HTML Picture instead of this library

I highly recommend using HTML for trying load WebP images. And using this library for very specific cases. Example for native HTML :

<picture> < source srcset = "logo.webp" type = "image/webp" > < img src = "logo.png" alt = "logo" > </ picture >

Description

React component for check browser support format WebP and insert if supported WebP image. More about WebP https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/

As of October 2021, global WebP Support from browsers is 95.31% – caniuse.com

Features

Small component for React.js (3.55 KB)

Small function (167 B)

Installation

NPM

npm install react-image-webp --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add react-image-webp

Guide

Import component in file

import Image from 'react-image-webp' ;

or you can import just small function (167 B)

import {isWebpSupported} from 'react-image-webp/dist/utils' ;

And start use:

<Image src={ require ( './path/to/image' )} webp={ require ( './path/to/webp' )} />

or

isWebpSupported() ? <img src="./path/to/img.webp" /> : <img src="./path/to/img.png" />

Props