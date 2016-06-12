openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rir

react-immutable-render-mixin

by Clint Ayres
0.9.7 (see all)

react pure render mixin for facebook/immutable-js library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

654

GitHub Stars

279

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-immutable-render-mixin

Users are urged to use PureRenderMixin with facebook/immutable-js. If performance is still an issue an examination of your usage of Immutable.js should be your first path towards a solution. This library was created from experimentations with Immutable that were ultimately erroneous; improper usage of Immutable.js 💩. Users should be able to achieve maximum performance simply using PureRenderMixin.

This library exposes 4 distinct options for immutable rendering:

  • Mixin for React.createClass support
  • HoC ( decorator ) for React.Component
  • shouldComponentUpdate function used by the mixin and HoC
  • shallowEqualImmutable function to allow custom shouldComponentUpdate implementations

This library when used as a mixin/decorator replaces the PureRenderMixin when using facebook/immutable-js library with React

This Mixin and HoC implements shouldComponentUpdate method using prop and state equality with Immutable.is().

We also expose the shallowEqualImmutable to allow developers to craft a custom shouldComponentUpdate method as needed.

Installation

npm i react-immutable-render-mixin

Usage as Mixin

import immutableRenderMixin from 'react-immutable-render-mixin';

React.createClass({
  mixins: [immutableRenderMixin],

  render: function() {
    return <div className={this.props.className}>foo</div>;
  }
});

Usage as a HoC

import React from 'react';
import { immutableRenderDecorator } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin';

class Test extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <div></div>;
  }
}

export default immutableRenderDecorator(Test);

Usage as Decorator

import React from 'react';
import { immutableRenderDecorator } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin';

@immutableRenderDecorator
class Test extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <div></div>;
  }
}

Usage with default shouldComponentUpdate

import React from 'react';
import { shouldComponentUpdate } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin';

class Test extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.shouldComponentUpdate = shouldComponentUpdate.bind(this);
  }

  render() {
    return <div></div>;
  }
}

Usage with a custom shouldComponentUpdate

import React from 'react';
import { shallowEqualImmutable } from 'react-immutable-render-mixin';

class Test extends React.Component {
  shouldComponentUpdate(nextProps, nextState) {
    return !shallowEqualImmutable(this.props, nextProps) || !shallowEqualImmutable(this.state, nextState);  
  }

  render() {
    return <div></div>;
  }
}

Usage with <= ES5

Exports:

var immutableRenderMixin = require('react-immutable-render-mixin').default;

var immutableRenderDecorator = require('react-immutable-render-mixin').immutableRenderDecorator;

var shallowEqualImmutable = require('react-immutable-render-mixin').shallowEqualImmutable;

var shouldComponentUpdate = require('react-immutable-render-mixin').shouldComponentUpdate;

Full Example:

var immutableRenderMixin = require('react-immutable-render-mixin').default;

React.createClass({
  mixins: [immutableRenderMixin],

  render: function() {
    return <div className={this.props.className}>foo</div>;
  }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial