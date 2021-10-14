openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
riw

react-image-webp

by Aleksei Ulianov
0.8.0 (see all)

React component for check browser support format .webp and insert if supported this image

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React image webp

npm

HTML Picture instead of this library

I highly recommend using HTML for trying load WebP images. And using this library for very specific cases. Example for native HTML :

<picture>
  <source srcset="logo.webp" type="image/webp">
  <img src="logo.png" alt="logo">
</picture>

Links:

Description

React component for check browser support format WebP and insert if supported WebP image. More about WebP https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/

As of October 2021, global WebP Support from browsers is 95.31% – caniuse.com

Features

  • Small component for React.js (3.55 KB)
  • Small function (167 B)

Installation

NPM

npm install react-image-webp --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add react-image-webp

Guide

Import component in file

import Image from 'react-image-webp';

or you can import just small function (167 B)

import {isWebpSupported} from 'react-image-webp/dist/utils';

And start use:

<Image
  src={require('./path/to/image')}
  webp={require('./path/to/webp')}
 />

or

isWebpSupported()
 ? <img src="./path/to/img.webp" />
 : <img src="./path/to/img.png" />

Props

property type description
src string Path to fallback image if WebP doesn't browser support
webp string Path to WebP image
alt string Alternate text
title string Title text
style object Style for image
className string Class name for image

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial