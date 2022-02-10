openbase logo
react-imask

by Alexey Kryazhev
6.2.2

vanilla javascript input mask

Readme

imaskjs

vanilla javascript input mask

Build Status Financial Contributors on Open Collective Coverage Status npm version License: MIT lerna

Features

  • get and set raw and unmasked values easily
  • no external dependencies
  • supports overwrite mode
  • supports web components
  • supports contenteditable
  • RegExp mask
  • Function mask
  • Number mask (integer and decimal)
  • Date mask (various format support, autofix mode)
  • Dynamic/on-the-fly mask
  • Pattern mask
    • show placeholder always and only when necessary
    • unmasked value can contain fixed parts
    • optional input parts (greedy)
    • custom definitions
    • reusable blocks
    • Enum and Range masks
  • convert and format values with pipe

Plugins

Install

npm install imask and import IMask from 'imask';

or use CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/imask"></script>

Build & Test

npm run make

Compatibility

Supports all major browsers and IE11+ need to support older?

Getting help

Support Development

Paypal

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

100
Ashutosh PandeIndore, Madhya Pradesh, India33 Ratings37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I have used react-imask for masking phone number input (in US format) and it was a good experience but the cons of the same is that by default you have to use the input component to use it easily. My requirement was to use an input mask in the textfield and this was very tricky and difficult to use in textfield and there is no proper documentation for the same. I hope they provide proper docs for the same and update it for more use cases.

0
Bilonoh SerhiiKyiv, Ukraine3 Ratings0 Reviews
BEM, CSS3 / SCSS, Git, HTML5, JavaScript / Typescript, ReactJS / Redux, SSR / NextJS / NodeJS, TDD, Photoshop / Figma, Linux / Docker
December 11, 2020
Poor Documentation
TomasB1 Rating0 Reviews
October 8, 2020
Buggy

