riz

react-image-zoom

by Andrii Malaman
1.3.1 (see all)

React component for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-image-zoom

Overview

React component for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover.

Demo

Demo

Install

npm install react-image-zoom --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactImageZoom from 'react-image-zoom';

const props = {width: 400, height: 250, zoomWidth: 500, img: "1.jpg"};
ReactDOM.render(<ReactImageZoom {...props} />, document.getElementById('react-app'));

propTypes

  • width (number) - width of the source image (required)
  • height (number) - height of the source image. If not provided, browser calculated height is used (optional).
  • zoomWidth (number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height(optional if scale param is provided)
  • img (string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag(optional)
  • scale (number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided)
  • offset (object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional)
  • zoomStyle (string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')(optional)
  • zoomLensStyle (string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.4;background-color: gray;')
  • zoomPosition (string) - position of zoomed image. It can be: top, left, bottom, original or the default right.

RouteMap

  • add sourceImg, zoomedImg properties to make it possible to use different images for source and zoomed images

