Users are urged to use PureRenderMixin with facebook/immutable-js. If performance is still an issue an examination of your usage of Immutable.js should be your first path towards a solution. This library was created from experimentations with Immutable that were ultimately erroneous; improper usage of Immutable.js 💩. Users should be able to achieve maximum performance simply using PureRenderMixin.

This library exposes 4 distinct options for immutable rendering:

Mixin for React.createClass support

support HoC ( decorator ) for React.Component

shouldComponentUpdate function used by the mixin and HoC

shallowEqualImmutable function to allow custom shouldComponentUpdate implementations

This library when used as a mixin/decorator replaces the PureRenderMixin when using facebook/immutable-js library with React

This Mixin and HoC implements shouldComponentUpdate method using prop and state equality with Immutable.is().

We also expose the shallowEqualImmutable to allow developers to craft a custom shouldComponentUpdate method as needed.

Installation

npm i react-immutable-render-mixin

Usage as Mixin

import immutableRenderMixin from 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ; React.createClass({ mixins : [immutableRenderMixin], render : function ( ) { return < div className = {this.props.className} > foo </ div > ; } });

Usage as a HoC

import React from 'react' ; import { immutableRenderDecorator } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ; class Test extends React . Component { render() { return < div > </ div > ; } } export default immutableRenderDecorator(Test);

Usage as Decorator

import React from 'react' ; import { immutableRenderDecorator } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ; @immutableRenderDecorator class Test extends React . Component { render() { return < div > </ div > ; } }

import React from 'react' ; import { shouldComponentUpdate } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ; class Test extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .shouldComponentUpdate = shouldComponentUpdate.bind( this ); } render() { return < div > </ div > ; } }

import React from 'react' ; import { shallowEqualImmutable } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ; class Test extends React . Component { shouldComponentUpdate(nextProps, nextState) { return !shallowEqualImmutable( this .props, nextProps) || !shallowEqualImmutable( this .state, nextState); } render() { return < div > </ div > ; } }

Usage with <= ES5

Exports:

var immutableRenderMixin = require ( 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ).default; var immutableRenderDecorator = require ( 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ).immutableRenderDecorator; var shallowEqualImmutable = require ( 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ).shallowEqualImmutable; var shouldComponentUpdate = require ( 'react-immutable-render-mixin' ).shouldComponentUpdate;

Full Example: