React Indiana Drag Scroll

Implements scroll on drag

Examples / Sandbox

Welcome to journey!

Try it yourself! Go to demo website.

Install

npm install --save react-indiana-drag-scroll

yarn add react-indiana-drag-scroll

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import ScrollContainer from 'react-indiana-drag-scroll' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( < ScrollContainer className = "scroll-container" > { ... } </ ScrollContainer > ) } }

Component properties

Prop Type Description Default vertical Bool Allow vertical drag scrolling true horizontal Bool Allow horizontal drag scrolling true hideScrollbars Bool Hide the scrollbars true activationDistance Number The distance that distinguish click and drag start 10 children Node The content of scrolling container onScroll Function Invoked when user scrolling container onEndScroll Function Invoked when user ends scrolling container onStartScroll Function Invoked when user starts scrolling container onClick Function Invoked when user clicks the scrolling container without dragging component String The component used for the root node. 'div' className String The custom classname for the container draggingClassName String The classname for the container during dragging style Number The custom styles for the container innerRef ElementType The ref to the root node (experimental alternative to getElement ) ignoreElements String Selector for elements that should not trigger the scrolling behaviour (for example, ".modal, dialog" or "*[prevent-drag-scroll]" ) nativeMobileScroll Bool Use native mobile drag scroll for mobile devices true buttons Array The list of mouse button numbers that will activate the scroll by drag [0]

Static functions

Name Returns Description getElement HTMLElement Returns the HTML element

FAQ

How to set the initial scroll?

To set initial scroll you need get the ref to the root node of the ScrollContainer . It can be implemented by using innerRef property or the static function getElement . At the worst you can use the ReactDOM.findDOMNode method.

License

The source code is licensed under MIT, all images (except hieroglyphs) are copyrighted to their respective owner © Norserium