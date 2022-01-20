openbase logo
riv

react-images-viewer

by yiminanci
1.6.7 (see all)

A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Image Viewer, React Lightbox

Top Feedback

2Abandoned
1Easy to Use

Readme

react-images-viewer

Build Status

jest

A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.

中文文档

Quick start

# recommended
yarn add react-images-viewer

or

npm install react-images-viewer --save

import React from "react";
import ImgsViewer from "react-images-viewer";

export default class Demo extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <ImgsViewer
        imgs={[
          { src: "http://example.com/img1.jpg" },
          { src: "http://example.com/img2.png" },
        ]}
        currImg={this.state.currImg}
        isOpen={this.state.viewerIsOpen}
        onClickPrev={this.gotoPrevious}
        onClickNext={this.gotoNext}
        onClose={this.closeViewer}
      />
    );
  }
}

Demo & Example

Live Demo: guonanci.github.io/react-images-viewer

yarn install
yarn
yarn start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Using srcSet

Example using srcSet:

<ImgsViewer
  imgs={IMG_SET}
  ...
/>

const IMG_SET = [
  {
    src: "http://example.com/img1.svg",
    caption: "A forest",
    // As an array
    srcSet: [
      "http://example.com/img1_1024.jpg 1024w",
      "http://example.com/img1_800.jpg 800w",
      "http://example.com/img1_500.jpg 500w",
      "http://example.com/img1_320.jpg 320w",
    ],
  },
  {
    src: "http://example.com/img2.svg",
    // As a string
    srcSet:
      "http://example.com/img2_1024.jpg 1024w, http://example.com/img2_800.jpg 800w, http://example.com/img2_500.jpg 500w, http://example.com/img2_320.jpg 320w",
  },
];

Options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
backdropCloseablebooleanfalseAllow users to exit the viewer by clicking the backdrop
closeBtnTitlestrundefinedCustomize close esc title
enableKeyboardInputbooleantrueSupports keyboard input - space, esc, arrow left, arrow up, and arrow right, arrow down
currImgnumber0Required if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, The index of the image to display initially
customControlsarrundefinedAn array of elements to display as custom controls on the top of viewer
imgsarrundefinedRequired. Array of image objects, See img opts table below
imgCountSeparatorstr' / 'Customize separator in the image count
isOpenbooleanfalseRequired if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, Whether or not the viewer is displayed
leftArrowTitlestrundefinedCustomize of left arrow title
onClickPrevfunctionundefinedRequired if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, and fired on request of the previous image
onClickNextfunctionundefinedRequired if you want to navigate the imgsViewer, and fired on request of the next image
onClosefunctionundefinedRequired if you want to close the imgsViewer, and handle closing of the viewer
onClickImgfunctionundefinedHandle click on current image
onClickThumbnailfunctionundefinedHandle click on thumbnail
preloadNextImgbooleantrueWhether to preload the next available image
rightArrowTitlestrundefinedCustomize right arrow title
showCloseBtnbooleantrueOptionally display a close 'X' button in top right corner
showImgCountbooleantrueOptionally display image index, e.g., "2 of 20"
widthnumber1024Maximum width of the carousel; defaults to 1024px
spinnerDisabledbooleanfalseDisable Spinner
spinnerfunctionDefaultSpinnerSpinner component class
spinnerColorstr'#fff'Color of spinner
spinnerSizenumber50Size of spinner
preventAutoScrollbooleantrueDetermines whether auto-scrolling is prevented

Images Object

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
srcstrundefinedRequired
srcSet`string[]string`undefinedOptional
captionstrundefinedOptional
altstrundefinedOptional

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned2
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AlandouglasMendes4 Ratings0 Reviews
full-stack student, #nodeJS, #ReactJS, #html, #css, #mongoDB, #vanilla
8 months ago
Abandoned
ks-holding1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Abandoned

