ReactImg

React component for making your site images appear in a fade in. See a demo.

Install

yarn add react-image-smooth-loading

Note: styled-components and react were added as peer dependencies. If you don't have then you must install them as well.

yarn add react-image-smooth-loading styled-components react

Usage

import Img from 'react-image-smooth-loading' Img.globalPlaceholder = '/images/placeholder.png' export default function ImageList ( { list } ) { return ( < div className = "image-grid" > {list.map(url => ( < ImageItemWrapper > < Img src = {url} /> < p > My awesome image </ p > </ ImageItemWrapper > ))} </ div > ) }

Remember that Img is totally responsive, which means that it will fit accordingly to the space given to it by its container.

Options