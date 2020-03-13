PropType validators that work with Immutable.js.

I got tired of seeing React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.List) or React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.Map) as PropTypes for components that should be specifying an Immutable.List of something or that an Immutable.Map contains some keys. A little "googling" came up empty, unless you want to use Flow, which I do not. So, I wrote react-immutable-proptypes .

Usage is simple, they work with and like any React.PropType.* validator.

var ImmutablePropTypes = require ( 'react-immutable-proptypes' ); var MyReactComponent = React.createClass({ propTypes : { myRequiredImmutableList : ImmutablePropTypes.listOf( ImmutablePropTypes.contains({ someNumberProp : React.PropTypes.number.isRequired }) ).isRequired } });

Since version 0.1.7 there are convenience helpers for "primitive" Immutable.js objects.

propTypes: { oldListTypeChecker : React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.List), anotherWay : ImmutablePropTypes.list, requiredList : ImmutablePropTypes.list.isRequired, mapsToo : ImmutablePropTypes.map, evenIterable : ImmutablePropTypes.iterable }

npm install --save react-immutable-proptypes

ImmutablePropTypes.list ImmutablePropTypes.map ImmutablePropTypes.orderedMap ImmutablePropTypes.set ImmutablePropTypes.orderedSet ImmutablePropTypes.stack ImmutablePropTypes.seq ImmutablePropTypes.iterable ImmutablePropTypes.record ImmutablePropTypes.contains ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains

ImmutablePropTypes.contains (formerly shape ) is based on React.PropTypes.shape and will try to work with any Immutable.Iterable . In my usage it is the most used validator, as I'm often trying to validate that a map has certain properties with certain values.

// ... aMap: ImmutablePropTypes.contains({ aList: ImmutablePropTypes.contains({ 0: React.PropTypes.number, 1: React.PropTypes.string, 2: React.PropTypes.number.isRequired, }).isRequired, }) // ... <SomeComponent aList={Immutable.fromJS({aList: [1, 'two', 3]})} />

ImmutablePropTypes.listOf is based on React.PropTypes.array and is specific to Immutable.List .

ImmutablePropTypes.mapOf allows you to control both map values and keys (in Immutable.Map, keys could be anything including another Immutable collections). It accepts two arguments - first one for values, second one for keys (optional). If you are interested in validation of keys only, just pass React.PropTypes.any as the first argument.

// ... aMap: ImmutablePropTypes.mapOf( React.PropTypes.any, // validation for values ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains({ // validation for keys a: React.PropTypes.number.isRequired, b: React.PropTypes.string }) ) // ... const aMap = Immutable.Map([ [Immutable.Map({a: 1, b: '2'}), 'foo'], [Immutable.Map({a: 3}), [1, '2', 3]] ]); <SomeComponent aMap={aMap} />

ImmutablePropTypes.orderedMapOf is basically the same as mapOf , but it is specific to Immutable.OrderedMap .

ImmutablePropTypes.orderedSetOf is basically the same as listOf , but it is specific to Immutable.OrderedSet .

ImmutablePropTypes.stackOf is basically the same as listOf , but it is specific to Immutable.Stack .

ImmutablePropTypes.iterableOf is the generic form of listOf/mapOf. It is useful when there is no need to validate anything other than Immutable.js compatible (ie. Immutable.Iterable ). Continue to use listOf and/or mapOf when you know the type.

ImmutablePropTypes.recordOf is like contains , except it operates on Record properties.

aRecord : ImmutablePropTypes.recordOf({ keyA : React.PropTypes.string, keyB : ImmutablePropTypes.list.isRequired })

ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains is based on React.PropTypes.shape and will only work with Immutable.Map .

// ... aMap: ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains({ aList: ImmutablePropTypes.list.isRequired, }) // ... <SomeComponent aList={Immutable.fromJS({aList: [1, 2]})} />

These two validators cover the output of Immutable.fromJS on standard JSON data sources.

