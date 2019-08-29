React.js component for uploading images to the server
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ImagesUploader from 'react-images-uploader';
import 'react-images-uploader/styles.css';
import 'react-images-uploader/font.css';
export default class MyUploader extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ImagesUploader
url="http://localhost:9090/multiple"
optimisticPreviews
onLoadEnd={(err) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
}}
label="Upload multiple images"
/>
);
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ImagesUploader from 'react-images-uploader';
import 'react-images-uploader/styles.css';
import 'react-images-uploader/font.css';
export default class MyUploader extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ImagesUploader
url="http://localhost:9090/notmultiple"
optimisticPreviews
multiple={false}
onLoadEnd={(err) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
}}
label="Upload a picture"
/>
);
}
}
you need to install cors-prefetch-middleware and images-upload-middleware from npm.
import express from 'express';
import corsPrefetch from 'cors-prefetch-middleware';
import imagesUpload from 'images-upload-middleware';
const app = express();
app.use('/static', express.static('./server/static'));
app.use(corsPrefetch);
app.post('/multiple', imagesUpload(
'./server/static/multipleFiles',
'http://localhost:9090/static/multipleFiles',
true
));
app.post('/notmultiple', imagesUpload(
'./server/static/files',
'http://localhost:9090/static/files'
));
app.listen(9090, () => {
console.log('Listen: 9090');
});
url: string - server url;
classNamespace: string - namespace for all classNames (
default: 'iu-');
inputId: string - id and name for hidden input type file. Used for htmlFor in label (
default: 'filesInput');
label: string - label text;
images: Array - an array of references to the already uploaded images;
disabled: boolean;
onLoadStart: function() - callback, which is called when the download starts;
onLoadEnd: function(error: { message: string, ... }, response?: JSON)
Error messages:
invalid response type - additional params: response, fileName (imagesUploader);
server error - additional params: status (response status), fileName (imagesUploader);
exceeded the number - if there is
max property and files count > max;
file type error - additional params: type (file type), fileName (imagesUploader);
deleteImage: function(key: number) - callback which is called when the image has been deleted from the list;
clickImage: function(key: number) - callback which is called when the image preview is clicked;
optimisticPreviews: boolean - enables optimistic previews
default: false;
multiple: boolean - allows to upload a bunch of images !
default: true!;
image: string - this property works only when multiple: false! already loaded picture;
notification: string - this property works only with multiple: false! notification text;
max: number - the maximum number of pictures for a single upload;
color: string - color for text and svg
default: '#142434';
disabledColor: string - color for text and svg in disabled mode
default: '#bec3c7';
borderColor: string - border color
default: '#a9bac8';
disabledBorderColor: string - border color in disabled mode
default: '#bec3c7';
notificationBgColor: string - background color for notification
default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)';
notificationColor: string - text and svg color for notification
default: '#fafafa';
deleteElement: string|element - element for removing images;
plusElement: string|element - element for adding images;
classNames: {
container: string,
label: string,
deletePreview: string,
loadContainer: string,
dropzone: string,
pseudobutton: string,
pseudobuttonContent: string,
imgPreview: string,
fileInput: string,
emptyPreview: string,
filesInputContainer: string,
notification: string,
}
styles: {
container: Object,
label: Object,
deletePreview: Object,
loadContainer: Object,
dropzone: Object,
pseudobutton: Object,
pseudobuttonContent: Object,
imgPreview: Object,
fileInput: Object,
emptyPreview: Object,
filesInputContainer: Object,
notification: Object,
}