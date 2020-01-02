react-image-zoom
Overview
React component for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover.
Demo
Install
npm install react-image-zoom --save
Usage
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactImageZoom from 'react-image-zoom';
const props = {width: 400, height: 250, zoomWidth: 500, img: "1.jpg"};
ReactDOM.render(<ReactImageZoom {...props} />, document.getElementById('react-app'));
propTypes
- width (number) - width of the source image (required)
- height (number) - height of the source image. If not provided, browser calculated
height is used (optional).
- zoomWidth (number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height(optional if scale param is provided)
- img (string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag(optional)
- scale (number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided)
- offset (object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional)
- zoomStyle (string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')(optional)
- zoomLensStyle (string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.4;background-color: gray;')
- zoomPosition (string) - position of zoomed image. It can be:
top,
left,
bottom,
original or the default
right.
