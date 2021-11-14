openbase logo
rid

react-indiana-drag-scroll

by Norserium
2.1.0 (see all)

React component which implements scrolling via holding the mouse button or touch

Downloads/wk

37.5K

GitHub Stars

304

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Readme

React Indiana Drag Scroll

Implements scroll on drag

Examples / Sandbox

NPM Downloads JavaScript Style Guide

Welcome to journey!

Try it yourself! Go to demo website.

Install

npm install --save react-indiana-drag-scroll

yarn add react-indiana-drag-scroll

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import ScrollContainer from 'react-indiana-drag-scroll'

class Example extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <ScrollContainer className="scroll-container">
        { ... }
      </ScrollContainer>
    )
  }
}

Component properties

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
verticalBoolAllow vertical drag scrollingtrue
horizontalBoolAllow horizontal drag scrollingtrue
hideScrollbarsBoolHide the scrollbarstrue
activationDistanceNumberThe distance that distinguish click and drag start10
childrenNodeThe content of scrolling container
onScrollFunctionInvoked when user scrolling container
onEndScrollFunctionInvoked when user ends scrolling container
onStartScrollFunctionInvoked when user starts scrolling container
onClickFunctionInvoked when user clicks the scrolling container without dragging
componentStringThe component used for the root node.'div'
classNameStringThe custom classname for the container
draggingClassNameStringThe classname for the container during dragging
styleNumberThe custom styles for the container
innerRefElementTypeThe ref to the root node (experimental alternative to getElement)
ignoreElementsStringSelector for elements that should not trigger the scrolling behaviour (for example, ".modal, dialog" or "*[prevent-drag-scroll]")
nativeMobileScrollBoolUse native mobile drag scroll for mobile devicestrue
buttonsArrayThe list of mouse button numbers that will activate the scroll by drag[0]

Static functions

NameReturnsDescription
getElementHTMLElementReturns the HTML element

FAQ

How to set the initial scroll?

To set initial scroll you need get the ref to the root node of the ScrollContainer. It can be implemented by using innerRefproperty or the static function getElement. At the worst you can use the ReactDOM.findDOMNode method.

License

The source code is licensed under MIT, all images (except hieroglyphs) are copyrighted to their respective owner © Norserium

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scrollReact scroll component
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
409K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
400K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
140K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
