The simple images uploader applied Render Props pattern. (You can read more about this pattern here).

This approach allows you to fully control UI component and behaviours.

Installation

npm

npm install --save react-images-uploading

yarn

yarn add react-images-uploading

Usage

Basic

import React from 'react'; import ImageUploading from 'react-images-uploading'; export function App() { const [images, setImages] = React.useState([]); const maxNumber = 69; const onChange = (imageList, addUpdateIndex) => { // data for submit console.log(imageList, addUpdateIndex); setImages(imageList); }; return ( <div className="App"> <ImageUploading multiple value={images} onChange={onChange} maxNumber={maxNumber} dataURLKey="data_url" > {({ imageList, onImageUpload, onImageRemoveAll, onImageUpdate, onImageRemove, isDragging, dragProps, }) => ( // write your building UI <div className="upload__image-wrapper"> <button style={isDragging ? { color: 'red' } : undefined} onClick={onImageUpload} {...dragProps} > Click or Drop here </button> <button onClick={onImageRemoveAll}>Remove all images</button> {imageList.map((image, index) => ( <div key={index} className="image-item"> <img src={image['data_url']} alt="" width="100" /> <div className="image-item__btn-wrapper"> <button onClick={() => onImageUpdate(index)}>Update</button> <button onClick={() => onImageRemove(index)}>Remove</button> </div> </div> ))} </div> )} </ImageUploading> </div> ); }

Validation

... { ( { imageList, onImageUpload, onImageRemoveAll, errors } ) => ( errors && <div> {errors.maxNumber && <span> Number of selected images exceed maxNumber< /span>} {errors.acceptType && <span>Your selected file type is not allow</ span>} {errors.maxFileSize && <span>Selected file size exceed maxFileSize< /span>} {errors.resolution && <span>Selected file is not match your desired resolution</ span>} < /div> )} ...

Drag and Drop

... {({ imageList, dragProps, isDragging }) => ( <div {...dragProps}> {isDragging ? "Drop here please" : "Upload space"} {imageList.map((image, index) => ( <img key={index} src={image.data_url} /> ))} </div> )} ...

Props

parameter type options default description value array [] List of images onChange function (imageList, addUpdateIndex) => void Called when add, update or delete action is called dataURLKey string dataURL Customized field name that base64 of selected image is assigned to multiple boolean false Set true for multiple chooses maxNumber number 1000 Number of images user can select if mode = multiple onError function (errors, files) => void Called when it has errors acceptType array ['jpg', 'gif', 'png'] [] The file extension(s) to upload maxFileSize number Max image size (Byte) and it is used in validation resolutionType string 'absolute' | 'less' | 'more' | 'ratio' Using for image validation with provided width & height resolutionWidth number > 0 resolutionHeight number > 0 inputProps React.HTMLProps\<HTMLInputElement>

Note

resolutionType

value description absolute image's width === resolutionWidth && image's height === resolutionHeight ratio (resolutionWidth / resolutionHeight) === (image width / image height) less image's width < resolutionWidth && image's height < resolutionHeight more image's width > resolutionWidth && image's height > resolutionHeight

Exported options

parameter type description imageList array List of images to render. onImageUpload function Called when an element is clicks and triggers to open a file dialog onImageRemoveAll function Called when removing all images onImageUpdate (updateIndex: number) => void Called when updating an image at updateIndex . onImageRemove (deleteIndex: number | number[]) => void Called when removing one or list image. errors object Exported object of validation dragProps object Native element props for drag and drop feature isDragging boolean "true" if an image is being dragged

