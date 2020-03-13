PropType validators that work with Immutable.js.
I got tired of seeing
React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.List) or
React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.Map) as PropTypes for components that should be specifying an
Immutable.List of something or that an
Immutable.Map contains some keys. A little "googling" came up empty, unless you want to use Flow, which I do not. So, I wrote
react-immutable-proptypes.
Usage is simple, they work with and like any
React.PropType.* validator.
var ImmutablePropTypes = require('react-immutable-proptypes');
var MyReactComponent = React.createClass({
// ...
propTypes: {
myRequiredImmutableList: ImmutablePropTypes.listOf(
ImmutablePropTypes.contains({
someNumberProp: React.PropTypes.number.isRequired
})
).isRequired
}
// ...
});
Since version 0.1.7 there are convenience helpers for "primitive" Immutable.js objects.
propTypes: {
oldListTypeChecker: React.PropTypes.instanceOf(Immutable.List),
anotherWay: ImmutablePropTypes.list,
requiredList: ImmutablePropTypes.list.isRequired,
mapsToo: ImmutablePropTypes.map,
evenIterable: ImmutablePropTypes.iterable
}
Installing via npmjs
npm install --save react-immutable-proptypes
React-Immutable-PropTypes has:
ImmutablePropTypes.list // Immutable.List.isList
ImmutablePropTypes.map // Immutable.Map.isMap
ImmutablePropTypes.orderedMap // Immutable.OrderedMap.isOrderedMap
ImmutablePropTypes.set // Immutable.Set.isSet
ImmutablePropTypes.orderedSet // Immutable.OrderedSet.isOrderedSet
ImmutablePropTypes.stack // Immutable.Stack.isStack
ImmutablePropTypes.seq // Immutable.Seq.isSeq
ImmutablePropTypes.iterable // Immutable.Iterable.isIterable
ImmutablePropTypes.record // instanceof Record
ImmutablePropTypes.contains // Immutable.Iterable.isIterable - contains(shape)
ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains // Immutable.Map.isMap - contains(shape)
ImmutablePropTypes.contains (formerly
shape) is based on
React.PropTypes.shape and will try to work with any
Immutable.Iterable. In my usage it is the most used validator, as I'm often trying to validate that a map has certain properties with certain values.
// ...
aMap: ImmutablePropTypes.contains({
aList: ImmutablePropTypes.contains({
0: React.PropTypes.number,
1: React.PropTypes.string,
2: React.PropTypes.number.isRequired,
}).isRequired,
})
// ...
<SomeComponent aList={Immutable.fromJS({aList: [1, 'two', 3]})} />
ImmutablePropTypes.listOf is based on
React.PropTypes.array and is specific to
Immutable.List.
ImmutablePropTypes.mapOf allows you to control both map values and keys (in Immutable.Map, keys could be anything including another Immutable collections). It accepts two arguments - first one for values, second one for keys (optional). If you are interested in validation of keys only, just pass
React.PropTypes.any as the first argument.
// ...
aMap: ImmutablePropTypes.mapOf(
React.PropTypes.any, // validation for values
ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains({ // validation for keys
a: React.PropTypes.number.isRequired,
b: React.PropTypes.string
})
)
// ...
const aMap = Immutable.Map([
[Immutable.Map({a: 1, b: '2'}), 'foo'],
[Immutable.Map({a: 3}), [1, '2', 3]]
]);
<SomeComponent aMap={aMap} />
ImmutablePropTypes.orderedMapOf is basically the same as
mapOf, but it is specific to
Immutable.OrderedMap.
ImmutablePropTypes.orderedSetOf is basically the same as
listOf, but it is specific to
Immutable.OrderedSet.
ImmutablePropTypes.stackOf is basically the same as
listOf, but it is specific to
Immutable.Stack.
ImmutablePropTypes.iterableOf is the generic form of listOf/mapOf. It is useful when there is no need to validate anything other than Immutable.js compatible (ie.
Immutable.Iterable). Continue to use
listOf and/or
mapOf when you know the type.
ImmutablePropTypes.recordOf is like
contains, except it operates on Record properties.
// ...
aRecord: ImmutablePropTypes.recordOf({
keyA: React.PropTypes.string,
keyB: ImmutablePropTypes.list.isRequired
})
// ...
ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains is based on
React.PropTypes.shape and will only work with
Immutable.Map.
// ...
aMap: ImmutablePropTypes.mapContains({
aList: ImmutablePropTypes.list.isRequired,
})
// ...
<SomeComponent aList={Immutable.fromJS({aList: [1, 2]})} />
These two validators cover the output of
Immutable.fromJS on standard JSON data sources.
Please send a message or, better yet, create an issue/pull request if you know a better solution, find bugs, or want a feature. For example, should
listOf work with
Immutable.Seq or
Immutable.Range. I can think of reasons it should, but it is not a use case I have at the present, so I'm less than inclined to implement it. Alternatively, we could add a validator for sequences and/or ranges.