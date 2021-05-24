npm install react-image-video-lightbox
<ReactImageVideoLightbox
data={[
{
url: "https://placekitten.com/450/300",
type: "photo",
altTag: "some image",
},
{
url: "https://www.youtube.com/embed/ScMzIvxBSi4",
type: "video",
title: "some video",
},
{
url: "https://placekitten.com/550/500",
type: "photo",
altTag: "some other image",
},
{
url: "https://www.youtube.com/embed/ScMzIvxBSi4",
type: "video",
title: "some other video",
},
]}
startIndex={0}
showResourceCount={true}
onCloseCallback={this.callbackFunction}
onNavigationCallback={(currentIndex) =>
console.log(`Current index: ${currentIndex}`)
}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Description
|data
|Array of resources
|An array of resource objects (see resource object below)
|startIndex
|number
|Index of image/video where the lightbox should open
|showResourceCount
|boolean
|Show resource count in the upper left corner
|onCloseCallback
|Function => void
|Callback function called when the lightbox is closed
|onNavigationCallback
|Function(currentIndex) => void
|Callback function called on navigation between resources
|Property
|Type
|Description
|url
|string
|Url of the image/video
|type
|string
|Two types are supported - 'photo' & 'video' (only YouTube videos are supported)
|altTag
|string
|Alt tag for image
|title
|string
|Title for iframe when rendering YouTube video
Create an issue on Github: https://github.com/Ngineer101/react-image-video-lightbox/issues
On mobile there is no swipe ability