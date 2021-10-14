I highly recommend using HTML for trying load WebP images. And using this library for very specific cases. Example for native HTML :
<picture>
<source srcset="logo.webp" type="image/webp">
<img src="logo.png" alt="logo">
</picture>
Links:
React component for check browser support format WebP and insert if supported WebP image. More about WebP https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/
As of October 2021, global WebP Support from browsers is 95.31% – caniuse.com
NPM
npm install react-image-webp --save-dev
Yarn
yarn add react-image-webp
Import component in file
import Image from 'react-image-webp';
or you can import just small function (167 B)
import {isWebpSupported} from 'react-image-webp/dist/utils';
And start use:
<Image
src={require('./path/to/image')}
webp={require('./path/to/webp')}
/>
or
isWebpSupported()
? <img src="./path/to/img.webp" />
: <img src="./path/to/img.png" />
|property
|type
|description
|src
|string
|Path to fallback image if WebP doesn't browser support
|webp
|string
|Path to WebP image
|alt
|string
|Alternate text
|title
|string
|Title text
|style
|object
|Style for image
|className
|string
|Class name for image