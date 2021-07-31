The simple images uploader applied
Render Props pattern. (You can read more about this pattern here).
This approach allows you to fully control UI component and behaviours.
npm
npm install --save react-images-uploading
yarn
yarn add react-images-uploading
Basic
import React from 'react';
import ImageUploading from 'react-images-uploading';
export function App() {
const [images, setImages] = React.useState([]);
const maxNumber = 69;
const onChange = (imageList, addUpdateIndex) => {
// data for submit
console.log(imageList, addUpdateIndex);
setImages(imageList);
};
return (
<div className="App">
<ImageUploading
multiple
value={images}
onChange={onChange}
maxNumber={maxNumber}
dataURLKey="data_url"
>
{({
imageList,
onImageUpload,
onImageRemoveAll,
onImageUpdate,
onImageRemove,
isDragging,
dragProps,
}) => (
// write your building UI
<div className="upload__image-wrapper">
<button
style={isDragging ? { color: 'red' } : undefined}
onClick={onImageUpload}
{...dragProps}
>
Click or Drop here
</button>
<button onClick={onImageRemoveAll}>Remove all images</button>
{imageList.map((image, index) => (
<div key={index} className="image-item">
<img src={image['data_url']} alt="" width="100" />
<div className="image-item__btn-wrapper">
<button onClick={() => onImageUpdate(index)}>Update</button>
<button onClick={() => onImageRemove(index)}>Remove</button>
</div>
</div>
))}
</div>
)}
</ImageUploading>
</div>
);
}
Validation
...
{({ imageList, onImageUpload, onImageRemoveAll, errors }) => (
errors && <div>
{errors.maxNumber && <span>Number of selected images exceed maxNumber</span>}
{errors.acceptType && <span>Your selected file type is not allow</span>}
{errors.maxFileSize && <span>Selected file size exceed maxFileSize</span>}
{errors.resolution && <span>Selected file is not match your desired resolution</span>}
</div>
)}
...
Drag and Drop
...
{({ imageList, dragProps, isDragging }) => (
<div {...dragProps}>
{isDragging ? "Drop here please" : "Upload space"}
{imageList.map((image, index) => (
<img key={index} src={image.data_url} />
))}
</div>
)}
...
|parameter
|type
|options
|default
|description
|value
|array
|[]
|List of images
|onChange
|function
|(imageList, addUpdateIndex) => void
|Called when add, update or delete action is called
|dataURLKey
|string
|dataURL
|Customized field name that base64 of selected image is assigned to
|multiple
|boolean
|false
|Set
true for multiple chooses
|maxNumber
|number
|1000
|Number of images user can select if mode =
multiple
|onError
|function
|(errors, files) => void
|Called when it has errors
|acceptType
|array
|['jpg', 'gif', 'png']
|[]
|The file extension(s) to upload
|maxFileSize
|number
|Max image size (Byte) and it is used in validation
|resolutionType
|string
|'absolute' | 'less' | 'more' | 'ratio'
|Using for image validation with provided width & height
|resolutionWidth
|number
|> 0
|resolutionHeight
|number
|> 0
|inputProps
|React.HTMLProps\<HTMLInputElement>
resolutionType
|value
|description
|absolute
|image's width === resolutionWidth && image's height === resolutionHeight
|ratio
|(resolutionWidth / resolutionHeight) === (image width / image height)
|less
|image's width < resolutionWidth && image's height < resolutionHeight
|more
|image's width > resolutionWidth && image's height > resolutionHeight
|parameter
|type
|description
|imageList
|array
|List of images to render.
|onImageUpload
|function
|Called when an element is clicks and triggers to open a file dialog
|onImageRemoveAll
|function
|Called when removing all images
|onImageUpdate
|(updateIndex: number) => void
|Called when updating an image at
updateIndex.
|onImageRemove
|(deleteIndex: number | number[]) => void
|Called when removing one or list image.
|errors
|object
|Exported object of validation
|dragProps
|object
|Native element props for drag and drop feature
|isDragging
|boolean
|"true" if an image is being dragged
