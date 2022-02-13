react-indexed-db is a service that wraps IndexedDB database in an "easier to use" service. It exposes very simple promises API to enable the usage of IndexedDB without most of it plumbing.

Installation

npm install react-indexed-db

Creating the DB

You can choose to work with the indexed db as an context or to use it as a hook.

To use it as a hook

Fist initialized your DB before to be able to use the hooks inside other components:

export const DBConfig = { name : 'MyDB' , version : 1 , objectStoresMeta : [ { store : 'people' , storeConfig : { keyPath : 'id' , autoIncrement : true }, storeSchema : [ { name : 'name' , keypath : 'name' , options : { unique : false } }, { name : 'email' , keypath : 'email' , options : { unique : false } } ] } ] };

import React from 'react' ; import { DBConfig } from './DBConfig' ; import { initDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; initDB(DBConfig); const App: React.FC = () => { return < div > ... </ div > ; };

To use it as an context:

First you have to declare inside <IndexedDB></IndexedDB> all the components you want to be able access the DB:

import { IndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; import PanelExample from './Panel' ; function App ( ) { return ( < IndexedDB name = "MyDB" version = {1} objectStoresMeta = {[ { store: ' people ', storeConfig: { keyPath: ' id ', autoIncrement: true }, storeSchema: [ { name: ' name ', keypath: ' name ', options: { unique: false } }, { name: ' email ', keypath: ' email ', options: { unique: false } } ] } ]}> < Panel /> </ IndexedDB > ); }

Accessing and working with the DB

In any component inside this context or in an app using the hooks after creating the DB you can consume it like bellow:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; export default function PanelExample ( ) { return ( < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {db => { console.log('MyDB: ', db); return < div > {JSON.stringify(db)} </ div > ; }} </ AccessDB > ); } import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; export default function PanelExample ( ) { const db = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); return ( < div > {JSON.stringify(db)} </ div > ); }

It returns the object that is stored in the objectStore by its id. getByID returns a promise that is resolved when we have the object or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ getById }) => { const [person, setPerson] = useState(null); getById('people', 1).then( personFromDB => { setPerson(personFromDB); }, error => { console.log(error); } ); return < div > {person} </ div > ; }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function ByID ( ) { const { getByID } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const [person, setPerson] = useState(); useEffect( () => { getById( 1 ).then( personFromDB => { setPerson(personFromDB); }); }, []); return < div > {person} </ div > ; }

It returns an array of all the items in the given objectStore. getAll returns a promise that is resolved when we have the array of items or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ getAll }) => { const [persons, setPersons] = useState(null); getAll().then( peopleFromDB => { setPersons(peopleFromDB); }, error => { console.log(error); } ); return ( < div > {personsFromDB.map(person => ( < span > {person} </ span > ))} </ div > ); }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function ShowAll ( ) { const { getAll } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const [persons, setPersons] = useState(); useEffect( () => { getAll().then( personsFromDB => { setPersons(personsFromDB); }); }, []); return ( < div > {personsFromDB.map(person => ( < span > {person} </ span > ))} </ div > ); }

It returns an stored item using an objectStore's index. The first parameter is the index and the second is the item to query. getByIndex returns a promise that is resolved when the item successfully returned or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ getByIndex }) => { const [person, setPerson] = useState(null); getByIndex('name', 'Dave').then( personFromDB => { setPerson(peopleFromDB); }, error => { console.log(error); } ); return < div > {person} </ div > ; }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function ByIndex ( ) { const { getByIndex } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const [person, setPerson] = useState(); useEffect( () => { getByIndex( 'name' , 'Dave' ).then( personFromDB => { setPerson(peopleFromDB); }); }, []); return < div > {person} </ div > ; }

It Adds to the given objectStore the key and value pair. The firt parameter is the value and the second is the key (if not auto-generated). add returns a promise that is resolved when the value was added or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example (add without a key since it's configured to be auto generated):

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ add }) => { const handleClick = () => { add({ name: 'name', email: 'email' }).then( event => { console.log('ID Generated: ', event.target.result); }, error => { console.log(error); } ); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Add </ button > ; }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function AddMore ( ) { const { add } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const [person, setPerson] = useState(); const handleClick = () => { add({ name : 'name' , email : 'email' }).then( event => { console .log( 'ID Generated: ' , event.target.result); }, error => { console .log(error); } ); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Add </ button > ; }

It updates the given value in the objectStore. The first parameter is the value to update and the second is the key (if there is no key don't provide it). update returns a promise that is resolved when the value was updated or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example (update without a key):

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ update }) => { return ( < button onClick = {() => { update({ id: 3, name: 'NewName', email: 'NewEmail' }).then( () => { // Do something after update }, error => { console.log(error); } ); }}> Update </ button > ); }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function Edit ( ) { const { update } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const [person, setPerson] = useState(); const handleClick = () => { update({ id : 3 , name : 'NewName' , email : 'NewNEmail' }).then( event => { alert( 'Edited!' ); }); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Update </ button > ; }

deletes the object that correspond with the key from the objectStore. The first parameter is the key to delete. delete returns a promise that is resolved when the value was deleted or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ deleteRecord }) => { const handleClick = () => { deleteRecord(3).then(event => { alert('Deleted!'); }); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Delete </ button > ; }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function Delete ( ) { const { deleteRecord } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const handleClick = () => { deleteRecord( 3 ).then( event => { alert( 'Deleted!' ); }); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Delete </ button > ; }

It opens an objectStore cursor to enable iterating on the objectStore. The first parameter is a callback function to run when the cursor succeeds to be opened and the second is optional IDBKeyRange object. openCursor returns a promise that is resolved when the cursor finishes running or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB objectStore = "people" > {({ openCursor }) => { const handleClick = () => { openCursor(evt => { var cursor = evt.target.result; if (cursor) { console.log(cursor.value); cursor.continue(); } else { console.log('Entries all displayed.'); } }, IDBKeyRange.bound('A', 'F')); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Run cursor </ button > ; }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function Open ( ) { const { openCursor } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const handleClick = () => { openCursor( evt => { var cursor = evt.target.result; if (cursor) { console .log(cursor.value); cursor.continue(); } else { console .log( 'Entries all displayed.' ); } }, IDBKeyRange.bound( 'A' , 'F' )); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Run cursor </ button > ; }

It clears all the data in the objectStore. clear returns a promise that is resolved when the objectStore was cleared or rejected if an error occurred.

Usage example:

import { AccessDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; < AccessDB > {({ clear }) => { const handleClick = () => { clear().then(() => { alert('All Clear!'); }); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Clear All </ button > ; }} </ AccessDB > ; import { useIndexedDB } from 'react-indexed-db' ; function ClearAll ( ) { const { clear } = useIndexedDB( 'people' ); const handleClick = () => { clear().then( () => { alert( 'All Clear!' ); }); }; return < button onClick = {handleClick} > Clear All </ button > ; }

TODO

Improve this documentation

Improve this documentation Implement Hooks const {getAll, add ...} = useIndexedDB({name, version, dbSchema?})

Implement Hooks Handle getAll() perfomance issue regarding re-render

Handle perfomance issue regarding re-render Implement examples/Demos

License

Released under the terms of the MIT License.