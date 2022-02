A react component to zoom images on hover



Installation

npm install react-img-zoom

Basic usage

The component has only four required props: the link to the image, the zoom scale, the width and height (in pixels).

import Zoom from 'react-img-zoom' <Zoom img= "link-to-img" zoomScale={ 3 } width={ 600 } height={ 600 } />

You can refer to the docs for more information and a live demo!

To do