Images uploader UI component

Simple component for upload and validate (client side) images with preview built with React.js. This package use 'react-flip-move' for animate the file preview images.

Installation

npm install --save react-images-upload

Usage

Using Classes

import React from "react" ; import ImageUploader from "react-images-upload" ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { pictures : [] }; this .onDrop = this .onDrop.bind( this ); } onDrop(pictureFiles, pictureDataURLs) { this .setState({ pictures : this .state.pictures.concat(pictureFiles) }); } render() { return ( < ImageUploader withIcon = {true} buttonText = "Choose images" onChange = {this.onDrop} imgExtension = {[ " .jpg ", " .gif ", " .png ", " .gif "]} maxFileSize = {5242880} /> ); } }

Using Hooks

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import ImageUploader from "react-images-upload" ; const App = props => { const [pictures, setPictures] = useState([]); const onDrop = picture => { setPictures([...pictures, picture]); }; return ( < ImageUploader { ...props } withIcon = {true} onChange = {onDrop} imgExtension = {[ " .jpg ", " .gif ", " .png ", " .gif "]} maxFileSize = {5242880} /> ); }; export default App;

Available Options

parameter type default description className String - Class name for the input. onChange Function - On change handler for the input. buttonClassName String - Class name for upload button. buttonStyles Object - Inline styles for upload button. withPreview Boolean false Show preview of selected images. defaultImages Array ['imgUrl1', 'imgUrl2'] Pre-populate with default images. accept String "accept=image/*" Accept attribute for file input. name String - Input name. withIcon Boolean true If true, show upload icon on top buttonText String 'Choose images' The text that display in the button. buttonType String 'submit' The value of the button's "type" attribute. withLabel Boolean true Show instruction label label String 'Max file size: 5mb, accepted: jpg, gif, png Label text labelStyles Object - Inline styles for the label. labelClass string - Class name for the label imgExtension Array ['.jpg', '.gif', '.png', '.gif'] Supported image extension (will use in the image validation). maxFileSize Number 5242880 Max image size. fileSizeError String " file size is too big" Label for file size error message. fileTypeError String " is not supported file extension" Label for file extension error message. errorClass String - Class for error messages errorStyle Object - Inline styles for errors singleImage Boolean false Upload one single image

Development

Clone the repo and run npm ci . Start development server with npm start .

License

MIT