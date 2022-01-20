A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.
# recommended
yarn add react-images-viewer
or
npm install react-images-viewer --save
import React from "react";
import ImgsViewer from "react-images-viewer";
export default class Demo extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<ImgsViewer
imgs={[
{ src: "http://example.com/img1.jpg" },
{ src: "http://example.com/img2.png" },
]}
currImg={this.state.currImg}
isOpen={this.state.viewerIsOpen}
onClickPrev={this.gotoPrevious}
onClickNext={this.gotoNext}
onClose={this.closeViewer}
/>
);
}
}
Live Demo: guonanci.github.io/react-images-viewer
yarn install
yarn
yarn start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
Example using srcSet:
<ImgsViewer
imgs={IMG_SET}
...
/>
const IMG_SET = [
{
src: "http://example.com/img1.svg",
caption: "A forest",
// As an array
srcSet: [
"http://example.com/img1_1024.jpg 1024w",
"http://example.com/img1_800.jpg 800w",
"http://example.com/img1_500.jpg 500w",
"http://example.com/img1_320.jpg 320w",
],
},
{
src: "http://example.com/img2.svg",
// As a string
srcSet:
"http://example.com/img2_1024.jpg 1024w, http://example.com/img2_800.jpg 800w, http://example.com/img2_500.jpg 500w, http://example.com/img2_320.jpg 320w",
},
];
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|backdropCloseable
boolean
false
|Allow users to exit the viewer by clicking the backdrop
|closeBtnTitle
str
undefined
|Customize close esc title
|enableKeyboardInput
boolean
true
|Supports keyboard input -
space, esc,
arrow left, arrow up, and
arrow right, arrow down
|currImg
number
0
|Required if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, The index of the image to display initially
|customControls
|arr
undefined
|An array of elements to display as custom controls on the top of viewer
|imgs
|arr
undefined
|Required. Array of image objects, See img opts table below
|imgCountSeparator
str
' / '
|Customize separator in the image count
|isOpen
boolean
false
|Required if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, Whether or not the viewer is displayed
|leftArrowTitle
str
undefined
|Customize of left arrow title
|onClickPrev
function
undefined
|Required if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, and fired on request of the previous image
|onClickNext
function
undefined
|Required if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, and fired on request of the next image
|onClose
function
undefined
|Required if you want to close the imgsViewer, and handle closing of the viewer
|onClickImg
function
undefined
|Handle click on current image
|onClickThumbnail
function
undefined
|Handle click on thumbnail
|preloadNextImg
boolean
true
|Whether to preload the next available image
|rightArrowTitle
str
undefined
|Customize right arrow title
|showCloseBtn
boolean
true
|Optionally display a close 'X' button in top right corner
|showImgCount
boolean
true
|Optionally display image index, e.g., "2 of 20"
|width
number
1024
|Maximum width of the carousel; defaults to 1024px
|spinnerDisabled
boolean
false
|Disable Spinner
|spinner
function
DefaultSpinner
|Spinner component class
|spinnerColor
str
'#fff'
|Color of spinner
|spinnerSize
number
50
|Size of spinner
|preventAutoScroll
boolean
true
|Determines whether auto-scrolling is prevented
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|src
str
undefined
|Required
|srcSet
|`string[]
|string`
undefined
|Optional
|caption
str
undefined
|Optional
|alt
str
undefined
|Optional