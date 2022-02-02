Library to detect whether or not a component is in the viewport, using the Intersection Observer API
npm install --save react-in-viewport
yarn add react-in-viewport
A common use case is to load an image when a component is in the viewport (lazy load).
We have traditionally needed to monitor scroll position and calculate the viewport size, which can be a scroll performance bottleneck.
Modern browsers now provide a new API--Intersection Observer API--which can make implementating this effort much easier and performant.
For browsers not supporting the API, you will need to load a polyfill. Browser support table
require('intersection-observer');
The core logic is written using React Hooks. We provide two interfaces: you can use
handleViewport, a higher order component (HOC) for class based components, or use hooks directly, for functional components.
The HOC acts as a wrapper and attaches the intersection observer to your target component. The HOC will then pass down extra props, indicating viewport information and executing a callback function when the component enters and leaves the viewport.
When wrapping your component with
handleViewport HOC, you will receive
inViewport props indicating whether the component is in the viewport or not.
handleViewport HOC accepts three params:
handleViewport(Component, Options, Config)
|Params
|Type
|Description
|Component
|React Element
|Callback function for when the component enters the viewport
|Options
|Object
|Options you want to pass to Intersection Observer API
|Config
|Object
|Configs for HOC (see below)
|Params
|Type
|Default
|Description
|disconnectOnLeave
|boolean
|false
|Disconnect intersection observer after leave
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onEnterViewport
|function
|Callback function for when the component enters the viewport
|onLeaveViewport
|function
|Callback function for when the component leaves the viewport
The HOC preserves
onEnterViewport and
onLeaveViewport props as a callback
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|inViewport
|boolean
|false
|Whether your component is in the viewport
|forwardedRef
|React ref
|If you are using a functional component, assign this prop as a ref on your component
|enterCount
|number
|Numbers of times your component has entered the viewport
|leaveCount
|number
|Number of times your component has left the viewport
NOTE: Stateless: Need to add
ref={this.props.forwardedRef} to your component
import handleViewport from 'react-in-viewport';
const Block = (props: { inViewport: boolean }) => {
const { inViewport, forwardedRef } = props;
const color = inViewport ? '#217ac0' : '#ff9800';
const text = inViewport ? 'In viewport' : 'Not in viewport';
return (
<div className="viewport-block" ref={forwardedRef}>
<h3>{ text }</h3>
<div style={{ width: '400px', height: '300px', background: color }} />
</div>
);
};
const ViewportBlock = handleViewport(Block, /** options: {}, config: {} **/);
const Component = (props) => (
<div>
<div style={{ height: '100vh' }}>
<h2>Scroll down to make component in viewport</h2>
</div>
<ViewportBlock onEnterViewport={() => console.log('enter')} onLeaveViewport={() => console.log('leave')} />
</div>
))
enterCount.
leaveCount.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import handleViewport from 'react-in-viewport';
class MySectionBlock extends Component {
getStyle() {
const { inViewport, enterCount } = this.props;
//Fade in only the first time we enter the viewport
if (inViewport && enterCount === 1) {
return { WebkitTransition: 'opacity 0.75s ease-in-out' };
} else if (!inViewport && enterCount < 1) {
return { WebkitTransition: 'none', opacity: '0' };
} else {
return {};
}
}
render() {
const { enterCount, leaveCount } = this.props;
return (
<section>
<div className="content" style={this.getStyle()}>
<h1>Hello</h1>
<p>{`Enter viewport: ${enterCount} times`}</p>
<p>{`Leave viewport: ${leaveCount} times`}</p>
</div>
</section>
);
}
}
const MySection = handleViewport(MySectionBlock, { rootMargin: '-1.0px' });
export default MySection;
Alternatively, you can also directly using
useInViewport hook which takes similar configuration as HOC.
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useInViewport } from 'react-in-viewport';
const MySectionBlock = () => {
const myRef = useRef();
const {
inViewport,
enterCount,
leaveCount,
} = useInViewport(
myRef,
options,
config = { disconnectOnLeave: false },
props
);
return (
<section ref={myRef}>
<div className="content" style={this.getStyle()}>
<h1>Hello</h1>
<p>{`Enter viewport: ${enterCount} times`}</p>
<p>{`Leave viewport: ${leaveCount} times`}</p>
</div>
</section>
);
};
This library is using
ReactDOM.findDOMNode to access the DOM from a React element. This method is deprecated in
StrictMode. We will update the package and release a major version when React 17 is out.