React component for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover.

Demo

Install

npm install react-image-zoom --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactImageZoom from 'react-image-zoom' ; const props = { width : 400 , height : 250 , zoomWidth : 500 , img : "1.jpg" }; ReactDOM.render( < ReactImageZoom { ...props } /> , document.getElementById('react-app'));

propTypes

width (number) - width of the source image (required)

(number) - width of the source image (required) height (number) - height of the source image. If not provided, browser calculated height is used (optional).

(number) - height of the source image. If not provided, browser calculated height is used (optional). zoomWidth (number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height(optional if scale param is provided)

(number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height(optional if scale param is provided) img (string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag(optional)

(string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag(optional) scale (number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided)

(number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided) offset (object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional)

(object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional) zoomStyle (string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')(optional)

(string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')(optional) zoomLensStyle (string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.4;background-color: gray;')

(string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.4;background-color: gray;') zoomPosition (string) - position of zoomed image. It can be: top , left , bottom , original or the default right .

