This component renders a carousel with support for lazy loading, autoplay, infinite scrolling, touch events and more.
Render a carousel instance passing the necessary props (Note: In order to load the required CSS file with the below syntax, you will need to use some kind of module loader/bundler like Webpack or Browserify):
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Carousel from 'react-img-carousel';
require('react-img-carousel/lib/carousel.css');
render(
<Carousel viewportWidth="400px" cellPadding={ 5 }>
<img src='https://placekitten.com/200/300'/>
<img src='https://placekitten.com/300/300'/>
<img src='https://placekitten.com/400/300'/>
</Carousel>,
document.body
);
Clone the repository, run
npm i and then run
npm run storybook. The Storybook should open in your browser automatically.
PropTypes.number
Determines the first visible slide when the carousel loads, defaults to
0.
PropTypes.string
Determines the width of the outermost carousel div. Defaults to
100%.
PropTypes.string
Determines the height of the outermost carousel div. Defaults to
auto.
PropTypes.string
Determines the width of the viewport which will show the images. If you don't want the previous/next images to be
visible, this width should match the
slideWidth prop or the width of the child images. Defaults to
100%.
PropTypes.string
Determines the height of the viewport which will show the images. Defaults to
auto.
PropTypes.string
Optional class which will be added to the carousel class.
PropTypes.bool
If
false, the dots below the carousel will not be rendered.
PropTypes.bool
If
false, the arrow buttons will not be rendered.
PropTypes.bool
If
true, clicking next/previous when at the end/beginning of the slideshow will wrap around.
PropTypes.bool
If
false, the carousel will render all children at mount time and will not attempt to lazy load images. Note that lazy loading will only work if the slides are
img tags or if both
slideWidth and
slideHeight are specified.
PropTypes.number
If
lazyLoad is set to
true, this value will be used to determine how many images to fetch at mount time. If the slides are not simple
img elements, this prop will have no effect. Defaults to
5.
PropTypes.number
If
lazyLoad is set to
true, this value will be used to determine how many slides to fully render (including the currently selected slide). For example, if the currently selected slide is slide
10, and this prop is set to
5, then slides
8-12 will be rendered, and all other slides will render a lightweight placeholder. Note that this prop is ignored for slides that are simply
img tags - these carousels should use the
imagesToPrefetch prop instead. Defaults to
5.
PropTypes.number
Number of pixels to render between slides.
PropTypes.string
Used to specify a fixed width for all slides. Without specifying this, slides will simply be the width of their content.
PropTypes.string
Used to specify a fixed height for all slides. Without specifying this, slides will simply be the height of their content.
PropTypes.oneOf(['left', 'center', 'right'])
Used to set the alignment of the currently selected slide in the carousel's viewport. Defaults to
center.
PropTypes.func
Optional callback which will be invoked before a slide change occurs. Should have method signature
function(newIndex, prevIndex, direction)
PropTypes.func
Optional callback which will be invoked after a slide change occurs. Should have method signature
function(newIndex)
PropTypes.shape({
container: PropTypes.object,
containerInner: PropTypes.object,
viewport: PropTypes.object,
track: PropTypes.object,
slide: PropTypes.object,
selectedSlide: PropTypes.object
})
If your app is using inline styles, you can use this property to specify inline styling for the individual carousel
elements. The properties correspond to the DOM elements with class names
carousel,
carousel-container-inner,
carousel-viewport,
carousel-track,
carousel-slide, and
carousel-slide-selected respectively. If both
slide
and
selectedSlide are specified, both will be applied with the latter overriding the former.
Example:
<Carousel
...
style={{
slide: {
opacity: 0.2
},
selectedSlide: {
opacity: 1
}
}}
>
...
</Carousel>
PropTypes.oneOf(['fade', 'slide'])
The type of transition to use between slides, defaults to
slide.
PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string])
Time for the transition effect between slides, defaults to
500. If a number is specified, it indicates the number of
milliseconds. Strings are parsed using ms.
PropTypes.oneOf(['ease', 'linear', 'ease-in', 'ease-out', 'ease-in-out'])
The easing function to use for the transition. Defaults to
ease-in-out.
PropTypes.bool
Controls whether or not clicking slides other than the currently selected one should navigate to the clicked slide.
Defaults to
true.
PropTypes.bool
If
true, the slideshow will automatically advance.
PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string])
Time to wait before advancing to the next slide when
autoplay is
true. Defaults to
4000. If a number is specified,
it indicates the number of milliseconds. Strings are parsed using ms.
PropTypes.bool
Controls whether mouse/touch swiping is enabled, defaults to
true.
PropTypes.bool
Controls whether autoplay will pause when the user hovers the mouse cursor over the image, defaults to
true.
PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.shape({
component: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
props: PropTypes.object,
position: PropTypes.oneOf(['top', 'bottom'])
}))
Optional array of controls to be rendered in the carousel container. Each control's component property should be a React
component constructor, and will be passed callback props
nextSlide,
prevSlide and
goToSlide for controlling
navigation, and
numSlides,
selectedIndex and
infinite for rendering the state of the carousel.
npm install && npm test