React Image Timeline

An image-centric timeline component for React.js. View chronological events in a pleasant way.

Responsive layout

Graceful handling of non-uniform content

Customizable (use your own CSS and components)

Memoized, pure, & typed (Typescript definitions included)

Only 32kb

Zero extra dependencies

How to Use

npm install react-image-timeline --save

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Timeline from 'react-image-timeline' ; require ( 'react-image-timeline/dist/timeline.css' ); const events = [ { date : new Date ( 2013 , 9 , 27 ), text : "Sed leo elit, pellentesque sit amet congue quis, ornare nec lorem." , title : "Cairo, Egypt" , buttonText : 'Click Me' , imageUrl : "http://github.com/aaron9000/react-image-timeline/blob/master/src/assets/cairo.jpg?raw=true" , onClick : console .log, } ]; ReactDOM.render( < Timeline events = {events} /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Customization

Custom Styles

To customize the timeline, add your own CSS to override the default styles.

Event Metadata

To pass extra data into custom components, use extras on TimelineEvent .

Custom Dot Pattern

The dots are defined in CSS using a base64-encoded image. Encode a new image and override the corresponding CSS class.

Custom Components

For more advanced customization, you can pass in custom components to replace the defaults. Custom components will be passed a TimelineEvent model in props.

const CustomHeader = ( props ) => { const {title, extras} = props.event; const {customField} = extras; return < div className = "custom-header" > < h1 > {title} </ h1 > < p > {customField} </ p > </ div > ; }; ReactDOM.render( < Timeline events = {events} customComponents = {{header: CustomHeader }}/> , document.getElementById('root'));

Run Example Project (you will need create-react-app to run)

*install create -react-app* *clone repository* yarn yarn yarn start

Run Tests

* clone repository* yarn test

TypeScript & Models

Typescript definitions are included in the library.

Importing TypeScript Definitions

import { TimelineProps, TimelineEventProps, TimelineEvent, TimelineCustomComponents } from 'react-image-timeline' ;

TimelineProps

export interface TimelineProps { customComponents?: TimelineCustomComponents | null ; events: Array <TimelineEvent>; reverseOrder?: boolean; denseLayout?: boolean; }

Key Type Required? events Array Yes customComponents TimelineCustomComponents reverseOrder boolean denseLayout boolean

TimelineCustomComponents

export interface TimelineCustomComponents { topLabel?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null ; bottomLabel?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null ; header?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null ; imageBody?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null ; textBody?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null ; footer?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null ; }

Key Type Required? topLabel component bottomLabel component header component imageBody component textBody component footer component

TimelineEventProps

export interface TimelineEventProps { event : TimelineEvent; }

Key Type Required? event TimelineEvent Yes

TimelineEvent

export interface TimelineEvent { date : Date ; title: string; imageUrl: string; text: string; onClick?: TimelineEventClickHandler | null ; buttonText?: string | null ; extras?: object | null ; }