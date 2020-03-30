openbase logo
riu

react-images-upload

by Jake Hartnell
1.2.8 (see all)

React input file component with images preview

Documentation
Downloads/wk

12.2K

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React File Uploader

Average Rating

2.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

Images uploader UI component

Simple component for upload and validate (client side) images with preview built with React.js. This package use 'react-flip-move' for animate the file preview images.

Installation

npm install --save react-images-upload

Usage

Using Classes

import React from "react";
import ImageUploader from "react-images-upload";

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { pictures: [] };
    this.onDrop = this.onDrop.bind(this);
  }

  onDrop(pictureFiles, pictureDataURLs) {
    this.setState({
      pictures: this.state.pictures.concat(pictureFiles)
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ImageUploader
        withIcon={true}
        buttonText="Choose images"
        onChange={this.onDrop}
        imgExtension={[".jpg", ".gif", ".png", ".gif"]}
        maxFileSize={5242880}
      />
    );
  }
}

Using Hooks

import React, { useState } from "react";
import ImageUploader from "react-images-upload";

const App = props => {
  const [pictures, setPictures] = useState([]);

  const onDrop = picture => {
    setPictures([...pictures, picture]);
  };
  return (
    <ImageUploader
      {...props}
      withIcon={true}
      onChange={onDrop}
      imgExtension={[".jpg", ".gif", ".png", ".gif"]}
      maxFileSize={5242880}
    />
  );
};

export default App;

Available Options

parametertypedefaultdescription
classNameString-Class name for the input.
onChangeFunction-On change handler for the input.
buttonClassNameString-Class name for upload button.
buttonStylesObject-Inline styles for upload button.
withPreviewBooleanfalseShow preview of selected images.
defaultImagesArray['imgUrl1', 'imgUrl2']Pre-populate with default images.
acceptString"accept=image/*"Accept attribute for file input.
nameString-Input name.
withIconBooleantrueIf true, show upload icon on top
buttonTextString'Choose images'The text that display in the button.
buttonTypeString'submit'The value of the button's "type" attribute.
withLabelBooleantrueShow instruction label
labelString'Max file size: 5mb, accepted: jpg, gif, pngLabel text
labelStylesObject-Inline styles for the label.
labelClassstring-Class name for the label
imgExtensionArray['.jpg', '.gif', '.png', '.gif']Supported image extension (will use in the image validation).
maxFileSizeNumber5242880Max image size.
fileSizeErrorString" file size is too big"Label for file size error message.
fileTypeErrorString" is not supported file extension"Label for file extension error message.
errorClassString-Class for error messages
errorStyleObject-Inline styles for errors
singleImageBooleanfalseUpload one single image

Development

Clone the repo and run npm ci. Start development server with npm start.

License

MIT

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Raymond Rome1 Rating0 Reviews
I like coding as my life. Smart coding, creative idea.
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Nicolas Brodeur-Champagne4 Ratings0 Reviews
September 23, 2020

