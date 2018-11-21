This library provides various composable utilities for creating complex timeline-based animation in a react-y component-driven fashion.
npm install react-imation --save
Since this is a library of composable utility functions and components that mostly
don't rely on each other, there is no fully bundled import. This keeps
react-imation
light-weight. The following imports are available:
react-imation
react-imation/animationFrame
react-imation/Interval
react-imation/timeline
react-imation/tween-value-factories
For react-native the following imports are available (support is limited to a subset of the above, atm):
react-imation/native
react-imation/timeline/native
react-imation/tween-value-factories
tween,
<Timeline /> Exploding Snowflakes
tween,
<Timeline />,
react-motion
tween,
<Timeline />,
Timeliner
tween,
<Timeline />
tween,
<Timeline />,
ease
Also check out
react-track's'
demo which combines
react-imation tweening with
DOM tracking.
If you clone this repo you can run the demos locally via:
npm install
npm run examples
tween(currentFrame, keyframes, [ease])
The first argument,
currentFrame is a number representing the current
position in the animation timeline.
The aforementioned timeline is represented by the
keyframes
argument which is an array of
[key, value] touples.
The 2 components of each touple represents a timeline
position and it's state, respectively.
Note that
tween assumes that the keyframes are sorted.
import {tween} from 'react-imation';
import {rotate} from 'react-imation/tween-value-factories';
// ...render:
<h2
style=tween(time, [
[ 0, { transform: rotate(0) } ],
[ 60, { transform: rotate(360) } ]
])
>
spin
</h2>
Note: Support for object typed
keyframes param
has been removed as of
react-imation@0.5.0
Tweening values that require special formatting is
super-easy. All you have to do is create a new
tween value factory. Check out
tween-value-factories.js
and you'll see what I mean.
tween: tweening numbers
While
tween works with more sophisticated wrapped values as demonstrated
above, it also works with regular numbers. Here are some examples:
tween(0.5, [[0, 10], [1, 20]]); //=> 15
tween(5, [[0, 10], [10, 20]]); //=> 15
tween(10, [[0, 0 ],
[20, 10],
[30, 20]]); //=> 5
tween(5, [[0,10], [5,0]]); //=> 5
You can use this approach to tween styles:
<h2 style={{ transform: `rotate(${tween(time, [[0, 0],[60, 360]])}deg)` }}>
spin
</h2>
You can tween all of your styles this way and it will work fine.
However, when you have a lot of styles this can get tedious and difficult
to read. For this reason,
tween supports using wrapped values.
Read the next section about creating wrapped values using
tween value factories (TvFs).
tween: creating wrapped values with tween value factories (TvFs)
Wrapped values represent complex values which we ultimately need to convert to strings in order to generate CSS values. We can create wrapped values easily with tween value factories.
Here are the two most complex value factories:
import {combine, ease} from 'react-imation';
Here are some simple value factories:
import {rotate, turn, px, translateX} from 'react-imation/tween-value-factories';
I call these tween value factories simple because they are extremely easy to create.
To create a simple tween value factory first import the
createTweenValueFactory
function
import {createTweenValueFactory} from 'react-imation';
and then use it like this:
const px = createTweenValueFactory(value => `${value}px`);
const translate3d = createTweenValueFactory(value => `translate3d(${value.join(',')})`, px);
now the value of
translate3d is a function which can create wrapped values.
For example,
const t = translate3d(100, 50, 80); // instantiate a wrapped value `t`
t.resolveValue(); //=> "translate3d(100px,50px,80px)"
note that calling
resolveValue on the wrapped value
t returns it's
string representation. You will never have to do this explicitly because
the
tween function does it for you.
Consider
translate3d again
const px = createTweenValueFactory(value => `${value}px`);
const translate3d = createTweenValueFactory(value => `translate3d(${value.join(',')})`, px);
Notice that we are passing the tween value factory
px as the second
argument of
createTweenValueFactory. This tells
createTweenValueFactory
to create a value factory that automatically wraps each of its arguments
which are plain numbers utilizing another
value factory (
px) before passing it into it's own value factory.
Consider the TVF
percent
const percent = createTweenValueFactory(value => `${value}%`);
We can use this with the
translate3d TvF
const t = translate3d(percent(50), percent(20), 200);
t.resolveValue(); //=> "translate3d(50%,20%,200px)"
Note that since we did not wrap the third argument in a TvF,
it was wrapped automatically by the
px TvF and that is why
calling
t.resolveValue() produced
200px for the third argument.
tween: tweening wrapped values
The real power and elegance of the
tween function becomes apparent
when you use it with TvFs (that produce wrapped values).
One of the primary goals of react-imation is to create a highly
readable and intuitive API for animation.
const t = tween(30, [ [ 0, rotate(0) ],
[60, rotate(360)] ])
t.resolveValue(); //=> "rotate(180deg)"
In react we can use this in a style tag:
<div
style={{
backgroundColor: 'red'
transform: tween(time, [ [ 0, rotate(0) ],
[60, rotate(360)] ])
}}>
tween: tweening object literals
Tweening object literals means that we are actually tweening the values within those objects and returning a new object with a similar shape. This works with both numbers and wrapped values.
<h2
style={tween(time, [
[ 0, { transform: rotate(0) }],
[60, { transform: rotate(360) }]
])}
>
spin
</h2>
The result is something like this:
<h2 style={{ transform: 'rotate(180deg)' }}>
spin
</h2>
The real advantage of using object literals is
that it allows you to tween multiple style properties
in one
tween():
<h2
style={tween(time, [
[ 0, { backgroundColor: rgba(0,200,0,.5), transform: rotate(0) } ],
[ 60, { backgroundColor: rgba(200,0,0,1), transform: rotate(360) } ]
])}
>
spin
</h2>
the result is something like:
<h2 style={{ backgroundColor: 'rgba(100,100,0,.75)',
transform: 'rotate(180deg)' }}>
spin
</h2>
warning: All keyframes in a single tween must have exactly the same properties. The only exception to this is when using easing.
tween: easing
An easing function is a function that accepts a single argument,
time and returns
time. There are many libraries out there already
that provide easing functions, or you can write your own. The one
I've been using is
functional-easing.
There are three ways to ease with
tween:
Pass the easing function as the third argument to
tween.
When tweening a plain object, add an
ease property.
The easing will apply to all properties in the keyframe.
For example:
import {Easer} from 'functional-easing';
const easeOutSine = new Easer().using('out-sine');
<h2
style={tween(time, [
[ 0, { transform: rotate(0), ease: easeOutSine }],
[60, { transform: rotate(360) } ]
])}
>
spin
</h2>
Wrap a TvF in the
ease TvF. The
ease TvF will override
any other type of easing.
<h2
style={tween(time, [
[ 0, { transform: ease(easeOutSine, rotate(0)) }],
[60, { transform: rotate(360) } ]
])}
>
spin
</h2>
Heads-up: Doing
rotate(ease(easeOutSine, 0))
instead of
ease(easeOutSine, rotate(0)) unfortunately
does not work.
Note that we did not wrap
rotate(360) with
ease(). Wrapping the
destination value is optional because the source's easing function
is always the one that
tween applies.
The
ease() TvF is automatically curried, so we can also use
it like this:
const easeOutSine = ease(new Easer().using('out-sine'));
<h2
style={tween(time, [
[ 0, { transform: easeOutSine(rotate(0)) }],
[60, { transform: rotate(360) }]
])}
>
spin
</h2>
Heads-up: Doing
rotate(easeOutSine(0)) instead of
easeOutSine(rotate(0)) unfortunately
does not work.
tween: combine TvF
combine works as you might expect.
combine(rotate(90), translateX(100))
.resolveValue(); //=> "rotate(90deg) translateX(100px)"
<Interval />
import Interval from 'react-imation/Interval';
Stateless component providing an easy way to repeatedly set an interval. It extracts away the react lifecycle challenges so that all you have to think about is what to do every tick and how to schedule the next interval.
<Interval onTick={scheduleTick => {
console.log('tick!');
scheduleTick(1000); // schedule next tick for 1 second from now
}} />;
animationFrame
import { animationFrame } from 'react-imation/animationFrame';
Stateless ticking decorator that manages destroying
requestAnimationFrame when component unmounts.
All you have to supply is the only argument,
a
callback function
which gets called every tick.
ES7 Decorator: (with class-based component)
@animationFrame(({onTick}) => onTick())
class Foo extends Component {
render() {
return <div>{this.props.foo}</div>
}
}
Functionally: (with stateless component)
animationFrame(
({onTick}) => onTick()
)(
props => <div>{props.foo}</div>
)
In both examples above we assume an
onTick prop
is being passed down and it will handle each
tick event.
<AnimationFrame />
import { AnimationFrame } from 'react-imation/animationFrame';
Stateless ticking component. Just supply a callback
function to
onTick prop.
<AnimationFrame onTick={() => console.log('tick'))}>
<Timeline />
import { Timeline, Timeliner } from 'react-imation/timeline'
Timeline as a component is super-handy. It manages the state of
time.
<Timeline
playOnMount={true}
min={0}
max={100}
loop={true}>
{({time, playing, togglePlay, setTime}) =>
<div>
The timeline is {playing ? '' : 'not '}playing! <br />
Current time is {time}. <br />
We can easily create a pause button like this:<br />
<button onClick={togglePlay}>
{playing ? 'pause' : 'play'}
</button>
<br />
... or jump around the timeline: <br />
<button onClick={event => setTime(50)}>
Jump to 50
</button>
... and tween to spin some text:
<h2
style={tween(time, [
[ 0, { transform: rotate(0) } ],
[ 100, { transform: rotate(360) } ]
])}
>
spin
</h2>
</div>
}</Timeline>
<Timeline />: overview
It accepts a single child which should be a function.
When rendered, Timeline calls the function by passing in as the first
argument an instance of the
Timeliner class.
Note: Because this is a stateful component, it will work well for simple
use-cases. If you have more complex needs, using the
timeliner prop
(described below) might get you a bit further, but consider using
the following lighter-weight stateless abstractions instead:
they compose well in a system with reactive state management. Check out react-three-ejecta-boilerplate which is an example that utilizes react-stateful-stream for state management.
<Timeline />: the
Timeliner class and
timeliner prop
The
Timeliner
class does the heavy lifting of scheduling animation
frames and storing the value of
time. When using the
<Timeline />
component you can provide or omit a
timeliner prop. By omitting the
timeliner prop you are instructing
<Timeline /> to instantiate and
manage an instance of the
Timeliner class all by itself.
In many cases,
omitting the
timeliner prop works very well. However, sometimes you
need the added flexibility of lifting the state management functionality
outside of the
<Timeline /> component. Here's what it looks like when
we provide a
timeliner prop:
const timeliner = new Timeliner();
timeliner.play();
<div>
<button
onClick={() =>
this.setState({showTimeline: !this.state.showTimeline})
}>
Toggle
</button>
{this.state.showTimeline &&
<Timeline timeliner={timeliner}>
{({time}) =>
`The current time is {time}`
}</Timeline>
</div>
Notice how we can mount/unmount the
<Timeline /> component
without losing it's state, and since the
timeliner instance has
been lifted outside of the
<Timeline /> component, when the component
is re-mounted it works the same as if it had been mounted all along.
The single most important property of the
Timeliner class is
time.
Let's take a look at the function we passed in as the child of the
<Timeline /> component from the previous example:
({time}) => `The current time is {time}`
Remember, when
<Timeline /> calls this function it will pass in
an instance of the
Timeliner class. Our function uses object destructuring
to get the value of the
time property.
You can access methods on the
Timeliner instance via destructuring
as well. All of the methods exposed by
Timeliner are automatically
bound to the
Timeliner instance so that they work in this way.
<Timeline />: the partially applied
tween function
The Timeliner class exposes a
tween method which is the same
tween function
we've discussed, with the first argument already applied. The following two expressions
are equivalent:
tween(timeliner.time, [[0,0], [60,100]]);
timeliner.tween([[0,0], [60,100]]);
The happy consequence is that with
<Timeline /> you can use destructuring
to easily access
Timeliner#tween:
<Timeline>
{({tween}) =>
<h1 style={tween([
[ 0, { color: rgb(0,0,255) } ],
[ 60, { color: rgb(255,0,0) } ]
])}>
I change color!
</h1>
}</Timeline>
Supports react-native as of
v0.2.6, however performance is not so good
because react-native works best when native props are manipulated directly.