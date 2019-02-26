React component for making your site images appear in a fade in. See a demo.
yarn add react-image-smooth-loading
Note: styled-components and react were added as peer dependencies. If you don't have then you must install them as well.
yarn add react-image-smooth-loading styled-components react
import Img from 'react-image-smooth-loading'
// Define which placeholder to show while the image is loading
// Can be any image file.
// There's already a default one in base64, but you'd like to change ;)
Img.globalPlaceholder = '/images/placeholder.png'
export default function ImageList({ list }) {
return (
<div className="image-grid">
{list.map(url => (
<ImageItemWrapper>
<Img src={url} />
<p>My awesome image</p>
</ImageItemWrapper>
))}
</div>
)
}
Remember that Img is totally responsive, which means that it will fit accordingly to the space given to it by its container.
const props = {
src: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
placeholder: PropTypes.string, // Optional image placeholder, overrides globalPlaceholder,
className: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.array]),
holderClasses: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.array]),
placeholderProps: PropTypes.object,
onClick: PropTypes.func,
alt: PropTypes.string,
}
<Img {...props} />