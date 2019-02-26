openbase logo
react-image-smooth-loading

by Astrocoders
2.0.0 (see all)

[not maintained] Images which just flick to appear aren't cool. Images which appear smoothly with a fade like Instagram are cool

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ReactImg

React component for making your site images appear in a fade in. See a demo.

Install

yarn add react-image-smooth-loading

Note: styled-components and react were added as peer dependencies. If you don't have then you must install them as well.

yarn add react-image-smooth-loading styled-components react

Usage

import Img from 'react-image-smooth-loading'

// Define which placeholder to show while the image is loading
// Can be any image file.
// There's already a default one in base64, but you'd like to change ;)
Img.globalPlaceholder = '/images/placeholder.png'

export default function ImageList({ list }) {
  return (
    <div className="image-grid">
      {list.map(url => (
        <ImageItemWrapper>
          <Img src={url} />
          <p>My awesome image</p>
        </ImageItemWrapper>
      ))}
    </div>
  )
}

Remember that Img is totally responsive, which means that it will fit accordingly to the space given to it by its container.

Options

const props = {
  src: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  placeholder: PropTypes.string, // Optional image placeholder, overrides globalPlaceholder,
  className: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.array]),
  holderClasses: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.array]),
  placeholderProps: PropTypes.object,
  onClick: PropTypes.func,
  alt: PropTypes.string,
}

<Img {...props} />

