React.js component for uploading images to the server

you need to install cors-prefetch-middleware and images-upload-middleware from npm.

url: string - server url;

classNamespace: string - namespace for all classNames ( default: 'iu-' );

inputId: string - id and name for hidden input type file. Used for htmlFor in label ( default: 'filesInput' );

label: string - label text;

images: Array - an array of references to the already uploaded images;

disabled: boolean ;

onLoadStart: function() - callback, which is called when the download starts;

onLoadEnd: function(error: { message: string, ... }, response?: JSON) Error messages: invalid response type - additional params: response, fileName (imagesUploader);

- additional params: response, fileName (imagesUploader); server error - additional params: status (response status), fileName (imagesUploader);

- additional params: status (response status), fileName (imagesUploader); exceeded the number - if there is max property and files count > max;

- if there is property and files count > max; file type error - additional params: type (file type), fileName (imagesUploader);

deleteImage: function(key: number) - callback which is called when the image has been deleted from the list;

clickImage: function(key: number) - callback which is called when the image preview is clicked;

optimisticPreviews: boolean - enables optimistic previews default: false ;

multiple: boolean - allows to upload a bunch of images ! default: true !;

image: string - this property works only when multiple: false! already loaded picture;

notification: string - this property works only with multiple: false! notification text;

max: number - the maximum number of pictures for a single upload;

color: string - color for text and svg default: '#142434' ;

disabledColor: string - color for text and svg in disabled mode default: '#bec3c7' ;

borderColor: string - border color default: '#a9bac8' ;

disabledBorderColor: string - border color in disabled mode default: '#bec3c7' ;

notificationBgColor: string - background color for notification default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)' ;

notificationColor: string - text and svg color for notification default: '#fafafa' ;

deleteElement: string|element - element for removing images;