬇️ ⬅️ ➡️ ⬅️ ➡️ ↩️ Events and callbacks – beforeSelect, onSelect, onScroll, etc.

– beforeSelect, onSelect, onScroll, etc. Mobile-friendly – Silky smooth scrolling on mobile

Getting Started

Using npm:

npm install react-infinite-calendar --save

ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:

import InfiniteCalendar from 'react-infinite-calendar' ; import 'react-infinite-calendar/styles.css' ;

You can also use a global-friendly UMD build:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "react-infinite-calendar/styles.css" > < script src = "react-infinite-calendar/umd/react-infinite-calendar.js" > </ script > < script > var InfiniteCalendar = window .InfiniteCalendar.default; ... </ script >

Usage

Basic Example

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import InfiniteCalendar from 'react-infinite-calendar' ; import 'react-infinite-calendar/styles.css' ; var today = new Date (); var lastWeek = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), today.getDate() - 7 ); render( < InfiniteCalendar width = {400} height = {600} selected = {today} disabledDays = {[0,6]} minDate = {lastWeek} /> , document.getElementById('root') );

For more usage examples, see http://clauderic.github.io/react-infinite-calendar/ or check out some code examples.

Prop Types

Property Type Default Description selected Date or Boolean new Date() Value of the date that appears to be selected. Set to false if you don't wish to have a date initially selected. width Number 400 Width of the calendar, in pixels height Number 600 Height of the calendar, in pixels min Date new Date(1980, 0, 1) The minimum month that can be scrolled to. max Date new Date(2050, 11, 31) The maximum month that can be scrolled to. minDate Date new Date(1980, 0, 1) The minimum date that is selectable. maxDate Date new Date(2050, 11, 31) The maximum date that is selectable. disabledDays Array Array of days of the week that should be disabled. For example, to disable Monday and Sunday: [0, 6] disabledDates Array Array of dates that should be disabled. For example: [new Date(2017, 1, 8), new Date(), new Date(2017, 5, 17)] display String 'days' Whether to display the years or days view. displayOptions Object See default displayOptions See display options section for more details. locale Object See default locale By default, React Infinite Calendar comes with the English locale. You can use this to change the language, or change the first day of the week. See date-fns documentation for more details theme Object See default theme Basic customization of the colors className String Optional CSS class name to append to the root InfiniteCalendar element. onSelect Function Callback invoked after beforeSelect() returns true, but before the state of the calendar updates onScroll Function Callback invoked when the scroll offset changes. function (scrollTop: number) {} onScrollEnd Function Callback invoked 150ms after the last onScroll event is triggered. function (scrollTop: number) {} rowHeight Number 56 Height of each row in the calendar (each week is considered a row ) autoFocus Boolean true Whether the Calendar root should be auto-focused when it mounts. This is useful when keyboardSupport is enabled (the calendar must be focused to listen for keyboard events) tabIndex Number 1 Tab-index of the calendar

Display Options

Property Type Default Description layout String 'portrait' Layout of the calendar. Should be one of 'portrait' or 'landscape' showHeader Boolean true Show/hide the header shouldHeaderAnimate Boolean true Enable/Disable the header animation showOverlay Boolean true Show/hide the month overlay when scrolling showTodayHelper Boolean true Show/hide the floating back to Today helper showWeekdays Boolean true Show/hide the weekdays in the header hideYearsOnSelect Boolean true Whether to automatically hide the years view on select. overscanMonthCount Number 4 Number of months to render above/below the visible months. Tweaking this can help reduce flickering during scrolling on certain browers/devices. todayHelperRowOffset Number 4 This controls the number of rows to scroll past before the Today helper appears

Example usage of display options:

<InfiniteCalendar displayOptions={{ layout : 'landscape' , showOverlay : false , shouldHeaderAnimate : false }} />

Dependencies

React Infinite Calendar has very few dependencies. It relies on react-tiny-virtual-list for virtualization and date-fns for handling date manipulation. It also uses recompose for extending the default functionality. It also has the following peerDependencies: react , and react-transition-group .

Reporting Issues

If you find an issue, please report it along with any relevant details to reproduce it. The easiest way to do so is to fork this sandbox on CodeSandbox.

Contributions

Yes please! Feature requests / pull requests are welcome. Learn how to contribute

Have a suggestion or just want to say hello? Come chat on Gitter!

License

react-infinite-calendar is available under the MIT License.