This component renders a carousel with support for lazy loading, autoplay, infinite scrolling, touch events and more.

Render a carousel instance passing the necessary props (Note: In order to load the required CSS file with the below syntax, you will need to use some kind of module loader/bundler like Webpack or Browserify):

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Carousel from 'react-img-carousel' ; require ( 'react-img-carousel/lib/carousel.css' ); render( <Carousel viewportWidth="400px" cellPadding={ 5 }> <img src='https://placekitten.com/200/300'/> <img src='https://placekitten.com/300/300'/> <img src='https://placekitten.com/400/300'/> </Carousel>, document.body );

Running test page:

Clone the repository, run npm i and then run npm run storybook . The Storybook should open in your browser automatically.

Available props:

initialSlide

PropTypes.number

Determines the first visible slide when the carousel loads, defaults to 0 .

width

PropTypes.string

Determines the width of the outermost carousel div. Defaults to 100% .

height

PropTypes.string

Determines the height of the outermost carousel div. Defaults to auto .

viewportWidth

PropTypes.string

Determines the width of the viewport which will show the images. If you don't want the previous/next images to be visible, this width should match the slideWidth prop or the width of the child images. Defaults to 100% .

viewportHeight

PropTypes.string

Determines the height of the viewport which will show the images. Defaults to auto .

className

PropTypes.string

Optional class which will be added to the carousel class.

dots

PropTypes.bool

If false , the dots below the carousel will not be rendered.

arrows

PropTypes.bool

If false , the arrow buttons will not be rendered.

infinite

PropTypes.bool

If true , clicking next/previous when at the end/beginning of the slideshow will wrap around.

lazyLoad

PropTypes.bool

If false , the carousel will render all children at mount time and will not attempt to lazy load images. Note that lazy loading will only work if the slides are img tags or if both slideWidth and slideHeight are specified.

imagesToPrefetch

PropTypes.number

If lazyLoad is set to true , this value will be used to determine how many images to fetch at mount time. If the slides are not simple img elements, this prop will have no effect. Defaults to 5 .

maxRenderedSlides

PropTypes.number

If lazyLoad is set to true , this value will be used to determine how many slides to fully render (including the currently selected slide). For example, if the currently selected slide is slide 10 , and this prop is set to 5 , then slides 8-12 will be rendered, and all other slides will render a lightweight placeholder. Note that this prop is ignored for slides that are simply img tags - these carousels should use the imagesToPrefetch prop instead. Defaults to 5 .

cellPadding

PropTypes.number

Number of pixels to render between slides.

slideWidth

PropTypes.string

Used to specify a fixed width for all slides. Without specifying this, slides will simply be the width of their content.

slideHeight

PropTypes.string

Used to specify a fixed height for all slides. Without specifying this, slides will simply be the height of their content.

slideAlignment

PropTypes.oneOf(['left', 'center', 'right'])

Used to set the alignment of the currently selected slide in the carousel's viewport. Defaults to center .

beforeChange

PropTypes.func

Optional callback which will be invoked before a slide change occurs. Should have method signature function(newIndex, prevIndex, direction)

afterChange

PropTypes.func

Optional callback which will be invoked after a slide change occurs. Should have method signature function(newIndex)

style

PropTypes .shape ({ container : PropTypes.object, containerInner : PropTypes.object, viewport : PropTypes.object, track : PropTypes.object, slide : PropTypes.object, selectedSlide : PropTypes.object })

If your app is using inline styles, you can use this property to specify inline styling for the individual carousel elements. The properties correspond to the DOM elements with class names carousel , carousel-container-inner , carousel-viewport , carousel-track , carousel-slide , and carousel-slide-selected respectively. If both slide and selectedSlide are specified, both will be applied with the latter overriding the former.

Example:

<Carousel ... style={{ slide: { opacity: 0.2 }, selectedSlide: { opacity: 1 } }} > ... </Carousel>

transition

PropTypes.oneOf(['fade', 'slide'])

The type of transition to use between slides, defaults to slide .

transitionDuration

PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string])

Time for the transition effect between slides, defaults to 500 . If a number is specified, it indicates the number of milliseconds. Strings are parsed using ms.

easing

PropTypes.oneOf(['ease', 'linear', 'ease-in', 'ease-out', 'ease-in-out'])

The easing function to use for the transition. Defaults to ease-in-out .

clickToNavigate

PropTypes.bool

Controls whether or not clicking slides other than the currently selected one should navigate to the clicked slide. Defaults to true .

autoplay

PropTypes.bool

If true , the slideshow will automatically advance.

autoplaySpeed

PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string])

Time to wait before advancing to the next slide when autoplay is true . Defaults to 4000 . If a number is specified, it indicates the number of milliseconds. Strings are parsed using ms.

draggable

PropTypes.bool

Controls whether mouse/touch swiping is enabled, defaults to true .

pauseOnHover

PropTypes.bool

Controls whether autoplay will pause when the user hovers the mouse cursor over the image, defaults to true .

controls

PropTypes .arrayOf ( PropTypes .shape ({ component : PropTypes.func.isRequired, props: PropTypes.object, position: PropTypes. oneOf ([ 'top' , 'bottom' ]) }))

Optional array of controls to be rendered in the carousel container. Each control's component property should be a React component constructor, and will be passed callback props nextSlide , prevSlide and goToSlide for controlling navigation, and numSlides , selectedIndex and infinite for rendering the state of the carousel.