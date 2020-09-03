An image-centric timeline component for React.js. View chronological events in a pleasant way.
npm install react-image-timeline --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Timeline from 'react-image-timeline';
require('react-image-timeline/dist/timeline.css'); // .scss also available
const events = [
{
date: new Date(2013, 9, 27),
text: "Sed leo elit, pellentesque sit amet congue quis, ornare nec lorem.",
title: "Cairo, Egypt",
buttonText: 'Click Me',
imageUrl: "http://github.com/aaron9000/react-image-timeline/blob/master/src/assets/cairo.jpg?raw=true",
onClick: console.log,
}
];
ReactDOM.render(<Timeline events={events} />, document.getElementById('root'));
To customize the timeline, add your own CSS to override the default styles.
To pass extra data into custom components, use
extras on
TimelineEvent.
The dots are defined in CSS using a base64-encoded image. Encode a new image and override the corresponding CSS class.
For more advanced customization, you can pass in custom components to replace the defaults. Custom components will be passed a
TimelineEvent model in props.
const CustomHeader = (props) => {
const {title, extras} = props.event;
const {customField} = extras;
return <div className="custom-header">
<h1>{title}</h1>
<p>{customField}</p>
</div>;
};
ReactDOM.render(<Timeline events={events} customComponents={{header: CustomHeader}}/>, document.getElementById('root'));
create-react-app to run)
*install create-react-app*
*clone repository*
yarn
yarn --debug
yarn start
*clone repository*
yarn test
Typescript definitions are included in the library.
import {
TimelineProps,
TimelineEventProps,
TimelineEvent,
TimelineCustomComponents
} from 'react-image-timeline';
export interface TimelineProps {
customComponents?: TimelineCustomComponents | null;
events: Array<TimelineEvent>;
reverseOrder?: boolean;
denseLayout?: boolean;
}
|Key
|Type
|Required?
|events
|Array
|Yes
|customComponents
|TimelineCustomComponents
|reverseOrder
|boolean
|denseLayout
|boolean
export interface TimelineCustomComponents {
topLabel?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null;
bottomLabel?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null;
header?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null;
imageBody?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null;
textBody?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null;
footer?: React.PureComponent<TimelineEventProps> | React.ReactNode | null;
}
|Key
|Type
|Required?
|topLabel
|component
|bottomLabel
|component
|header
|component
|imageBody
|component
|textBody
|component
|footer
|component
export interface TimelineEventProps {
event: TimelineEvent;
}
|Key
|Type
|Required?
|event
|TimelineEvent
|Yes
export interface TimelineEvent {
date: Date;
title: string;
imageUrl: string;
text: string;
onClick?: TimelineEventClickHandler | null;
buttonText?: string | null;
extras?: object | null;
}
|Key
|Type
|Required?
|date
|date
|Yes
|title
|string
|Yes
|imageUrl
|string
|Yes
|text
|string
|Yes
|onClick
|function
|buttonText
|string
|extras
|object