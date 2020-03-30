Simple component for upload and validate (client side) images with preview built with React.js. This package use 'react-flip-move' for animate the file preview images.
npm install --save react-images-upload
import React from "react";
import ImageUploader from "react-images-upload";
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { pictures: [] };
this.onDrop = this.onDrop.bind(this);
}
onDrop(pictureFiles, pictureDataURLs) {
this.setState({
pictures: this.state.pictures.concat(pictureFiles)
});
}
render() {
return (
<ImageUploader
withIcon={true}
buttonText="Choose images"
onChange={this.onDrop}
imgExtension={[".jpg", ".gif", ".png", ".gif"]}
maxFileSize={5242880}
/>
);
}
}
import React, { useState } from "react";
import ImageUploader from "react-images-upload";
const App = props => {
const [pictures, setPictures] = useState([]);
const onDrop = picture => {
setPictures([...pictures, picture]);
};
return (
<ImageUploader
{...props}
withIcon={true}
onChange={onDrop}
imgExtension={[".jpg", ".gif", ".png", ".gif"]}
maxFileSize={5242880}
/>
);
};
export default App;
|parameter
|type
|default
|description
|className
|String
|-
|Class name for the input.
|onChange
|Function
|-
|On change handler for the input.
|buttonClassName
|String
|-
|Class name for upload button.
|buttonStyles
|Object
|-
|Inline styles for upload button.
|withPreview
|Boolean
|false
|Show preview of selected images.
|defaultImages
|Array
|['imgUrl1', 'imgUrl2']
|Pre-populate with default images.
|accept
|String
|"accept=image/*"
|Accept attribute for file input.
|name
|String
|-
|Input name.
|withIcon
|Boolean
|true
|If true, show upload icon on top
|buttonText
|String
|'Choose images'
|The text that display in the button.
|buttonType
|String
|'submit'
|The value of the button's "type" attribute.
|withLabel
|Boolean
|true
|Show instruction label
|label
|String
|'Max file size: 5mb, accepted: jpg, gif, png
|Label text
|labelStyles
|Object
|-
|Inline styles for the label.
|labelClass
|string
|-
|Class name for the label
|imgExtension
|Array
|['.jpg', '.gif', '.png', '.gif']
|Supported image extension (will use in the image validation).
|maxFileSize
|Number
|5242880
|Max image size.
|fileSizeError
|String
|" file size is too big"
|Label for file size error message.
|fileTypeError
|String
|" is not supported file extension"
|Label for file extension error message.
|errorClass
|String
|-
|Class for error messages
|errorStyle
|Object
|-
|Inline styles for errors
|singleImage
|Boolean
|false
|Upload one single image
Clone the repo and run
npm ci. Start development server with
npm start.
MIT