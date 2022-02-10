imaskjs

vanilla javascript input mask

Features

get and set raw and unmasked values easily

no external dependencies

supports overwrite mode

supports web components

supports contenteditable

RegExp mask

mask Function mask

mask Number mask (integer and decimal)

mask (integer and decimal) Date mask (various format support, autofix mode)

mask (various format support, autofix mode) Dynamic/on-the-fly mask

mask Pattern mask show placeholder always and only when necessary unmasked value can contain fixed parts optional input parts (greedy) custom definitions reusable blocks Enum and Range masks

mask convert and format values with pipe

Plugins

Install

npm install imask and import IMask from 'imask';

or use CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/imask"></script>

Build & Test

npm run make

Compatibility

Supports all major browsers and IE11+ need to support older?

